Rd 14 - Seattle SX Links

Unfortunately, due to the amount of rain that we have received, we have had to modify the event schedule for Saturday morning to allow time for us to prepare the track. This will only change the morning part of the schedule, the evening program will remain as scheduled.



Riders Meeting will take place at 11:00am at the AMA trailer.



Track Walk at 3:00pm

​First group out at 4:00pm

Saturday



11:00 am – 11:15 pm Riders Meeting (AMA Trailer, Mandatory)



11:15 am - 11:30 am Chapel Service



3:00 pm – 3:30 pm Rider's Track Walk



4:00 pm - 4:10 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying



4:15 pm – 4:25 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying



4:30 pm – 4:40 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying



4:45 pm – 4:55 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying



4:55 pm – 6:15 pm Track Maintenance