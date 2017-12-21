Vital MX Forum QNA: Jeff Emig

travis-grant wrote: Jeff,



How was it going live for the first time given your history as a young man with a stutter? As somebody who doesn't have a stutter i can tell you that i develop one when nervous speaking in front of a crowd at work or reading from a written paper. So how do you get past that with auto que as i think i'd mess up more worrying if i got it right, or is it just like being auto pilot? because i don't hear you or Ralph ever mess up.



P.s What was the better championship? 92 beating Larocco or 96 McGrath



Thanks

Yo Travis.



Ill start with the P.S. Man both of those victories meant so much to me, and equally an important. It actually gives me chills thinking about those days... At the time your so in the moment, that you think those will always happen, then as you get older and life progresses, you realize that those moments in your life are short and should be cherished. And yes, there was an adversary that you were racing against, but really it becomes all about you and pushing the limits of yourself and what you are capable of. I have learned to appreciate those battles more as I get older, because not everyone is as blessed I was to be in the position to live that. Not sure if you have caught the specials on Magic vs Bird, or McEnroe vs Borg? After watching those, I realized that without an arch rival that is so great, its hard to find your own greatness. And I got my ass kicked by MC and The Rock many times and it sucked, but it also drove me to find my own limits, and for that I am grateful. I loved being in that state of mind, and its one thing that I miss about racing.



As far as the stutter, I have been blessed to have a great mentor and coach with my broadcasting by the name of Arthur Joseph. His help along with Ralph, Bondo, and our people from Feld and the networks, helped my learn the craft of live broadcasting. For sure I was nervous as HELL going on the air live, and still get a little bit every show. But after about 7 years I finally started feeling comfortable. And for the record we mess up all the time! And Like Ralphie likes to say at the end of every show, " well, we faked our way through another one!"



Happy Holidays!



PS, if anyone has questions about stuttering, public speaking, etc, just message me.