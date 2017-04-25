Forum Main Moto-Related Trey Canard Injured while Preparing for Pro Motocross Championship

Trey Canard Injured while Preparing for Pro Motocross Championship

Injury Report Pro Motocross Championship Red Bull KTM Trey Canard
Injury Report Pro Motocross Championship Red Bull KTM Trey Canard
ML512

Vital MX member ML512
Posts: 7420

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/25/2017 4:24 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/25/2017 4:27 PM

Well shucks...



MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Trey Canard suffered a crash on Tuesday while testing for the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship in California. Canard likely sustained an injury to his collarbone but plans to see a specialist today in order to determine the exact conclusion.

Canard was slated to line up at the opening round in Sacramento, California on May 20 after missing a majority of the AMA Supercross Championship due to a minor shoulder injury and then later struggling with a virus.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team will provide additional updates upon confirmation from the doctor.

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

jasonv43

Vital MX member jasonv43
Posts: 9134

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Simi Valley, CA USA

4/25/2017 4:27 PM

No words.

How's My Posting?

Call 1-800-VITALMX

**Voted top 50 most prolific forum posters for 2016**

TXDirt

Vital MX member TXDirt
Posts: 1686

Joined: 7/29/2015

Location: Plano, TX USA

4/25/2017 4:27 PM

I'm sure the PR peps just have to update the date on these. Rinse and repeat.

Sucks to hear. Hopefully won't keep him sidelined long. Bring over Herlings!!! He's out of the championship over there already.

wwoberg

Vital MX member wwoberg
Posts: 499

Joined: 11/19/2010

Location: Soddy Daisy, TN USA

4/25/2017 4:27 PM

Dude

kiwifan

Vital MX member kiwifan
Posts: 6393

Joined: 10/31/2009

Location: CA, USA

4/25/2017 4:37 PM

oh boy that sucks big time

Current ride: 2017 CRF450RX and 2017 TC250
Occasional ride for VMX: 1985 CR500
Road bike: 2016 Ninja H2R - looking to replace...not sure yet what to get

JB151MX

Vital MX member JB151MX
Posts: 64

Joined: 4/9/2017

Location: Roseland, FL USA

4/25/2017 4:42 PM

Bruh

gsxrcr28

Vital MX member gsxrcr28
Posts: 7393

Joined: 3/5/2009

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL USA

4/25/2017 4:43 PM

Jeez, such a bummer.


Get well soon Trey!

MX4EVR

Vital MX member MX4EVR
Posts: 802

Joined: 7/27/2010

Location: Tulsa, OK USA

4/25/2017 4:44 PM

Plate it and race!

kzizok

Vital MX member kzizok
Posts: 5866

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

4/25/2017 4:44 PM

jasonv43 wrote:

No words.

X2

JB151MX

Vital MX member JB151MX
Posts: 64

Joined: 4/9/2017

Location: Roseland, FL USA

4/25/2017 4:46 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/25/2017 4:47 PM

TXDirt wrote:

I'm sure the PR peps just have to update the date on these. Rinse and repeat.

Sucks to hear. Hopefully won't keep him sidelined long. Bring over Herlings!!! He's out of the championship over there already.

Heeyyyyy i like ur style! Yes please with herlings! Ship his ass ooooon ova here. Btw i got respect for the man's speed in some sand! But I'm not a fan. He would be about a 6-12 place here on outdoors imo. Maybe a podium at millville or Southwick.

It was ur idea, make the thread lol

51xc

Vital MX member 51xc
Posts: 1869

Joined: 7/27/2015

Location: DEU

4/25/2017 4:47 PM

He's probably the nicest guy in motocross but honestly, maybe he should call it a day. wil hahn did the smart thing.

Old&New

Vital MX member Old&New
Posts: 58

Joined: 9/11/2016

Location: Madison, WI USA

4/25/2017 4:47 PM

After Wilson I hoped KTM would get some results from their investment. Oh well Im sure both parties are insured. Wish Trey the best.

F150Motocrosser

Vital MX member F150Motocrosser
Posts: 1573

Joined: 6/24/2014

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

4/25/2017 4:55 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/25/2017 5:18 PM

Wouldn't be surprised one bit if one day Trey says all these injuries are the man upstairs way of telling him he's meant for a different purpose in life... then he goes on to run some kind of non-profit organization, or maybe even join the clergy.

Trey's spent wayyyy too much time recovering from injuries to have not sat and thought about his life after motocross. He's a rock solid guy.. the world needs more Trey Canards

Positively, absolutely 110% obsessed with anything MOTO.

***2016 VitalMX Fantasy Football League Champion***

Ramrod

Vital MX member Ramrod
Posts: 2985

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ontario, CAN

4/25/2017 5:00 PM

Poor guy, I have nothing to add. He's a great person.

drummer dude

Vital MX member drummer dude
Posts: 1355

Joined: 5/2/2008

Location: Hermitage, PA USA

4/25/2017 5:04 PM

Man,Trey just cant get a break.Maybe its time to hang it up while he is still in one piece and healthy.

im not the dude in my avatar....its the man...

Flip sticK

Vital MX member Flip sticK
Posts: 2304

Joined: 6/15/2007

Location: TX, USA

4/25/2017 5:10 PM

TXDirt wrote:

I'm sure the PR peps just have to update the date on these. Rinse and repeat.

Sucks to hear. Hopefully won't keep him sidelined long. Bring over Herlings!!! He's out of the championship over there already.

X2!

VilloFan951

Vital MX member VilloFan951
Posts: 480

Joined: 3/2/2014

Location: Moreno Valley, CA USA

4/25/2017 5:12 PM

The Ktm is cursed 1st year riding for Wilson he got hurt now trey

Jbulz

Vital MX member Jbulz
Posts: 129

Joined: 3/29/2016

Location: Ithaca, NY USA

4/25/2017 5:13 PM

Damn. Big fan of Canard, it really sucks how his injuries have kept him down...

wanglimp

Vital MX member wanglimp
Posts: 252

Joined: 9/5/2014

Location: Havelock, NC USA

4/25/2017 5:25 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/25/2017 5:26 PM

drummer dude wrote:

Man,Trey just cant get a break.Maybe its time to hang it up while he is still in one piece and healthy.

I'd say he has caught his fair share if breaks.

