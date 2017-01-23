Forum Main Moto-Related Pro Taper Forum Fantasy Round 4, Phoenix

Pro Taper Forum Fantasy Round 4, Phoenix

GuyB

Vital MX member GuyB
Posts: 28048

Joined: 7/10/2006

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Administrator

1/23/2017 3:15 PM




Hey, do you want a chance to win a prize from Pro Taper during each of the 29 weeks of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship seasons? It's free to play, and designed to be easy. Just pick the podiums in each class. Heck, you can even miss weeks and not get penalized. As long as you're playing, you're always in the running to win something.

This week's prize for Phoenix is a Pro Taper Fuzion Handlebar, plus the Pro Taper Hour Meter that no one won last week.



Pro Taper's Fuzion Handlebar has a flex locking system in the crossbar that allows you to choose between a stiffer, more controlled handlebar feel; and a softer, more shock-absorbing feel, depending on your preferences and terrain conditions. Changing the bar from “Locked” to “Unlocked” takes only seconds. The bar itself utilizes ProTaper’s exclusive 2000 series T6 aluminum alloy computer-profiled in a 5mm wall design for the ultimate in lightweight strength. The crossbar is cold-forged aluminum, and the clamps are CNC-machined from 6061 aluminum and adhered with aerospace-quality polymer. The finish is a high-tech, stress-relieved, shot-peened and anodized finish for unmatched durability. You also get details like a clutch-side knurling for maximum grip adhesion, chemically applied cut lines and alignment grid that are scratch- and peel-resistant, and lastic bar end plugs keep the elements out and provide a stronger base for grip ends. Bar pad included.

Of course, you also get bragging rights for the rest of the following week.

Here are the easy rules.

1. Pick the top three in the correct order in the 250 and 450 classes, and post them in a reply in this thread.

2. Use the formatting below to make it easy on our scorer (and copy/pasting it will make it easy for you).

450
1.
2.
3.

250
1.
2.
3.

3. Entries are accepted up until the time the gate drops for the first race (heat races for Supercross, motos for MX.) Remember, this varies, depending on the time zone of each week's race, and the individual event's schedule. Most Supercross events start at 6:30, but Glendale (7:00), Oakland (3:30), Arlington (3:30), Salt Lake (7:30), and East Rutherford (4:30) are exceptions.

4. You can go back and edit your picks before the cut-off time, but not after. That'll result in a DQ for the week.

5. We'll score it based on the correct riders in the right order for both classes.

6. In the event of a tie, whoever submitted their picks first gets the nod.

7. If no one picks them all correctly? The prize(s) roll over the the following week.

Yep, you have to be a Vital MX member to play, but it's fast and easy to join. Just visit http://www.vitalmx.com/join

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 3669

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/23/2017 3:18 PM

250
1. Aaron Plessinger
2. Justin Hill
3. Shane McElrath

450
1. Ryan Dungey
2. Marvin Musquin
3. Jason Anderson

Contact Me

Instagram

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx
Posts: 3017

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

1/23/2017 3:54 PM

250
Hill
McElrath
Martin

450
Dungey
Anderson
Musquin

gsxrcr28

Vital MX member gsxrcr28
Posts: 7344

Joined: 3/5/2009

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL USA

1/23/2017 4:51 PM

450
1. Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Tomac

250
1. Hill
2. McElrath
3. Plessinger

BigShovel250

Vital MX member BigShovel250
Posts: 4

Joined: 1/2/2017

Location: CAN

1/23/2017 4:54 PM

450
1. Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Seely

250
1. McElrath
2. Hill
3. Plessinger

rrjr

Vital MX member rrjr
Posts: 571

Joined: 11/1/2012

Location: CA, USA

1/23/2017 4:59 PM

450
1.Dungey
2.Anderson
3.Musquin

250
1.Plessinger
2.McElrath
3.Hill

PremixKid

Vital MX member PremixKid
Posts: 19

Joined: 12/10/2016

Location: Wellington, CO USA

1/23/2017 5:42 PM

450
1. Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Anderson

250
1. Mcelrath
2. Hill
3. Plessinger

goonslurkin316

Vital MX member goonslurkin316
Posts: 116

Joined: 3/4/2010

Location: KY, USA

1/23/2017 5:49 PM

450
Dungey
Musquin
Anderson

250
Hill
Plessinger
McElrath

Fantasy Insight and In-Depth Coverage of the Sport's stars and events. Wanting to get you as much as knowledge as possible to help you win BIG.

www.pluggedmoto.com
twitter: @pluggedmoto
Instagram: @pluggedmoto

Thank you

flinttropicsMX

Vital MX member flinttropicsMX
Posts: 82

Joined: 7/12/2014

Location: Levittown, PA USA

1/23/2017 9:47 PM

450.
1. Dungey
2. Marv
3. Seely

250.
1. Hill
2. Marty
3. Plessinger

Fox88

Vital MX member Fox88
Posts: 141

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston, TX USA

1/23/2017 10:10 PM

450
1.Dungee
2.Musquin
3.Anderson

250
1.Hill
2.Plessinger
3.Forkner

Josh76

Vital MX member Josh76
Posts: 2

Joined: 1/21/2017

Location: USA

1/23/2017 11:43 PM

450
1. Dungey
2. Anderson
3. Musquin

250
1.Mcelrath
2.Plessenger
3.Hill

neverwas

Vital MX member neverwas
Posts: 1564

Joined: 8/17/2006

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

1/24/2017 12:06 AM

250
Plessinger
Hill
Mcelrath
450
Dungey
Anderson
Musquin

mxtwoforty

Vital MX member mxtwoforty
Posts: 36

Joined: 10/20/2006

Location: MA, USA

1/24/2017 6:04 AM

450
1. Dungey
2. Anderson
3. Seely

250
1. Plessinger
2. Hill
3. McElrath

MELTON139

Vital MX member MELTON139
Posts: 35

Joined: 10/19/2016

Location: Milton, FL USA

1/24/2017 6:28 AM

450
1. Dungey
2. Anderson
3. Musquin

250
1. Hill
2. Plessinger
3. Martin

JW381

Vital MX member JW381
Posts: 9650

Joined: 7/21/2009

Location: Harrisburg, OR USA

1/24/2017 8:39 AM

450
1. Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Anderson

250
1. Hill
2. McElrath
3. Plessinger

Osama Bin Mixin - Head of the 2-stroke Taliban

Tripledub

Vital MX member Tripledub
Posts: 4

Joined: 1/7/2017

Location: Milliken, CO USA

1/24/2017 9:17 AM

450
1. Dungey
2. Moosecan
3. Seely

250
1. Hill
2. McElrath
3. Plessinger

motoBRD

Vital MX member motoBRD
Posts: 330

Joined: 6/7/2012

Location: Rochester, NY USA

1/24/2017 9:20 AM

450
1. Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Webb

250
1. Hill
2. Mcelrath
3. Forkner

BRD = bench racing digits; I liked the old number system!

AHRMA361

Vital MX member AHRMA361
Posts: 1389

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

1/24/2017 9:29 AM

450
1. Dungey
2. Anderson
3. Seely

250
1. Plessinger
2. Forkner
3. McElrath

radialone

Vital MX member radialone
Posts: 229

Joined: 10/12/2010

Location: Yorba Linda, CA USA

1/24/2017 10:32 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/24/2017 10:35 AM

450
1. Dungey
2. Anderson
3. Musquin

250
1. McElrath
2. Hill
3. Plessinger

The Darkness

Vital MX member The Darkness
Posts: 14

Joined: 5/2/2011

Location: CA, USA

1/24/2017 10:38 AM

450.
1. Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Seely

250.
1. Hill
2. Plessinger
3. J Martin

Rideyz102

Vital MX member Rideyz102
Posts: 34

Joined: 4/19/2011

Location: Alta Loma, CA USA

1/24/2017 10:40 AM

450.
1. Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Seely

250.
1. J Martin
2. Plessinger
3. McElrath

G Force

Vital MX member G Force
Posts: 1399

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Winnipeg, CAN

1/24/2017 11:26 AM

250
Hill
McElrath
Plessenger

450
Dungey
Anderson
Seely

Awood

Vital MX member Awood
Posts: 162

Joined: 12/15/2013

Location: Corona, CA USA

1/24/2017 3:40 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/24/2017 3:42 PM

450
1. Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Seely

250
1. Mcelrath
2. Plessinger
3. Hill

kiwifan

Vital MX member kiwifan
Posts: 5976

Joined: 10/31/2009

Location: CA, USA

1/24/2017 3:54 PM

450
1. Dungey
2. Seely
3. Anderson

250
1. Mcelrath
2. Hill
3. Plessinger

Current ride: 2017 450
Occasional ride for VMX: 1985 CR500
Road bike: 2016 Ninja H2R

Saye693

Vital MX member Saye693
Posts: 11

Joined: 11/14/2012

Location: Littleton, CO USA

1/24/2017 7:58 PM

450:
1. Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Anderson

250:
1. Hill
2. Plessinger
3. Mcelrath

Turbojez

Vital MX member Turbojez
Posts: 349

Joined: 8/5/2015

Location: POL

1/25/2017 7:20 AM

450:
1. Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Seely

250:
1. Martin
2. Hill
3. McElrath

Matt Fisher

Vital MX member Matt Fisher
Posts: 2837

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Visalia, CA USA

1/25/2017 9:18 AM

Dungey
Moose-Can
Anderson

Plessinger
Hill
Martin

jonboy688

Vital MX member jonboy688
Posts: 29

Joined: 9/3/2015

Location: China Grove, NC USA

1/25/2017 10:03 AM

450
1. dungey
2. anderson
3. cooper

250
1.hill
2.mcelrath
3.plessinger

stevo143b

Vital MX member stevo143b
Posts: 4

Joined: 1/5/2017

Location: Ripon, CA USA

1/25/2017 1:28 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/25/2017 1:29 PM

450
1. R Dungey
2. Musquin
3. Seely

250
1.Mc Elrath
2.Hill
3 Plessinger

PracticeChamp141

Vital MX member PracticeChamp141
Posts: 22

Joined: 12/29/2016

Location: Howard beach, NY USA

1/25/2017 2:12 PM

450
1. Anderson
2. Dungey
3. Musquin

250.
1. Hill
2. Plessinger
3. Forkner

