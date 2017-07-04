Rd 14 - Seattle SX Links

MXerDW
140
MXerDW
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/140/avatar/c50_IMG_0920_1483940699.jpg?1483940414
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXerDW,140/all
08/02/06
106
56
748
3774
Posts: 4522
Joined: 8/2/2006
Location: San Diego, CA USA
Moderator
MXerDW
140
MXerDW
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/140/avatar/c50_IMG_0920_1483940699.jpg?1483940414
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXerDW,140/all
08/02/06
106
56
748
3774
Posts: 4522
Joined: 8/2/2006
Location: San Diego, CA USA
Moderator
Unfortunately, due to the amount of rain that we have received, we have had to modify the event schedule for Saturday morning to allow time for us to prepare the track. This will only change the morning part of the schedule, the evening program will remain as scheduled.
Riders Meeting will take place at 11:00am at the AMA trailer.
Track Walk at 3:00pm
First group out at 4:00pm
Saturday
11:00 am – 11:15 pm Riders Meeting (AMA Trailer, Mandatory)
11:15 am - 11:30 am Chapel Service
3:00 pm – 3:30 pm Rider's Track Walk
4:00 pm - 4:10 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying
4:15 pm – 4:25 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:30 pm – 4:40 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:45 pm – 4:55 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:55 pm – 6:15 pm Track Maintenance
MXerDW
140
MXerDW
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/140/avatar/c50_IMG_0920_1483940699.jpg?1483940414
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXerDW,140/all
08/02/06
106
56
748
3774
Posts: 4522
Joined: 8/2/2006
Location: San Diego, CA USA
Moderator
What is so hard to follow?
Due to rain they have changed the practice / qualifying schedule.
The riders will get one qualifying session per group.
ga_pike
28667
ga_pike
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28667/avatar/c50_87_RM_80.jpg?1328058310
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ga-pike,28667/all
07/14/11
2
16
74
1385
Posts: 1459
Joined: 7/14/2011
Location: Valdosta, GA USA
TV schedule only shows 1 and a half hours of coverage... 10 - 11:30? (East coast)
Anyone else seeing the same?
Starcrossed
42871
Starcrossed
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42871/avatar/c50_DSCN0403_1427814070.jpg?1427813624
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Starcrossed,42871/all
04/16/14
88
2876
Posts: 2964
Joined: 4/16/2014
Location: New Bedford, MA USA
ga_pike wrote:
TV schedule only shows 1 and a half hours of coverage... 10 - 11:30? (East coast)
Anyone else seeing the same?
Nope. My guide (Verizon Fios) says 10PM-1AM Eastern.
Clutchy
14652
Clutchy
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14652/avatar/c50_109354800_1242929873.jpg?1294189805
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Clutchy,14652/all
03/24/09
1
1
135
2559
Posts: 2694
Joined: 3/24/2009
Location: redding, CA USA
MXerDW wrote:
What is so hard to follow?
Due to rain they have changed the practice / qualifying schedule.
The riders will get one qualifying session per group.
The part where you spoke english... DUH.
" Passion is a beautiful thing until you're blinded by it "
ga_pike
28667
ga_pike
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28667/avatar/c50_87_RM_80.jpg?1328058310
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ga-pike,28667/all
07/14/11
2
16
74
1385
Posts: 1459
Joined: 7/14/2011
Location: Valdosta, GA USA
ga_pike wrote:
TV schedule only shows 1 and a half hours of coverage... 10 - 11:30? (East coast)
Anyone else seeing the same?
Starcrossed wrote:
Nope. My guide (Verizon Fios) says 10PM-1AM Eastern.
Thanks. I'll have to schedule the soccer listed afterwards to record in case I fall asleep.