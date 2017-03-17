Rd 11 - Indianapolis SX Links

Reese95w wrote: Live coverage and on the main Fox network. BFT!



Of course since it is on the main Fox network more people not familiar with Supercross will be watching, so Ralph will be dumbing it down for them, even more than he usually does.

What would you prefer Ralph say. Especially when it comes to potential new fans? What is this dumbing down you speak of because I find it fucking hilarious that if it's dumbed down and you presumably know more then why the fuck do you care. It's to grow the sport and if it somehow annoys you that you think so much then fucking ignore it and get over your self. It's not for you. Mute the sound or what the fuck ever. This is the dumbest fucking complaint I've ever seen. When we want the sport to grow people like you make me face palm. You're just looking for an excuse to bitch and whine. When it comes to the sport not growing you're the epitome and prime example of some elite prick who turns people away from the sport.



Shut the the fuck up.