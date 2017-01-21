Update: Honda Confirms Compound Fracture in Lower Left Arm for Ken Roczen

ML512
12/28/08
Posts: 6737
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator
Just got an update from the floor, from the sounds of it the Alpinestars Medic crew is signaling for a broken arm with Ken Roczen.
Edit: The HRC Honda team has confirmed a compound fracture in the lower left arm for Ken Roczen, he was transported to a local hospital to decide if immediate surgery is required or if they will weigh the options.
Link to multi view replay of the crash: http://www.vitalmx.com/videos/member/CRASH-Ken-Roczen-Injured-in-Anaheim,14994/ML512,13480
Cygnus
Hope it's just a clavicle.
well we ain't the smartest folks in the world...i mean we're fucking dirtbike riders for christ sakes.- BobbyM
If you chose not to decide you still have made a chioce.
Gale19XX
That was a bad get off. The whole aura changed on the broadcast the second he went down.
Krallang
Hope it's not the back of the arm.
detour174
Cygnus
well we ain't the smartest folks in the world...i mean we're fucking dirtbike riders for christ sakes.- BobbyM
If you chose not to decide you still have made a chioce.
slipdog
Thanks for conformation, ML!
Jmicmoto13
Sick to my stomach for a contender to go so early in the season
MX-LIFE.
Done watching SX till JS7 comes back! Congrats Malcolm..
FLmxer
Feel horrible for Ken. It seems he has crashed this same exact way the last few times, monster cup and in the mud on the suzuki when dungey hit him and where Ryan went down too. Is it too much of an excitebike technique? Man really bummed.
I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore.
VilloFan951
Jmicmoto13 wrote:
Sick to my stomach for a contender to go so early in the season
That crash was bad my stomach kills just watching that
agn5009
MX-LIFE. wrote:
Done watching SX till JS7 comes back! Congrats Malcolm..
Bye.
jeffro503
That wreck was fucking brutal! Can't hit the ground much harder than that.
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
Motodave15
twotwosix wrote:
Over-confidence, feeling invincible and a split second lack of focus.
I hope it's a simple break and he can get it in a cast and get back out there, ala TP199. Praying for a fast recovery for Kenny.
there was no lack of focus....thats from that damn kicker in the face.. he did it the lap before, but it did not kick him as bad...the next lap boom
"Life is To Short To Last Long"
MotoX85
When do the GPs start again.
jeffro503
MX-LIFE. wrote:
Done watching SX till JS7 comes back! Congrats Malcolm..
Don't let the door hit ya on the way out...
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
FolkLoar
Dang, even as a Dungey fan that is gut wrenching to watch. Hope the best for Ken, he's one of the greats, and hope to see him back soon.
thatswhathappens
Didn't think that I was much of a fan of Roczen until the moment that happened. He's cocky but damn, he brings a lot of fun and entertainment to the sport. Reminds me of when James was still "Bubba."
joe412
If it's a forearm maybe aldon can sell him a 4arm strong
joe412
If it's a forearm maybe aldon can sell him a 4arm strong