Vital MX Forum QNA: Jeff Emig

Edited Date/Time:
This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Jeff Emig. Talk about someone who's seen and done it all in Motocross and Supercross, Jeff has won championships in the 125, 250, and Supercross classes. He's also been a member of three winning Team USA Motocross of Nations efforts. On the other hand, he's seen the lows, with catastrophic injuries...but he's also made some amazing comebacks, like winning the U.S. Open as a privateer.
With his racing days behind him, is he slowing down? Nope. You can still find him doing TV color commentary during each Supercross season, he's part of the new USMCA organization (helping develop coaching standards), is a brand ambassador for Husqvarna, and also has some products of his own, like Emig grips.
Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.
If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)