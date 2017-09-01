Vital MX Forum QNA: Adam Cianciarulo

Hi Adam! I first saw you on a mini warriors Movie, really don't know exactly which one was but either way I was so impressed how you fell on a start and got up like nothing and then saying you were not afraid and stuff.. you were ripping a cobra I think it was awesome!! Thanks for doing this



My questions



1.- have you ridden a 450 regularly and how do you like it? suits you better?



2.- If you could choose a permanent number pretending they all are available which would you choose and why? of course other than 1 hehe



3.- I imagine you also like Box Car Racer... How about "I feel so" to get pumped before a race? I use that song a lot!! which ones do you hear before a race?



Best of luck this year !!!



Edit: my bad I think it was cromaggedon or something like that the video