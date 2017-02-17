Forum Main Moto-Related Rd 7 - Minneapolis SX Links

Rd 7 - Minneapolis SX Links

MXerDW

Vital MX member MXerDW
140 MXerDW http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/140/avatar/c50_IMG_0920_1483940699.jpg?1483940414 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXerDW,140/all 08/02/06 106 56 737 3754 5 5

Posts: 4491

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: San Diego, CA USA

Moderator

2/17/2017 3:23 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/18/2017 9:22 AM



RacerX – Injury Report Minneapolis

Live Timing & Scoring
Mobile Live Timing and Scoring

Qualifying stream: (10:50am PT or 1:50pm ET)
Supercrosslive Race Day Live
Livestream Supercross Qualifying

Results and Points

Delayed TV Coverage: TV Schedule
Fox Sports 1- at 7:00pm PT or 10:00pm ET

Internet race coverage:
Race Stream Here
Fox Sports Go App
Watch the Race LIVE HERE (International Link)

Animated Track Map



Supercross LIVE Twitter Updates
VitalMX Twitter Updates
RacerX Twitter Updates
PulpMX Twitter Updates
MotoXAddicts Twitter Updates

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w
25964 Reese95w http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 130 6017 10

Posts: 6147

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/17/2017 4:23 PM

"Delayed TV Coverage" again

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Driven71

Vital MX member Driven71
23751 Driven71 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/23751/avatar/c50_Farley_1421541297.jpg?1421540763 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Driven71,23751/all 11/22/10 15 104

Posts: 119

Joined: 11/22/2010

Location: Hampden, ME USA

2/18/2017 7:45 AM

The schedule Kawasaki just posted on Twitter is different. That one says opening ceremonies at 7, not 6:30. Which one is correct?

MXerDW

Vital MX member MXerDW
140 MXerDW http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/140/avatar/c50_IMG_0920_1483940699.jpg?1483940414 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXerDW,140/all 08/02/06 106 56 737 3754 5 5

Posts: 4491

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: San Diego, CA USA

Moderator

2/18/2017 7:59 AM

Driven71 wrote:

The schedule Kawasaki just posted on Twitter is different. That one says opening ceremonies at 7, not 6:30. Which one is correct?

Opening ceremonies start at 7pm

LungButter

Vital MX member LungButter
50324 LungButter http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50324/avatar/c50_image_1452399532.jpg?1452399067 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/LungButter,50324/all 01/09/16 10 173

Posts: 183

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: Yellow Pine, ID USA

2/18/2017 9:06 AM

So if I'm reading this right, I can watch it live on my FoxSports app on Roku instead of waiting for the tape delay?

Katoomey

Vital MX member Katoomey
37245 Katoomey http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/37245/avatar/c50_max_IMG_6328_825244_1388876398.jpg?1388876263 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Katoomey,37245/all 01/18/13 8 1167 13

Posts: 1175

Joined: 1/18/2013

Location: WY, USA

2/18/2017 10:14 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/18/2017 10:15 AM

LungButter wrote:

So if I'm reading this right, I can watch it live on my FoxSports app on Roku instead of waiting for the tape delay?

no, I doubt it, but probably on your phone on the Fox Sports Go app. it's a mobile only app.

