Vital MX Forum QNA: Kyle Bentley

GuyB

Vital MX member GuyB
07/10/06

Posts: 28884

Joined: 7/10/2006

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Administrator

6/27/2017 9:50 AM



This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Kyle Bentley. Kyle has worked his way up through the ranks on the technical side, wrenching back in the day over at Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki with Christophe Pourcel (and scoring the '09 and '10 250 East SX titles). Over the last handful of years, he's been at RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing, moving into the Team Manager's spot. Of course, they wrapped up the 450 outdoor title with Ken Roczen last summer, and they've been putting in some good results this summer with Broc Tickle and Justin Bogle.

Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.

If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)

ehr400

Vital MX member ehr400
4977 ehr400 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4977/avatar/c50_ewfgwerfvwerf_1439670789.jpg?1439670021 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ehr400,4977/all 04/01/08 13 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ehr400,4977/setup 58 2193 12 4

Posts: 2251

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Deerfield, MI USA

6/27/2017 10:06 AM

Good seeing you make it to the top Kyle, I remember when you were Jimmy Wilsons mechanic and riding with you at Jaimes track in Manchester, Mi years ago.

So I guess my quesiton is, are you and Larry Brooks cool with each other after the Wilson/ Langston rumble years ago?

TJMX947

Vital MX member TJMX947
56583 TJMX947 /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/TJMX947,56583/all 03/06/17 1 3 90

Posts: 93

Joined: 3/6/2017

Location: Indian Trail, NC USA

6/27/2017 10:47 AM

Do you guys have the 2018 RMZ 450 at this time? If so have you already started developing it?

Who would win the following contests between yourself, Carey, or RC?

1) Arm Wrestling
2) Swedish log rolling
3) Hot Dog eating

Thanks!

mxb2

Vital MX member mxb2
20799 mxb2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20799/avatar/c50_IMG_20151127_132255925_1450107346.jpg?1450106842 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxb2,20799/all 06/15/10 2 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxb2,20799/setup 303 13754 111

Posts: 14057

Joined: 6/15/2010

Location: Bowie, MD USA

6/27/2017 11:12 AM

Any plans riding the 18 rmz at the last 2 rounds?

adriano delmondo

Vital MX member adriano delmondo
58326 adriano delmondo http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58326/avatar/c50_playmobil_deco_l_ouvrier_rouge_1412263043_1498590455.jpg?1498590052 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/adriano-delmondo,58326/all 06/27/17 1

Posts: 1

Joined: 6/27/2017

Location: FRA

6/27/2017 12:19 PM

hi kyle
i read a lot of times than chris pourcel was a weird guy, who like to train alone at his home, who don't like to stay in touch with the race team and other things like this, so my questions are
what was it like to work with him ?
are you still in touch ?
what is your best moment together ?
and the worst ?
and the last one what is the best race bike you ever work on?
thanks for your answers

IWreckALot

Vital MX member IWreckALot
26598 IWreckALot http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/26598/avatar/c50_Go_Kart_Mudding.jpg?1299989376 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/IWreckALot,26598/all 03/12/11 9 113 7736 2

Posts: 7849

Joined: 3/12/2011

Location: Fort Worth, TX USA

6/27/2017 1:12 PM

adriano delmondo wrote:

hi kyle
i read a lot of times than chris pourcel was a weird guy, who like to train alone at his home, who don't like to stay in touch with the race team and other things like this, so my questions are
what was it like to work with him ?
are you still in touch ?
what is your best moment together ?
and the worst ?
and the last one what is the best race bike you ever work on?
thanks for your answers

Those are some good questions I'd like to see answered.

Another question is, how is Mitch to work for? I always imagined he's pretty down to earth and cuts the crap. If you're not doing what you should, I imagine he could give a pretty wild scolding. I don't know why I think that but it seems like he would have some of the highest pressured expectations of any of the team managers.

Lastly, can you give any other insight to the KRoc dad situation that went down when he gave the German (??) magazine the interview where he went karawack on the RCH team? It seemed like there was a lot of turmoil but then shortly after that, the ship righted itself and you guys won a championship or two.

