Pro Taper Forum Fantasy Round 4, Phoenix

Hey, do you want a chance to win a prize from Pro Taper during each of the 29 weeks of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship seasons? It's free to play, and designed to be easy. Just pick the podiums in each class. Heck, you can even miss weeks and not get penalized. As long as you're playing, you're always in the running to win something.



This week's prize for Phoenix is a Pro Taper Fuzion Handlebar, plus the Pro Taper Hour Meter that no one won last week.







Pro Taper's Fuzion Handlebar has a flex locking system in the crossbar that allows you to choose between a stiffer, more controlled handlebar feel; and a softer, more shock-absorbing feel, depending on your preferences and terrain conditions. Changing the bar from “Locked” to “Unlocked” takes only seconds. The bar itself utilizes ProTaper’s exclusive 2000 series T6 aluminum alloy computer-profiled in a 5mm wall design for the ultimate in lightweight strength. The crossbar is cold-forged aluminum, and the clamps are CNC-machined from 6061 aluminum and adhered with aerospace-quality polymer. The finish is a high-tech, stress-relieved, shot-peened and anodized finish for unmatched durability. You also get details like a clutch-side knurling for maximum grip adhesion, chemically applied cut lines and alignment grid that are scratch- and peel-resistant, and lastic bar end plugs keep the elements out and provide a stronger base for grip ends. Bar pad included.



Of course, you also get bragging rights for the rest of the following week.



Here are the easy rules.



1. Pick the top three in the correct order in the 250 and 450 classes, and post them in a reply in this thread.



2. Use the formatting below to make it easy on our scorer (and copy/pasting it will make it easy for you).



450

1.

2.

3.



250

1.

2.

3.



3. Entries are accepted up until the time the gate drops for the first race (heat races for Supercross, motos for MX.) Remember, this varies, depending on the time zone of each week's race, and the individual event's schedule. Most Supercross events start at 6:30, but Glendale (7:00), Oakland (3:30), Arlington (3:30), Salt Lake (7:30), and East Rutherford (4:30) are exceptions.



4. You can go back and edit your picks before the cut-off time, but not after. That'll result in a DQ for the week.



5. We'll score it based on the correct riders in the right order for both classes.



6. In the event of a tie, whoever submitted their picks first gets the nod.



7. If no one picks them all correctly? The prize(s) roll over the the following week.



Yep, you have to be a Vital MX member to play, but it's fast and easy to join. Just visit http://www.vitalmx.com/join