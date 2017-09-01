Vital MX Forum QNA: Adam Cianciarulo

GuyB
GuyB
07/10/06
Posts: 27914
Joined: 7/10/2006
Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA
Administrator
This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Adam Cianciarulo. Whether it was a stardom as an amateur, or an injury-plagued pro career, Adam has seen the highs and lows. He was leading the 250 East title chase in '14, before a shoulder injury took him out of contention. He finished eighth in 250 points during last summer's Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and he's waiting for the 250 East season to get started a few weeks from now.
Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.
If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)
TMessi111
TMessi111
12/29/16
Posts: 59
Joined: 12/29/2016
Location: Jonesboro, AR USA
What's it like riding with Kenny compared to RV?
Are you and Anderson still homies?
What has changed at "The Farm" now that it's "The Nest"?
What song will you be listening to before your first gate drop of 2017?
Which riders, past or present, do you try to emulate either on or off the track?
Sprock3t
Sprock3t
01/09/17
Posts: 3
Joined: 1/9/2017
Location: Gonzales, LA USA
Thanks for doing this. I've always enjoyed reading the past QnA's.
How are you approaching this season and what are your expectations?
In reguards to training, what are you doing different now, than when you were with Aldon?
yak651
yak651
08/26/06
Posts: 2230
Joined: 8/26/2006
Location: Appleton, WI USA
Would you recommend riders of a "smaller stature" hold off on turning pro until they are closer to 18 to give their bodies a chance to grow or do you think if the speed is there jump at the chance?
mb60
mb60
03/07/10
Posts: 893
Joined: 3/7/2010
Location: Grapevine, TX USA
Thank you for taking the time to do this Adam. I have to admit I never really gave you much thought coming up as a amateur racer. But the last 2 years I have become a fan because of the desire and determination you have shown as a pro. My question for you is as follows. You seem to really hit such a growth spurt in such a short time. I'm sure it was difficult for your conditioning to keep up. Looking back on it now was there anything different you could have done as far as conditioning ? Good luck this coming year and hope that all the hard work pays off for you going forward.
MinnesotaMX704
MinnesotaMX704
08/02/16
Posts: 19
Joined: 8/2/2016
Location: Wayzata, MN USA
Hey Adam,
How do you think your nerves/anticipation before the East Opener in Minnesota will compare to your 250 SX debut in 2014? Are your more confident than you were then or do you feel like you have more weight on your shoulders this time around?
Thanks for doing this, I think every fan wants to see you have success!
Calihusky
Calihusky
10/14/15
Posts: 106
Joined: 10/14/2015
Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA
Thanks for doing this Adam! I will be pulling for you all the way in Supercross. You are an extremely talented rider and I'm looking forward to you crushing it this year...but what impresses me most is you're also a Blink 182 super fan. Their songs and videos are still the best. What's your favorite Blink song? Have you ever been able to hang out with those guys? I would imagine they are into moto as well and just maybe they are big fans of you as well.
ML512
ML512
12/28/08
Posts: 6598
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator
Adam, how hard has it been going from being one of the shortest riders in the field when you turned pro, to now being one of the tallest? What pros and cons have your personally found with each in both Supercross and Motocross as separate thoughts?
AdamCianciarulo
AdamCianciarulo
01/09/17
Posts: 8
Joined: 1/9/2017
Location: Clermont, FL USA
inthebadboycorner wrote:
Hi Adam, thanks for your time and we all wish you a great sucsessful new year's.
Straight up, how are you in regards to injuries or ailments, will you be 100% ready for your first round?
What are your expectations for the SX season ahead?
Do you use any unusual bike setups tailored to suit you?
Thanks for the kind words.
I'm 100% across the board and really happy with the progress I've made from outdoors 'til now. In regards to my expecatations, I believe I have the ability to be a consistent winner and championship contender. That's easier said than done, though, but I certainly look forward to the challenge.
Nothing too crazy with my setup on the motorcycle. I run lower footpegs and taller bars now that I'm a bit taller, but that's about it.
jeffskii
jeffskii
12/01/15
Posts: 21
Joined: 12/1/2015
Location: Harrisville, RI USA
Huge fan man! Definitely pulling for you this year. Sorry for the tough question, but I want to know. Do you think the strenuous cycling you were doing had anything to do with your shoulder injuries? How much better do you feel the rowing machine is?
AdamCianciarulo
AdamCianciarulo
01/09/17
Posts: 8
Joined: 1/9/2017
Location: Clermont, FL USA
TMessi111 wrote:
What's it like riding with Kenny compared to RV?
Are you and Anderson still homies?
What has changed at "The Farm" now that it's "The Nest"?
What song will you be listening to before your first gate drop of 2017?
Which riders, past or present, do you try to emulate either on or off the track?
RV is quieter than Kenny. He was a little more "by the book" I guess you could say. Ryan thrived off the grind of it all, at least from my point of view. Not that he liked it, but it's like he thought "Nobody is gonna suffer like me" & brought that confidence to the race with him. Kenny likes to have fun, and he thrives of that as well. Just two different ways of going about things, I suppose.
Jason and I are friends, but not as close as we were when we were both training with Aldon. That's to be expected, though. Different schedules and stuff like that.
Something pop-punk. (i.e The Starting Line, Saves the Day, Blink etc.)
AdamCianciarulo
AdamCianciarulo
01/09/17
Posts: 8
Joined: 1/9/2017
Location: Clermont, FL USA
I get this all the time, and I laugh because he really doesn't "yell" at me. Almost every time, it's just him giving me advice and telling me what he thinks. Nothing extreme like most people assume. If I had to pick one instance, though, it'd probably be Mammoth 2012. It was my last year on minis and I had just gotten my first 250f a couple months before. Once I started riding it, I almost never rode my super-mini leading up to the race. Of course, once I got there my form was far from good and after I got my ass kicked - he certainly let me know how he felt about my poor decision.
I understood, though.
Mitch has always been incredibly supportive of me through all of my ups and downs and I'm very grateful to have someone like him in my corner.
fanopj1
fanopj1
11/12/13
Posts: 110
Joined: 11/12/2013
Location: Palm Coast, FL USA
Being that you grew up in Port Orange, have you ever been to Pax Trax MX up in Bunnell. Would have been awesome to see you rip that track up.
Been a big fan and felt for you as you had to go through your numerous injuries. Stay healthy and best of luck this season. Awesome to see a local Floridian killing it.
TMessi111
TMessi111
12/29/16
Posts: 59
Joined: 12/29/2016
Location: Jonesboro, AR USA
Super cool of you to respond. Cant wait to see you rip in STL.
Mickolobe7
Mickolobe7
09/05/13
Posts: 927
Joined: 9/5/2013
Location: Chicago, IL USA
Adam,
1st good luck in 2017! Do you think you will get to where you were at when you were dominating the 250 class now that you grew a little? Looks like in the outdoors you started to look a lot more comfortable!
Knarfious
Knarfious
08/17/16
Posts: 26
Joined: 8/17/2016
Location: Clermont, FL USA
Adam,
First off thanks for stopping by. This question relates to your music interests not Moto. I know you're a big Blink 182 fan, what Is your favorite Blink song of all time and if you had the chance to hangout for a day with one member of Blink (current or former) who would it be?
AdamCianciarulo
AdamCianciarulo
01/09/17
Posts: 8
Joined: 1/9/2017
Location: Clermont, FL USA
mingham97 wrote:
You had a very successful amateur career and at the time you were with the right people at the right time. But do you believe the hype hindered your ability to finish races?
Not at all.
AdamCianciarulo
AdamCianciarulo
01/09/17
Posts: 8
Joined: 1/9/2017
Location: Clermont, FL USA
USMCMXer wrote:
Adam, I saw you giving away some of your moto medals from Lorettas to some kids, in 2010 I believe?. Were these random fans, friends of yours, and do you have a method to your trophy keeps and give-aways? I thought it was super-cool and I'm certain it made those kids' week at the ranch. You have always been one of the most outgoing, friendly, high-profile racers, and that is very refreshing considering the beating some people put on you with lofty expectations. Anyhoo, thanks for being so good to the fans and being a breath of fresh air on the mic and in the pits. Best of luck to you and your camp in 2017 and beyond!!!
Really appreciate you saying that. This sport has given me so much happiness and opportunity, it would be unjust for me not to do my best to give some of that back.