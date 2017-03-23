Forum Main Moto-Related Rd 12 - Detroit SX Links

Rd 12 - Detroit SX Links

MXerDW

Posts: 4515

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: San Diego, CA USA

Moderator

3/23/2017 9:22 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/25/2017 10:36 AM



RacerX – Injury Report Detroit

Live Timing and Scoring
Mobile Live Timing and Scoring

Qualifying stream: (9:50am PT or 12:50pm ET)
Supercrosslive Race Day Live
Livestream Supercross Qualifying

Results and Points

Live TV Coverage: TV Schedule
Fox Sports 1 - at 4pm PT or 7pm ET

Live Internet race coverage:
Fox Sports Go App
Watch the Race LIVE HERE (International Link)




Supercross LIVE Twitter Updates
VitalMX Twitter Updates
RacerX Twitter Updates
PulpMX Twitter Updates
MotoXAddicts Twitter Updates

jeffro503

Posts: 18229

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

3/25/2017 8:04 AM

Thanks again for all you do big D! And hope you're doing well brother!

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

HuskyEd

Posts: 4220

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Palmdale, CA USA

3/25/2017 9:14 AM

Dwayne, you da' man. Like Jeffro has stated, "Thanks for all you do" each and every week.

bd

Posts: 5242

Joined: 4/6/2007

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

3/25/2017 11:07 AM

Anytime I click Supercross Race Day Live it send me to Indianapolis Supercross. Is there another link?

Thanks!

bd

MXerDW

Posts: 4515

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: San Diego, CA USA

Moderator

3/25/2017 11:22 AM

click the live stream qualifying link.

