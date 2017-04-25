Trey Canard Injured while Preparing for Pro Motocross Championship

ML512
Posts: 7420
Well shucks...
MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Trey Canard suffered a crash on Tuesday while testing for the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship in California. Canard likely sustained an injury to his collarbone but plans to see a specialist today in order to determine the exact conclusion.
Canard was slated to line up at the opening round in Sacramento, California on May 20 after missing a majority of the AMA Supercross Championship due to a minor shoulder injury and then later struggling with a virus.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team will provide additional updates upon confirmation from the doctor.
Posts: 9134
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: Simi Valley, CA USA
Posts: 499
Joined: 11/19/2010
Location: Soddy Daisy, TN USA
Posts: 64
Joined: 4/9/2017
Location: Roseland, FL USA
Bruh
Posts: 7393
Joined: 3/5/2009
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL USA
Jeez, such a bummer.
Get well soon Trey!
Posts: 64
TXDirt wrote:
I'm sure the PR peps just have to update the date on these. Rinse and repeat.
Sucks to hear. Hopefully won't keep him sidelined long. Bring over Herlings!!! He's out of the championship over there already.
Heeyyyyy i like ur style! Yes please with herlings! Ship his ass ooooon ova here. Btw i got respect for the man's speed in some sand! But I'm not a fan. He would be about a 6-12 place here on outdoors imo. Maybe a podium at millville or Southwick.
It was ur idea, make the thread lol
Posts: 58
After Wilson I hoped KTM would get some results from their investment. Oh well Im sure both parties are insured. Wish Trey the best.
Posts: 1573
Wouldn't be surprised one bit if one day Trey says all these injuries are the man upstairs way of telling him he's meant for a different purpose in life... then he goes on to run some kind of non-profit organization, or maybe even join the clergy.
Trey's spent wayyyy too much time recovering from injuries to have not sat and thought about his life after motocross. He's a rock solid guy.. the world needs more Trey Canards
Posts: 1355
Man,Trey just cant get a break.Maybe its time to hang it up while he is still in one piece and healthy.
Posts: 480
The Ktm is cursed 1st year riding for Wilson he got hurt now trey
Posts: 252
drummer dude wrote:
Man,Trey just cant get a break.Maybe its time to hang it up while he is still in one piece and healthy.
I'd say he has caught his fair share if breaks.