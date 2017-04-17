Vital MX Forum QNA: Kris Keefer

Keep_Riding78 wrote: First off Kris I would like to say thank you

For helping out the indrustry on both spectrums of 'Factories ' and , consumers

With your talent and literature.

My question is what major part of a manufacturer bike would you change

For reliability or better material every time

If you had to?



Again thank you for all you have been doing and excepting our questions.

Keep_Riding78,



Thanks, I really try hard to help consumers find the best buy or give them advice on things that i have tried myself. My family was middle class and my dad although was a great car mechanic didn't know much about motocross machinery or parts. He shopped blindly and sometimes we got hosed. It was just trial and error. I (and Dirt Rider) am trying to make it so all of you at least have a direction to go.



You stumped me on your question, that is very good. If I had to choose I think I would change a couple things. One is how fast some of these 450's are down low (bottom-end). Although very fun and helpful in deep sand controllability is what I would strive for on such a big machine. Connectivity to the rear wheel is important and having an insane engine character down low doesn't mean it is the best bike on the track. Less experienced riders tend to lean towards the "fun factor" or throttle response feeling without knowing that same thing will get them in trouble down the road.



The other thing is the development of oversize bars on stock machines. Yes, they are more durable and hold up well in a crash, but also give increased rigidity to a machine. I am doing some research right now and going back to a 7/8 bar on some 1 1/8 equipped bikes and it helps the front end feeling. Besides Honda most manufacturers are using 1 1/8 bars. Most of us are not Ryan Dungey's and need less flex. I think some companies should look into the 1 1/8 diameter but figure out a better flex character inside the bar. It's funny how small a change this is, but can make a good bit of difference out on the track.



Thanks for the question and sorry for the long winded answer.