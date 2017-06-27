Vital MX Forum QNA: Kyle Bentley

GuyB
07/10/06
Posts: 28884
Joined: 7/10/2006
Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA
Administrator
This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Kyle Bentley. Kyle has worked his way up through the ranks on the technical side, wrenching back in the day over at Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki with Christophe Pourcel (and scoring the '09 and '10 250 East SX titles). Over the last handful of years, he's been at RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing, moving into the Team Manager's spot. Of course, they wrapped up the 450 outdoor title with Ken Roczen last summer, and they've been putting in some good results this summer with Broc Tickle and Justin Bogle.
Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.
If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)
ehr400
ehr400
Posts: 2251
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: Deerfield, MI USA
Good seeing you make it to the top Kyle, I remember when you were Jimmy Wilsons mechanic and riding with you at Jaimes track in Manchester, Mi years ago.
So I guess my quesiton is, are you and Larry Brooks cool with each other after the Wilson/ Langston rumble years ago?
TJMX947
TJMX947
Posts: 93
Joined: 3/6/2017
Location: Indian Trail, NC USA
Do you guys have the 2018 RMZ 450 at this time? If so have you already started developing it?
Who would win the following contests between yourself, Carey, or RC?
1) Arm Wrestling
2) Swedish log rolling
3) Hot Dog eating
Thanks!
IWreckALot
IWreckALot
Posts: 7849
Joined: 3/12/2011
Location: Fort Worth, TX USA
adriano delmondo wrote:
hi kyle
i read a lot of times than chris pourcel was a weird guy, who like to train alone at his home, who don't like to stay in touch with the race team and other things like this, so my questions are
what was it like to work with him ?
are you still in touch ?
what is your best moment together ?
and the worst ?
and the last one what is the best race bike you ever work on?
thanks for your answers
Those are some good questions I'd like to see answered.
Another question is, how is Mitch to work for? I always imagined he's pretty down to earth and cuts the crap. If you're not doing what you should, I imagine he could give a pretty wild scolding. I don't know why I think that but it seems like he would have some of the highest pressured expectations of any of the team managers.
Lastly, can you give any other insight to the KRoc dad situation that went down when he gave the German (??) magazine the interview where he went karawack on the RCH team? It seemed like there was a lot of turmoil but then shortly after that, the ship righted itself and you guys won a championship or two.