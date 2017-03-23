Rd 12 - Detroit SX Links

MXerDW
140
MXerDW
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/140/avatar/c50_IMG_0920_1483940699.jpg?1483940414
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXerDW,140/all
08/02/06
106
56
745
3770
Posts: 4515
Joined: 8/2/2006
Location: San Diego, CA USA
Moderator
jeffro503
1897
jeffro503
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all
07/22/07
32
30
489
17740
Posts: 18229
Joined: 7/22/2007
Location: Portland, OR USA
Thanks again for all you do big D! And hope you're doing well brother!
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
HuskyEd
9066
HuskyEd
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9066/avatar/c50_Jessy_Nelson_13_1471579942.jpg?1471578977
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/HuskyEd,9066/all
04/01/08
3
58
201
4019
Posts: 4220
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: Palmdale, CA USA
Dwayne, you da' man. Like Jeffro has stated, "Thanks for all you do" each and every week.
bd
1561
bd
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1561/avatar/c50_133048_hondasxtrackoct16lores_cudby_108_1477187119.jpg?1477186744
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/bd,1561/all
04/06/07
57
62
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/bd,1561/setup
333
4909
Posts: 5242
Joined: 4/6/2007
Location: Las Vegas, NV USA
Anytime I click Supercross Race Day Live it send me to Indianapolis Supercross. Is there another link?
Thanks!
MXerDW
140
MXerDW
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/140/avatar/c50_IMG_0920_1483940699.jpg?1483940414
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXerDW,140/all
08/02/06
106
56
745
3770
Posts: 4515
Joined: 8/2/2006
Location: San Diego, CA USA
Moderator
bd wrote:
Anytime I click Supercross Race Day Live it send me to Indianapolis Supercross. Is there another link?
Thanks!
click the live stream qualifying link.