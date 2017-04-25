Trey Canard Injured while Preparing for Pro Motocross Championship

Wouldn't be surprised one bit if one day Trey says all these injuries are the man upstairs way of telling him he's meant for a different purpose in life... then he goes on to run some kind of non-profit organization, or maybe even join the clergy.



Trey's spent wayyyy too much time recovering from injuries to have not sat and thought about his life after motocross. He's a rock solid guy.. the world needs more Trey Canards