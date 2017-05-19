Pro Taper Forum Fantasy Round 1, Hangtown

GuyB wrote:



Hey, do you want a chance to win a prize from Pro Taper during each of the 29 weeks of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship seasons? It's free to play, and designed to be easy. Just pick the podiums in each class. Heck, you can even miss weeks and not get penalized. As long as you're playing, you're always in the running to win something.



The game proved to be pretty tough during the Supercross season, so we've instituted something new for each round…a guaranteed winner! If no one picks the correct riders on the podiums, everyone who entered will be in the running to win the prize via a random drawing. But…just like the Lotto, you can't win if you don't play.



This week's prize for Hangtown is a set of Pro Taper 1/3 Waffle Grips.







Pro Taper’s exclusive 1/3 Waffle grips replicate what factory racers and mechanics have been hand-sculpting for years. Starting with a standard half-waffle grip, they cut off one row of the waffle pattern. This increased the diamond pattern area and reduced the waffle grid without increasing the overall outer diameter. As a result, you get more grip surface area with less pressure, and only the fingers coming in contact with the waffle grid. You also get three evenly spaced safety-wire grooves, and Pro Taper's softest, tackiest, synthetic rubber compound yet.



Of course, you also get bragging rights for the rest of the following week.



Here are the easy rules.



1. Pick the top three in the correct order in the 250 and 450 classes, and post them in a reply in this thread.



2. Use the formatting below to make it easy on our scorer (and copy/pasting it will make it easy for you).



450

1.

2.

3.



250

1.

2.

3.



3. Entries are accepted up until the time the gate drops for the first race (heat races for Supercross, motos for MX.) Remember, this varies, depending on the time zone of each week's race, and the individual event's schedule. Most Supercross events start at 6:30, but Glendale (7:00), Oakland (3:30), Arlington (3:30), Salt Lake (7:30), and East Rutherford (4:30) are exceptions.



4. You can go back and edit your picks before the cut-off time, but not after. That'll result in a DQ for the week.



5. We'll score it based on the correct riders in the right order for both classes.



6. In the event of a tie, whoever submitted their picks first gets the nod.



7. If no one picks them all correctly? We'll pick a winner via random drawing. That's a guaranteed winner every time.



Yep, you have to be a Vital MX member to play, but it's fast and easy to join. Just visit http://www.vitalmx.com/join