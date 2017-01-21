Update: Honda Confirms Compound Fracture in Lower Left Arm for Ken Roczen

Just got an update from the floor, from the sounds of it the Alpinestars Medic crew is signaling for a broken arm with Ken Roczen.



Edit: The HRC Honda team has confirmed a compound fracture in the lower left arm for Ken Roczen, he was transported to a local hospital to decide if immediate surgery is required or if they will weigh the options.







Link to multi view replay of the crash: http://www.vitalmx.com/videos/member/CRASH-Ken-Roczen-Injured-in-Anaheim,14994/ML512,13480







