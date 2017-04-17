Vital MX Forum QNA: Kris Keefer

GuyB
64
GuyB
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all
07/10/06
9249
3563
45245
1113
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup
2070
26485
37
2
Posts: 28555
Joined: 7/10/2006
Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA
Administrator
Whether you know him from his racing, his bike development role, or as the Senior Test Editor of Dirt Rider Magazine, Kris Keefer is definitely a character and lover of all things two-wheeled. He agreed to check in this week for a Vital MX Forum QNA, so bring your best questions. He'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.
If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)
GD2
43126
GD2
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s1200_ETav_17GD2_B2_1484429014.jpg?1484428330
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all
05/10/14
69
10
232
386
281
4032
1
Posts: 4313
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator
Is it considered treason to wear Fox boots with Alpinestars gear and a Thor helmet?
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
BeAsTPkRIPPER wrote:
Kris Did you ever take off Dungeys graphics off your KTM yet?
Yes, they are off! My wife tore them off and the ol three digit number is back on.
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
GD2 wrote:
Is it considered treason to wear Fox boots with Alpinestars gear and a Thor helmet?
It's not treason, but I would understand why you would do such a thing! The FOX boots are comfortable right? I think it's great as long as you are riding. BUT, if you do care about matching however, then you need some A-stars (which are great) to match the gear. Go with a Shoei, Arai, 6D, or Bell to match and get that Best Dressed or Lit Kit award. Cheers!
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
kiwifan wrote:
Hi Kris, if you had one wish for the MX/SX industry, what would it be?
Edit: oh and why?
That is a tough wish? I mean I would love for everyone that rides to never get injured or hurt if we are living in that kind of fantasy world. But if we are talking about a more realistic wish/goal then I would say to have the professional moto racers get paid more money. The privateer guy getting 15th-20th should be making more money plain and simple.
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
MX Guy wrote:
Who do u have as 2017 SX champ?
I am going with Tomac. He has a big head of steam and I think is willing to hang it out more than Dungey is right now for that title.
Keep_Riding78
56303
Keep_Riding78
/images/default/avatar/c50.png
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Keep-Riding78,56303/all
02/14/17
8
25
Posts: 33
Joined: 2/14/2017
Location: Saint Louis, MO USA
First off Kris I would like to say thank you
For helping out the indrustry on both spectrums of 'Factories ' and , consumers
With your talent and literature.
My question is what major part of a manufacturer bike would you change
For reliability or better material every time
If you had to?
Again thank you for all you have been doing and excepting our questions.
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
kaptkaos wrote:
Kris, what was the name of that Purple Toy you recommended on your last Keefer After Dark?
Also, who would win Best Dressed in the early 80s?
It has to be one of the Honda guys....
Bailey, Omara, Hannah?
Why cant we go back to the good ole days of gear matching the bike?
You will have to go back and re-listen if you want that secret. I don't think Vital wants to go FULL After Dark. We will keep the questions to a "R" rating.
Best Dressed in the 80s would for sure be RJ or Lechien! I mean Ronnie had sweet gear set ups a lot!
Look for a lot of gear companies to go back to solid colors in 2018. We are in for some less busy patterns and very clean, traditional colorways!
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
mrhat25 wrote:
KEEFER AFTER DARK!
Two parter
1. Kris whats your secret to marriage?
2. Does one need to purchase an aftermarket exhaust system for a Yamaha if you have the GYTR power tuner?
The secret to marriage is to marry your BF. It's like this: You have your best buddy you ride with and drink beers with or whatever right? How you are around him is how you should act around your wife. If you become some other person for your wife, it's not going to last and either you will be over it or she will be. The real you will come out eventually. I have so many friends that act different around their wives. Be respectful, have fun, listen to her, and do some stuff for her once in a while. They love that. Heather knows who I am and accepts me for the person that I am because I was that guy from day one!
Second part is No you dont need an aftermarket muffler to use the Powertuner. The Powertuner is the easiest and most effective tool you can have for your Yamaha. They also have optional maps on their (Yamaha) website.
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
sdjeff wrote:
Do you prefer Star Cross 5s or MX3S? Thanks for all the laughs on Pulp.
I really like both honestly. I use Dunlop MX3S tires more though because most manufacturers develop their machines with that tire, so in order to test certain parts on a bike I use what comes on the bike in production. Both tires like 13.5 psi in them (for moto) if you want to know.
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
kaptkaos wrote:
Kris, what was the name of that Purple Toy you recommended on your last Keefer After Dark?
Also, who would win Best Dressed in the early 80s?
It has to be one of the Honda guys....
Bailey, Omara, Hannah?
Why cant we go back to the good ole days of gear matching the bike?
Good Q... Manufacturers are usually open minded to feedback from a magazine test rider. As long as the tester is open minded himself and has good feedback (good or bad), it is usually taken well. Most manufacturers will try to make you as comfortable as possible and will want you to leave happy versus frustrated or puzzled. As long as the tester relays the same information that he or she gives the manufacturer in person and writes the same in print or online, it is usually perceived well. I know for a fact that manufacturers hate when a tester says they "love the bike" to them in person and writes something totally different online or in print. This doesn't settle well with them. In all of my years as a test guy, it is better to hit them with the truth up front so there is no surprises later. Not every bike is great and not every bike is right for every rider. That is why we as riders have a lot to choose from.
I would see Suzuki doing a two stroke soon is my guess!
Tenacious P
54056
Tenacious P
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54056/avatar/c50_Goat_1472773128.jpg?1472772232
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tenacious-P,54056/all
09/01/16
1
94
Posts: 95
Joined: 9/1/2016
Location: Fullerton, CA USA
Do you believe that one would become a better motocross rider by:
A. Buying a new bike every 1-2 years, all different brands, trying everything that everyone has to offer, similarities and differences between manufacturers.
-OR-
B. Riding the same bike for 5 or more years, making marginal gains over time and truly adapting the machine to your riding style and body over a long period of time.
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
TriRacer27 wrote:
Kris,
Where do you see motocross bikes predominantly headed in the next 15 years? Do you see electric bikes become the norm just like 4-strokes did in the last decade? Do you see it still being dominated by 4-strokes as they continue to evolve? Do you see 2-strokes making a big comeback with fuel injection?
Loaded question, I know, but thought it might be a fun one to think about.
Keep up the awesome work man!
TriRacer,
I still see four-stroke technology leading the way in our sport the next 5-10 years. Electric technology although advancing is still not quite there yet for Supercross and Motocross. However maybe in 15 years this could be the way to go.
I also do see two-strokes making a comeback and more manufacturers getting involved in the re-birth of two-strokes. It's hard to deny when KTM is selling a crap ton of bikes and Yamaha is still making an older platformed version of there 2006 machines. Kids coming from 85's need to learn how to ride a bigger bike and the 125 is a perfect fit. I feel the jump from 85 to 250F is too much for these kids. Manufacturers are taking notice and will adapt. Watch!
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
Keep_Riding78 wrote:
First off Kris I would like to say thank you
For helping out the indrustry on both spectrums of 'Factories ' and , consumers
With your talent and literature.
My question is what major part of a manufacturer bike would you change
For reliability or better material every time
If you had to?
Again thank you for all you have been doing and excepting our questions.
Keep_Riding78,
Thanks, I really try hard to help consumers find the best buy or give them advice on things that i have tried myself. My family was middle class and my dad although was a great car mechanic didn't know much about motocross machinery or parts. He shopped blindly and sometimes we got hosed. It was just trial and error. I (and Dirt Rider) am trying to make it so all of you at least have a direction to go.
You stumped me on your question, that is very good. If I had to choose I think I would change a couple things. One is how fast some of these 450's are down low (bottom-end). Although very fun and helpful in deep sand controllability is what I would strive for on such a big machine. Connectivity to the rear wheel is important and having an insane engine character down low doesn't mean it is the best bike on the track. Less experienced riders tend to lean towards the "fun factor" or throttle response feeling without knowing that same thing will get them in trouble down the road.
The other thing is the development of oversize bars on stock machines. Yes, they are more durable and hold up well in a crash, but also give increased rigidity to a machine. I am doing some research right now and going back to a 7/8 bar on some 1 1/8 equipped bikes and it helps the front end feeling. Besides Honda most manufacturers are using 1 1/8 bars. Most of us are not Ryan Dungey's and need less flex. I think some companies should look into the 1 1/8 diameter but figure out a better flex character inside the bar. It's funny how small a change this is, but can make a good bit of difference out on the track.
Thanks for the question and sorry for the long winded answer.
gsxr6
29469
gsxr6
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/29469/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2016_01_02_06_36_55_1460516754.jpg?1460516285
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/gsxr6,29469/all
09/03/11
13
54
1435
Posts: 1489
Joined: 9/3/2011
Location: Anderson, CA USA
What's with the ahem odd dyno results some sources have on the newer yz450f.. seen one that said below 50, and less peak hp than the Suzuki. Is that accurate? Are they slower now than the 2014 model? One graph I saw I swear it looked as if someone was rolling the throttle off lol
when in doubt, pin it out
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
Superdave19 wrote:
Ok Keefer- You've ridden with some very talented humans in your day. In the last year or so, who's the oldest guy you've ridden with that you just stood back and said... Sh*tt! he still hauls the mail!
SuperDave,
Recently it was Mike Brown. He still hauls ass and has a young mans style/technique. I like this!
Another guy that hauls butt, but maybe is starting to get old man style is my good friend Doug Dubach. Doug still blows me away at how fast he can go in his 50's! He butt whips a little too much but can still throw the lap times down!
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
Tenacious P wrote:
Do you believe that one would become a better motocross rider by:
A. Buying a new bike every 1-2 years, all different brands, trying everything that everyone has to offer, similarities and differences between manufacturers.
-OR-
B. Riding the same bike for 5 or more years, making marginal gains over time and truly adapting the machine to your riding style and body over a long period of time.
Tenacious P,
B without a doubt.
Keep your bike in good condition and ride the crap out of it. I switch bike's weekly and can adapt fairly well, but there is nothing like staying on the same bike for a long time. Ask Tomac this. He had other offers to go to another color for more money, but stayed with green because he has his bike down and knows it!
Practice. Practice. Practice. There is no replacement. Just ride laps!
Kris Keefer
57285
Kris Keefer
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57285/avatar/c50_IMG_5248_1492454016.jpg?1492453507
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kris-Keefer,57285/all
04/17/17
17
Posts: 18
Joined: 4/17/2017
Location: Hi-Dez, CA, CA USA
HenryA wrote:
If you had to choose, CRF450 2012 or 2013?
2012! The 13 was not that good IMO. My 2012 was much better. Better flex and easier to ride! Plus it had spring forks!! Boom!