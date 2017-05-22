Nicky Hayden has Passed...Godspeed to the Kentucky Kid

This really bums me out!!! Proud to have known him as kids. Even when he was still on 60's, you knew he was destined for greatness. Off the track he was rad too. I'll always remember showing up to Daytona in '92 as a 14 year old with bleached hair and Nicky, in that thick Kentucky accent of his, being all "Your parents let you do that?". You could see the shock on his face, and also the intrigue. Fast forward a few years and he's celebrating on podiums with leopard print hair, haha! I can't help but to think that I helped inspire him to let his freak flag wave back then, hahaha. That's one of my favorite memories of Nicky the person and just wanted to share.