Forum Main Moto-Related Rd 14 - Seattle SX Links

Rd 14 - Seattle SX Links

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

MXerDW

Vital MX member MXerDW
140 MXerDW http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/140/avatar/c50_IMG_0920_1483940699.jpg?1483940414 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXerDW,140/all 08/02/06 106 56 748 3774 5 5

Posts: 4522

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: San Diego, CA USA

Moderator

4/7/2017 1:02 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/8/2017 9:24 AM



RacerX – Injury Report Seattle

Live Timing and Scoring
Mobile Live Timing and Scoring

Qualifying stream: (12:50pm PT or 3:50pm ET)
Supercrosslive Race Day Live
Livestream Supercross Qualifying

Results and Points

Live TV Coverage: TV Schedule
Fox Sports 1 - at 7pm PT or 10pm ET

Live Internet race coverage:
Fox Sports Go App
Watch the Race LIVE HERE (International Link)

Watch: Animated Track Map: Seattle SX



Updated scheduled due to weather:

Supercross LIVE Twitter Updates
VitalMX Twitter Updates
RacerX Twitter Updates
PulpMX Twitter Updates
MotoXAddicts Twitter Updates

MXerDW

Vital MX member MXerDW
140 MXerDW http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/140/avatar/c50_IMG_0920_1483940699.jpg?1483940414 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXerDW,140/all 08/02/06 106 56 748 3774 5 5

Posts: 4522

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: San Diego, CA USA

Moderator

4/7/2017 1:28 PM

Unfortunately, due to the amount of rain that we have received, we have had to modify the event schedule for Saturday morning to allow time for us to prepare the track. This will only change the morning part of the schedule, the evening program will remain as scheduled.

Riders Meeting will take place at 11:00am at the AMA trailer.

Track Walk at 3:00pm
​First group out at 4:00pm
Saturday

11:00 am – 11:15 pm Riders Meeting (AMA Trailer, Mandatory)

11:15 am - 11:30 am Chapel Service

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm Rider's Track Walk

4:00 pm - 4:10 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying

4:15 pm – 4:25 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying

4:30 pm – 4:40 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying

4:45 pm – 4:55 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying

4:55 pm – 6:15 pm Track Maintenance

AHRMA361

Vital MX member AHRMA361
3907 AHRMA361 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3907/avatar/c50_94287430_1260741338.jpg?1294181714 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/AHRMA361,3907/all 04/01/08 1 59 1486 13

Posts: 1545

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

4/7/2017 1:35 PM

Not following the change announcement.

So no free practice and only one qualifying session per group?

MXerDW

Vital MX member MXerDW
140 MXerDW http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/140/avatar/c50_IMG_0920_1483940699.jpg?1483940414 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXerDW,140/all 08/02/06 106 56 748 3774 5 5

Posts: 4522

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: San Diego, CA USA

Moderator

4/7/2017 1:54 PM

What is so hard to follow?

Due to rain they have changed the practice / qualifying schedule.

The riders will get one qualifying session per group.

AHRMA361

Vital MX member AHRMA361
3907 AHRMA361 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3907/avatar/c50_94287430_1260741338.jpg?1294181714 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/AHRMA361,3907/all 04/01/08 1 59 1486 13

Posts: 1545

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

4/7/2017 3:39 PM

NVM! Chill. Have a beer!

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w
25964 Reese95w http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 134 6244 10

Posts: 6378

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/7/2017 10:39 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/7/2017 10:41 PM

MXerDW wrote:

Unfortunately, due to the amount of rain that we have received, we have had to modify the event schedule for Saturday morning to allow time for us to prepare the track. This will only change the morning part of the schedule, the evening program will remain as scheduled.

Riders Meeting will take place at 11:00am at the AMA trailer.

Track Walk at 3:00pm
​First group out at 4:00pm
Saturday

11:00 am – 11:15 pm Riders Meeting (AMA Trailer, Mandatory)

11:15 am - 11:30 am Chapel Service

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm Rider's Track Walk

4:00 pm - 4:10 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying

4:15 pm – 4:25 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying

4:30 pm – 4:40 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying

4:45 pm – 4:55 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying

4:55 pm – 6:15 pm Track Maintenance

"We" have not received that much rain today???

I think the story about stored dirt being uncovered and over saturated before they began to build the track might have some merit.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

yzf842

Vital MX member yzf842
56121 yzf842 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56121/avatar/c50_20170204_193714_1486411077.jpg?1486410240 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/yzf842,56121/all 02/02/17 1 61 1

Posts: 62

Joined: 2/2/2017

Location: OAKLEY, CA USA

4/8/2017 7:03 AM

I'd race day live going to show the 1 qualifying session?

ga_pike

Vital MX member ga_pike
28667 ga_pike http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28667/avatar/c50_87_RM_80.jpg?1328058310 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ga-pike,28667/all 07/14/11 2 16 74 1385 13 1

Posts: 1459

Joined: 7/14/2011

Location: Valdosta, GA USA

4/8/2017 7:20 AM

TV schedule only shows 1 and a half hours of coverage... 10 - 11:30? (East coast)

Anyone else seeing the same?

Starcrossed

Vital MX member Starcrossed
42871 Starcrossed http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42871/avatar/c50_DSCN0403_1427814070.jpg?1427813624 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Starcrossed,42871/all 04/16/14 88 2876 9

Posts: 2964

Joined: 4/16/2014

Location: New Bedford, MA USA

4/8/2017 8:46 AM

ga_pike wrote:

TV schedule only shows 1 and a half hours of coverage... 10 - 11:30? (East coast)

Anyone else seeing the same?

Nope. My guide (Verizon Fios) says 10PM-1AM Eastern.

Clutchy

Vital MX member Clutchy
14652 Clutchy http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14652/avatar/c50_109354800_1242929873.jpg?1294189805 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Clutchy,14652/all 03/24/09 1 1 135 2559 17 1

Posts: 2694

Joined: 3/24/2009

Location: redding, CA USA

4/8/2017 9:43 AM

MXerDW wrote:

What is so hard to follow?

Due to rain they have changed the practice / qualifying schedule.

The riders will get one qualifying session per group.

The part where you spoke english... DUH.

" Passion is a beautiful thing until you're blinded by it "

sclark309d

Vital MX member sclark309d
20209 sclark309d http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20209/avatar/c50_Joy_1392578267.jpg?1392578142 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/sclark309d,20209/all 05/05/10 14 332

Posts: 346

Joined: 5/5/2010

Location: USA

4/8/2017 9:49 AM

AHRMA361 wrote:

NVM! Chill. Have a beer!

no kidding. Save the hate for those other guys being dicks.

ga_pike

Vital MX member ga_pike
28667 ga_pike http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28667/avatar/c50_87_RM_80.jpg?1328058310 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ga-pike,28667/all 07/14/11 2 16 74 1385 13 1

Posts: 1459

Joined: 7/14/2011

Location: Valdosta, GA USA

4/8/2017 10:21 AM

ga_pike wrote:

TV schedule only shows 1 and a half hours of coverage... 10 - 11:30? (East coast)

Anyone else seeing the same?

Starcrossed wrote:

Nope. My guide (Verizon Fios) says 10PM-1AM Eastern.

Thanks. I'll have to schedule the soccer listed afterwards to record in case I fall asleep.

bsmyth634

Vital MX member bsmyth634
55588 bsmyth634 /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/bsmyth634,55588/all 01/06/17 3 12

Posts: 15

Joined: 1/6/2017

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

4/8/2017 10:43 AM

ga_pike wrote:

TV schedule only shows 1 and a half hours of coverage... 10 - 11:30? (East coast)

Anyone else seeing the same?

Im seeing the same thing

Forum Main Moto-Related Rd 14 - Seattle SX Links