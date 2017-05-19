Forum Main Moto-Related Pro Taper Forum Fantasy Round 1, Hangtown

Pro Taper Forum Fantasy Round 1, Hangtown

GuyB

Vital MX member GuyB
Posts: 28747

Joined: 7/10/2006

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Administrator

5/19/2017 8:42 AM



Hey, do you want a chance to win a prize from Pro Taper during each of the 29 weeks of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship seasons? It's free to play, and designed to be easy. Just pick the podiums in each class. Heck, you can even miss weeks and not get penalized. As long as you're playing, you're always in the running to win something.

The game proved to be pretty tough during the Supercross season, so we've instituted something new for each round…a guaranteed winner! If no one picks the correct riders on the podiums, everyone who entered will be in the running to win the prize via a random drawing. But…just like the Lotto, you can't win if you don't play.

This week's prize for Hangtown is a set of Pro Taper 1/3 Waffle Grips.



Pro Taper’s exclusive 1/3 Waffle grips replicate what factory racers and mechanics have been hand-sculpting for years. Starting with a standard half-waffle grip, they cut off one row of the waffle pattern. This increased the diamond pattern area and reduced the waffle grid without increasing the overall outer diameter. As a result, you get more grip surface area with less pressure, and only the fingers coming in contact with the waffle grid. You also get three evenly spaced safety-wire grooves, and Pro Taper's softest, tackiest, synthetic rubber compound yet.

Of course, you also get bragging rights for the rest of the following week.

Here are the easy rules.

1. Pick the top three in the correct order in the 250 and 450 classes, and post them in a reply in this thread.

2. Use the formatting below to make it easy on our scorer (and copy/pasting it will make it easy for you).

450
1.
2.
3.

250
1.
2.
3.

3. Entries are accepted up until the time the gate drops for the first race (heat races for Supercross, motos for MX.) Remember, this varies, depending on the time zone of each week's race, and the individual event's schedule. Most Supercross events start at 6:30, but Glendale (7:00), Oakland (3:30), Arlington (3:30), Salt Lake (7:30), and East Rutherford (4:30) are exceptions.

4. You can go back and edit your picks before the cut-off time, but not after. That'll result in a DQ for the week.

5. We'll score it based on the correct riders in the right order for both classes.

6. In the event of a tie, whoever submitted their picks first gets the nod.

7. If no one picks them all correctly? We'll pick a winner via random drawing. That's a guaranteed winner every time.

Yep, you have to be a Vital MX member to play, but it's fast and easy to join. Just visit http://www.vitalmx.com/join

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 4503

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/19/2017 8:44 AM

450
1. Eli Tomac
2. Marvin Musquin
3. Blake Baggett

250
1. Jeremy Martin
2. Zach Osborne
3. Alex Martin

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f
Posts: 218

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

5/19/2017 8:49 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Musquin
3. Anderson

250
1. Osborne
2. Cianciarulo
3. Jeremy martin

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

Hotwhls

Vital MX member Hotwhls
Posts: 12

Joined: 10/19/2016

Location: Carson City, NV USA

5/19/2017 9:04 AM

450
1. Eli Tomac
2. Blake Baggett
3. Marvin Musquin


250
1. Zach Osborne
2. Austin Forkner
3. J. Martin

wasummer46

Vital MX member wasummer46
Posts: 49

Joined: 1/11/2017

Location: Raleigh, NC USA

5/19/2017 9:09 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/19/2017 9:09 AM

450
1.Tomac
2.Bagget
3. Webb

250
1.Osborne
2. J. Martin
3. Savatgy

F.B

Vital MX member F.B
Posts: 490

Joined: 7/10/2011

Location: FRA

5/19/2017 9:13 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Baggett
3. Anderson

250
1. Jeremy Martin
2. Savatgy
3. Ferrandis

colintrax

Vital MX member colintrax
Posts: 1983

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

5/19/2017 9:15 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Bagget
3. Musquin

250
1. Ferrandis
2. J Martin
3. Cianciarulo

Bronson905

Vital MX member Bronson905
Posts: 974

Joined: 7/12/2008

Location: Temecula, CA USA

5/19/2017 9:24 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Musquin
3. Baggett

250
1. Ferrandis
2. Osborne
3. Forkner

yzfjere

Vital MX member yzfjere
Posts: 61

Joined: 1/4/2007

Location: Anniston, AL USA

5/19/2017 9:26 AM

450
1. Musquin
2. Tomac
3. Webb

250
1. Osborne
2. Cianciarulo
3. J Martin

teamkocur

Vital MX member teamkocur
Posts: 18

Joined: 6/13/2009

Location: Allegan, MI USA

5/19/2017 9:26 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Baggett
3. Musquin
250
1. J Mart
2. Osborne
3. A Mart

Gianluca Scavino

Vital MX member Gianluca Scavino
Posts: 1

Joined: 5/19/2017

Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL USA

5/19/2017 9:29 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Musquin
3. Bagget

250
1.Jeremy Martin
2. Austin Forkner
3. Alex Martin

COYOTE_909

Vital MX member COYOTE_909
Posts: 1

Joined: 5/19/2017

Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL USA

5/19/2017 9:35 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Baggett
3. Musquin

250
1. J. Martin
2. Osborne
3. A. Martin

randall27

Vital MX member randall27
Posts: 3

Joined: 11/29/2016

Location: Fenton, MI USA

5/19/2017 9:37 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Musquin
3. Baggett

250
1. Osborne
2. McElrath
3. Ferrandis

rippinruts

Vital MX member rippinruts
Posts: 129

Joined: 7/28/2016

Location: NOR

5/19/2017 9:50 AM

450
1. Eli Tomac
2. Blake Bagget
3. Justin Barcia

250
1. Jeremy Martin
2. Dylan Ferrandis
3. Adam Cianciarulo

Phillip_Lamb

Vital MX member Phillip_Lamb
Posts: 888

Joined: 12/14/2010

Location: ORANGEVALE, CA USA

5/19/2017 10:12 AM

450
1. ELI TOMAC
2. BLAKE BAGGET
3. MARVIN MUSQUIN

250
1. ZAC OSBOURNE
2.JEREMY MARTIN
3 ALEX MARTIN

"If you feel in control, you're not going fast enough" ~Mario Andretti

Cole_Ughetti

Vital MX member Cole_Ughetti
Posts: 106

Joined: 10/4/2011

Location: BC, MI USA

5/19/2017 10:15 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/19/2017 10:16 AM

450
1. Eli Tomac
2. Blake Baggett
3. Cooper Webb

250
1. Jeremy Martin
2. Zach Osborne
3. Joey Savatgy

Wolfe303

Vital MX member Wolfe303
Posts: 1

Joined: 5/19/2017

Location: Little Hocking, OH USA

5/19/2017 10:16 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Webb
3. Musquin

250
1. Osbourne
2. Jeremy Martin
3. McElrath

YZed250

Vital MX member YZed250
Posts: 46

Joined: 11/9/2014

Location: Costa Mesa, CA USA

5/19/2017 10:28 AM


450
1. Tomac
2. Musquin
3. Baggett

250
1. J. Savatgy
2. A. Martin
3. Z. Osborne

Foster419

Vital MX member Foster419
Posts: 17

Joined: 5/28/2016

Location: Ottawa, CAN

5/19/2017 10:32 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Musquin
3. Webb

250
1. Osborne
2. Cianciarulo
3. J Martin

Yaya

Vital MX member Yaya
Posts: 1033

Joined: 12/19/2009

Location: Wetumpka, AL USA

5/19/2017 11:01 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Musquin
3. Baggett

250
1. Osborne
2. J. Martin
3. Savatgy

Irwinmoto

Vital MX member Irwinmoto
Posts: 14

Joined: 1/14/2016

Location: Calamus, IA USA

5/19/2017 11:02 AM

450
Tomac
Baggett
Musquin

250
Osborn
Ferrandis
J Mart

Jrnels10

Vital MX member Jrnels10
Posts: 1

Joined: 5/19/2017

Location: Phoenix, AZ USA

5/19/2017 11:03 AM

450
1. Eli Tomac
2. Marvin Musquin
3. Jason Anderson

250
1. Jeremy Martin
2. Zach Osborne
3. Alex Martin

MELTON139

Vital MX member MELTON139
Posts: 72

Joined: 10/19/2016

Location: Milton, FL USA

5/19/2017 11:05 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Bagget
3. Webb

250
1. Martin
2. Osborne
3. Forkner

sixfiftythree

Vital MX member sixfiftythree
Posts: 82

Joined: 11/3/2009

Location: Pontypool, CAN

5/19/2017 11:11 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Musquin
3. Anderson

250
1. Osborne
2. Ferrandis
3. Cianciarulo

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx
Posts: 3280

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

5/19/2017 11:29 AM

Tomac
Musquin
Baggett

Martin
Osborne
Ferrandis

Tarz483

Vital MX member Tarz483
Posts: 2189

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: chisago city, MN USA

5/19/2017 11:32 AM

450
Tomac
Anderson
Wilson

250
Osborne
Alex Martin
Savatgy

Log Hopper

Vital MX member Log Hopper
Posts: 31

Joined: 6/17/2016

Location: MN, USA

5/19/2017 11:39 AM

450
1. Tomac
2. Anderson
3. Musquin

250
1. Jeremy Martin
2. Osborne
3. Savatgy

brimx153

Vital MX member brimx153
Posts: 2191

Joined: 5/3/2012

Location: IRL

5/19/2017 12:10 PM


450
1. Bagget
2. Tomac
3. Barica

250
1.Ferrandis
2.Savagy
3.j mart

holverson34

Vital MX member holverson34
Posts: 255

Joined: 11/27/2014

Location: Carlton, OR USA

5/19/2017 12:14 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/19/2017 12:16 PM

450.
1.tomac
2.musquin
3.bagget

250.
1. J. martin
2.savatgy
3.cinciarulo

Davey

Vital MX member Davey
Posts: 37

Joined: 8/4/2014

Location: Champaign, IL USA

5/19/2017 12:21 PM

450
1. Tomac
2. Musquin
3. Anderson

250
1. Osborne
2. Forkner
3. Plessinger

