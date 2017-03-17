Forum Main Moto-Related Rd 11 - Indianapolis SX Links

Rd 11 - Indianapolis SX Links

MXerDW

Vital MX member MXerDW
Posts: 4512

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: San Diego, CA USA

Moderator

3/17/2017 11:10 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/18/2017 1:21 PM



RacerX – Injury Report Indy

Live Timing and Scoring
Mobile Live Timing and Scoring

Qualifying stream: (9:50am PT or 12:50pm ET)
Supercrosslive Race Day Live
Livestream Supercross Qualifying

Results and Points

Live TV Coverage: TV Schedule
Fox - at 4pm PT or 7pm ET

Live Internet race coverage:
Fox Sports Go App
Watch the Race LIVE HERE (International Link)

Animated Track Map


Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w
Posts: 6292

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/17/2017 2:56 PM

Live coverage and on the main Fox network. BFT!

Of course since it is on the main Fox network more people not familiar with Supercross will be watching, so Ralph will be dumbing it down for them, even more than he usually does.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

level

Vital MX member level
Posts: 4736

Joined: 8/27/2006

Location: Acworth, GA USA

3/17/2017 5:40 PM

So glad i checked my dvr so I could see it wasn't recording since on a different channel.

Deal Brothers Trailers

Vital MX member Deal Brothers Trailers
Posts: 478

Joined: 1/21/2014

Location: Arlington, TN USA

3/17/2017 6:01 PM

Lot going on with the NCAA BBall tournament in town.
8 teams and their fans are here...
4 of the teams will be eliminated by tonight so it might not be as crazy tomorrow.

2016 KTM 350 XCF
Ohlins Cartridges
ProTune'd shock
Rider gonna ride


moto726

Vital MX member moto726
Posts: 288

Joined: 1/5/2011

Location: Twin Falls, ID USA

3/17/2017 10:39 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/17/2017 10:59 PM

It's on after NASCAR on Fox...so what happens when NASCAR goes over? We get the shaft til the left turns are over?

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w
Posts: 6292

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/17/2017 11:17 PM

moto726 wrote:

It's on after NASCAR on Fox...so what happens when NASCAR goes over? We get the shaft til the left turns are over?

There is a 1/2 hour "NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Show" scheduled before the Supercross, so "Hopefully" if the NASCAR race goes long it will only cut into the Roundy Round post show.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

BevoDave

Vital MX member BevoDave
Posts: 166

Joined: 3/7/2008

Location: Tigard, OR USA

3/18/2017 1:48 AM

Track zzzzzzzzzz

daemon616

Vital MX member daemon616
Posts: 933

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

3/18/2017 2:17 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Live coverage and on the main Fox network. BFT!

Of course since it is on the main Fox network more people not familiar with Supercross will be watching, so Ralph will be dumbing it down for them, even more than he usually does.

What would you prefer Ralph say. Especially when it comes to potential new fans? What is this dumbing down you speak of because I find it fucking hilarious that if it's dumbed down and you presumably know more then why the fuck do you care. It's to grow the sport and if it somehow annoys you that you think so much then fucking ignore it and get over your self. It's not for you. Mute the sound or what the fuck ever. This is the dumbest fucking complaint I've ever seen. When we want the sport to grow people like you make me face palm. You're just looking for an excuse to bitch and whine. When it comes to the sport not growing you're the epitome and prime example of some elite prick who turns people away from the sport.

Shut the the fuck up.

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie
Posts: 57752

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Administrator

3/18/2017 4:49 AM

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Jaybird67k

Vital MX member Jaybird67k
Posts: 318

Joined: 10/27/2013

Location: Vidor, TX USA

3/18/2017 5:09 AM

What channel is Fox on Direct TV ?

Thanks

MXPawPaw on Facebook

@jkp67 on instagram

Brittneyb30

Vital MX member Brittneyb30
Posts: 774

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: Cardiff, CA USA

3/18/2017 7:25 AM



kevin204

Vital MX member kevin204
Posts: 3268

Joined: 12/29/2006

Location: Ontario, CAN

3/18/2017 8:46 AM

Man, that stadium is nice.

'15 450SXF, '90 YZ490

Canadian MX race links: http://kevin204.blogspot.com/

I'vegotthenutz

Vital MX member I'vegotthenutz
Posts: 51

Joined: 4/9/2016

Location: Grande Cache, CAN

3/18/2017 9:08 AM

Glad its on Fox tonight, only televised broadcast for us northeners lol

moto726

Vital MX member moto726
Posts: 288

Joined: 1/5/2011

Location: Twin Falls, ID USA

3/18/2017 10:07 AM

Jaybird67k wrote:

What channel is Fox on Direct TV ?

Thanks

At my place it's channel 14 on Direct tv

Bultaco

Vital MX member Bultaco
Posts: 1014

Joined: 1/20/2014

Location: Planet, VT USA

3/18/2017 10:15 AM

Mr Blair is a natural at this. Big score for bringing him in.

SVT-Cobra

Vital MX member SVT-Cobra
Posts: 75

Joined: 3/25/2016

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

3/18/2017 1:33 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Live coverage and on the main Fox network. BFT!

Of course since it is on the main Fox network more people not familiar with Supercross will be watching, so Ralph will be dumbing it down for them, even more than he usually does.

daemon616 wrote:

What would you prefer Ralph say. Especially when it comes to potential new fans? What is this dumbing down you speak of because I find it fucking hilarious that if it's dumbed down and you presumably know more then why the fuck do you care. It's to grow the sport and if it somehow annoys you that you think so much then fucking ignore it and get over your self. It's not for you. Mute the sound or what the fuck ever. This is the dumbest fucking complaint I've ever seen. When we want the sport to grow people like you make me face palm. You're just looking for an excuse to bitch and whine. When it comes to the sport not growing you're the epitome and prime example of some elite prick who turns people away from the sport.

Shut the the fuck up.

Rekt/10

Firefit_112

Vital MX member Firefit_112
Posts: 61

Joined: 11/29/2010

Location: CAN

3/18/2017 2:59 PM

Any links for a free/live stream? Dont have Fox Sports....

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w
Posts: 6292

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/18/2017 4:25 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Live coverage and on the main Fox network. BFT!

Of course since it is on the main Fox network more people not familiar with Supercross will be watching, so Ralph will be dumbing it down for them, even more than he usually does.

daemon616 wrote:

What would you prefer Ralph say. Especially when it comes to potential new fans? What is this dumbing down you speak of because I find it fucking hilarious that if it's dumbed down and you presumably know more then why the fuck do you care. It's to grow the sport and if it somehow annoys you that you think so much then fucking ignore it and get over your self. It's not for you. Mute the sound or what the fuck ever. This is the dumbest fucking complaint I've ever seen. When we want the sport to grow people like you make me face palm. You're just looking for an excuse to bitch and whine. When it comes to the sport not growing you're the epitome and prime example of some elite prick who turns people away from the sport.

Shut the the fuck up.

Good rant! You sure put me in my place and taught me a lesson. Thanks. I hope you are feeling better now and that your keyboard warrior machismo has been reinforced.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

