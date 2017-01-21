Forum Main Moto-Related Update: Honda Confirms Compound Fracture in Lower Left Arm for Ken Roczen

Update: Honda Confirms Compound Fracture in Lower Left Arm for Ken Roczen

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 417 38 1242 674 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 254 6483 1 427 72 25

Posts: 6737

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/21/2017 9:48 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/22/2017 11:38 AM

Just got an update from the floor, from the sounds of it the Alpinestars Medic crew is signaling for a broken arm with Ken Roczen.

Edit: The HRC Honda team has confirmed a compound fracture in the lower left arm for Ken Roczen, he was transported to a local hospital to decide if immediate surgery is required or if they will weigh the options.



Link to multi view replay of the crash: http://www.vitalmx.com/videos/member/CRASH-Ken-Roczen-Injured-in-Anaheim,14994/ML512,13480



Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

Awood

Vital MX member Awood
41365 Awood http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41365/avatar/c50_DITD18_3_1473906576.jpg?1473905732 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Awood,41365/all 12/15/13 159 13

Posts: 159

Joined: 12/15/2013

Location: Corona, CA USA

1/21/2017 9:49 PM

Left arm is very broken

Cygnus

Vital MX member Cygnus
208 Cygnus http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/208/avatar/c50_96780460_1279248218.jpg?1294177122 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Cygnus,208/all 08/15/06 84 83 2 548 14265 44 9

Posts: 14813

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Hanover, CO USA

1/21/2017 9:50 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/21/2017 9:51 PM

Hope it's just a clavicle.

well we ain't the smartest folks in the world...i mean we're fucking dirtbike riders for christ sakes.- BobbyM

If you chose not to decide you still have made a chioce.



tobz

Vital MX member tobz
1451 tobz http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1451/avatar/c50_2.jpg?1303784887 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/tobz,1451/all 03/05/07 4 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/tobz,1451/setup 57 2207 18 1

Posts: 2264

Joined: 3/5/2007

Location: Adelaide, AUS

1/21/2017 9:50 PM

That's generally what the splint/wrapped up arm signifies.



Fanboyism & Brand Loyalty. You Are Not So Smart.

My Video Thread

DF313

Vital MX member DF313
52754 DF313 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/52754/avatar/c50_36427_402620712803_1571265_n_1466181926.jpg?1466181254 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/DF313,52754/all 06/17/16 8 45 12

Posts: 53

Joined: 6/17/2016

Location: Ogden, UT USA

1/21/2017 9:50 PM

And queue a much less eventful season, dang

Superdave19

Vital MX member Superdave19
35858 Superdave19 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/35858/avatar/c50_image_1454560415.jpg?1454559948 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Superdave19,35858/all 10/10/12 3 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Superdave19,35858/setup 19 309

Posts: 328

Joined: 10/10/2012

Location: Spring, TX USA

1/21/2017 9:50 PM

At the very least-

F*ck.

Gale19XX

Vital MX member Gale19XX
44954 Gale19XX http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44954/avatar/c50_229_1484500443.jpg?1484499994 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Gale19XX,44954/all 11/09/14 40 156 8

Posts: 196

Joined: 11/9/2014

Location: Dubuque, IA USA

1/21/2017 9:51 PM

That was a bad get off. The whole aura changed on the broadcast the second he went down.

Krallang

Vital MX member Krallang
52813 Krallang /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Krallang,52813/all 06/21/16 1 208

Posts: 209

Joined: 6/21/2016

Location: Tonopah, NV USA

1/21/2017 9:52 PM

Hope it's not the back of the arm.

detour174

Vital MX member detour174
46131 detour174 /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/detour174,46131/all 02/19/15 11 36

Posts: 47

Joined: 2/19/2015

Location: Strongsville, OH USA

1/21/2017 9:52 PM

Dam was looking good

jwoltz

Vital MX member jwoltz
43591 jwoltz http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43591/avatar/c50_s1200_image_2_1450459610.jpg?1450458689 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/jwoltz,43591/all 06/24/14 1 84 16

Posts: 85

Joined: 6/24/2014

Location: Fresno, CA USA

1/21/2017 9:52 PM

It was clear from the slow mo, left arm is badly broken. Gutted over here.

twotwosix

Vital MX member twotwosix
54416 twotwosix http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54416/avatar/c50_FullSizeRender_1484442296.jpg?1484441411 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/twotwosix,54416/all 09/29/16 25 514 2

Posts: 539

Joined: 9/29/2016

Location: TN, USA

1/21/2017 9:52 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/21/2017 9:53 PM

Over-confidence, feeling invincible and a split second lack of focus.

I hope it's a simple break and he can get it in a cast and get back out there, ala TP199. Praying for a fast recovery for Kenny.

Born in Corona CA, living in East TN.

Flip sticK

Vital MX member Flip sticK
1776 Flip sticK http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1776/avatar/c50_image_1445431990.jpg?1445431361 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Flip-sticK,1776/all 06/15/07 11 1 9 2021 16

Posts: 2030

Joined: 6/15/2007

Location: TX, USA

1/21/2017 9:53 PM

Dungey is about to make this so boring.

Cygnus

Vital MX member Cygnus
208 Cygnus http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/208/avatar/c50_96780460_1279248218.jpg?1294177122 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Cygnus,208/all 08/15/06 84 83 2 548 14265 44 9

Posts: 14813

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Hanover, CO USA

1/21/2017 9:53 PM

Fuck!

well we ain't the smartest folks in the world...i mean we're fucking dirtbike riders for christ sakes.- BobbyM

If you chose not to decide you still have made a chioce.



slipdog

Vital MX member slipdog
16124 slipdog http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16124/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2017_01_22_at_1.27.13_PM_1485121242.jpg?1485120531 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/slipdog,16124/all 07/25/09 7 1 27 6432 53 9

Posts: 6459

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

1/21/2017 9:53 PM

Thanks for conformation, ML!

Awood

Vital MX member Awood
41365 Awood http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41365/avatar/c50_DITD18_3_1473906576.jpg?1473905732 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Awood,41365/all 12/15/13 159 13

Posts: 159

Joined: 12/15/2013

Location: Corona, CA USA

1/21/2017 9:53 PM

Yeah. When a slow mo shows your fingers flopped back touching your forearm you're fucked.

Jmicmoto13

Vital MX member Jmicmoto13
50447 Jmicmoto13 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50447/avatar/c50_image_1475107814.jpg?1475107086 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jmicmoto13,50447/all 01/15/16 3 16 482 11

Posts: 498

Joined: 1/15/2016

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL USA

1/21/2017 9:54 PM

Sick to my stomach for a contender to go so early in the season

MX-LIFE.

Vital MX member MX-LIFE.
17192 MX-LIFE. http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17192/avatar/c50_IMG_20170107_195345_1483860292.jpg?1483859338 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MX-LIFE,17192/all 09/30/09 4 163 2

Posts: 167

Joined: 9/30/2009

Location: Redford, MI USA

1/21/2017 9:55 PM

Done watching SX till JS7 comes back! Congrats Malcolm..

FLmxer

Vital MX member FLmxer
433 FLmxer http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/433/avatar/c50_DKC_picture_1428437685.jpg?1428437118 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/FLmxer,433/all 08/16/06 25 16 81 3555 155 8

Posts: 3636

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

1/21/2017 9:55 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/21/2017 9:57 PM

Feel horrible for Ken. It seems he has crashed this same exact way the last few times, monster cup and in the mud on the suzuki when dungey hit him and where Ryan went down too. Is it too much of an excitebike technique? Man really bummed.

I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore.

VilloFan951

Vital MX member VilloFan951
42337 VilloFan951 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42337/avatar/c50_Ryan_Villopoto_Washougal_MX_2013_Photo_by_Todd_Gutierrez_1439058911.jpg?1439058892 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/VilloFan951,42337/all 03/02/14 81 317 1

Posts: 398

Joined: 3/2/2014

Location: Moreno Valley, CA USA

1/21/2017 9:56 PM

Jmicmoto13 wrote:

Sick to my stomach for a contender to go so early in the season

That crash was bad my stomach kills just watching that

agn5009

Vital MX member agn5009
34303 agn5009 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/34303/avatar/c50_DSCF2386_sized.jpg?1339185653 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/agn5009,34303/all 06/08/12 1 6 2256 26

Posts: 2262

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: State College, PA USA

1/21/2017 9:57 PM

MX-LIFE. wrote:

Done watching SX till JS7 comes back! Congrats Malcolm..

Bye.

kkawboy14

Vital MX member kkawboy14
47611 kkawboy14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/kkawboy14,47611/all 06/05/15 115 4203 2

Posts: 4318

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: Austin, TX USA

1/21/2017 9:57 PM

Man he hit his head hard also!

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503
1897 jeffro503 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 28 30 477 17195 46 17

Posts: 17672

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

1/21/2017 9:57 PM

That wreck was fucking brutal! Can't hit the ground much harder than that.

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

Motodave15

Vital MX member Motodave15
21719 Motodave15 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/21719/avatar/c50_1381446_539066686191828_2120069097_n_1475462230.jpg?1475461393 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motodave15,21719/all 08/07/10 283 2207 16 9

Posts: 2490

Joined: 8/7/2010

Location: Temple City, CA USA

1/21/2017 9:57 PM

twotwosix wrote:

Over-confidence, feeling invincible and a split second lack of focus.

I hope it's a simple break and he can get it in a cast and get back out there, ala TP199. Praying for a fast recovery for Kenny.

there was no lack of focus....thats from that damn kicker in the face.. he did it the lap before, but it did not kick him as bad...the next lap boom

"Life is To Short To Last Long"

MotoX85

Vital MX member MotoX85
30011 MotoX85 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/30011/avatar/c50_Avatar.jpg?1335422581 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MotoX85,30011/all 10/09/11 14 1768 3

Posts: 1782

Joined: 10/9/2011

Location: Centralia, IL USA

1/21/2017 9:58 PM

When do the GPs start again.

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503
1897 jeffro503 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 28 30 477 17195 46 17

Posts: 17672

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

1/21/2017 9:58 PM

MX-LIFE. wrote:

Done watching SX till JS7 comes back! Congrats Malcolm..

Don't let the door hit ya on the way out...

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

FolkLoar

Vital MX member FolkLoar
46122 FolkLoar http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46122/avatar/c50_image_1468443101.jpg?1468442276 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/FolkLoar,46122/all 02/18/15 5 198 2

Posts: 203

Joined: 2/18/2015

Location: Hickory, NC USA

1/21/2017 10:00 PM

Dang, even as a Dungey fan that is gut wrenching to watch. Hope the best for Ken, he's one of the greats, and hope to see him back soon.

RG1

Vital MX member RG1
48088 RG1 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48088/avatar/c50_image_1483653818.jpg?1483653792 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/RG1,48088/all 07/12/15 14 2356

Posts: 2370

Joined: 7/12/2015

Location: GBR

1/21/2017 10:02 PM

He was just super unlucky. Nothing you can do when you hit a kicker like that. Hope it's just as straight forward as a broken bone and there's nothing complicated. Heal up soon Kenny

thatswhathappens

Vital MX member thatswhathappens
54543 thatswhathappens /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/thatswhathappens,54543/all 10/11/16 29

Posts: 29

Joined: 10/11/2016

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

1/21/2017 10:02 PM

Didn't think that I was much of a fan of Roczen until the moment that happened. He's cocky but damn, he brings a lot of fun and entertainment to the sport. Reminds me of when James was still "Bubba."

joe412

Vital MX member joe412
54757 joe412 /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/joe412,54757/all 10/30/16 6 23

Posts: 29

Joined: 10/30/2016

Location: Coraopolis, PA USA

1/21/2017 10:02 PM

If it's a forearm maybe aldon can sell him a 4arm strong

joe412

Vital MX member joe412
54757 joe412 /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/joe412,54757/all 10/30/16 6 23

Posts: 29

Joined: 10/30/2016

Location: Coraopolis, PA USA

1/21/2017 10:03 PM

If it's a forearm maybe aldon can sell him a 4arm strong

Forum Main Moto-Related Update: Honda Confirms Compound Fracture in Lower Left Arm for Ken Roczen