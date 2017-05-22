Forum Main Moto-Related Nicky Hayden has Passed...Godspeed to the Kentucky Kid

Nicky Hayden has Passed...Godspeed to the Kentucky Kid

Nicky Hayden
ML512

Vital MX member ML512
Posts: 7534

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

5/22/2017 9:44 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/22/2017 10:24 AM

I just took a peek for an update and found the tragic news, RIP to the Kentucky Kid...

Sadly, Nicky Hayden, at 35 years old, has succumbed to his injuries from last week's cycling/auto accident. Best wishes and prayers to his family. If you have an memories of photos with or of Nicky, please feel free to share them below.



https://www.motorsport.com/wsbk/news/obituary-nicky-hayden-1981-2017-907282/





RIP Nicky Hayden

A post shared by Official Minis (@minidrivers) on







This doesn't seem real. Rest In Peace @nicky_hayden I have no words for this.

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on



Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69

A post shared by Dani Pedrosa (@26_danipedrosa) on





mxav8r

Vital MX member mxav8r
Posts: 198

Joined: 10/26/2006

Location: Atl, GA USA

5/22/2017 9:47 AM

RIP Nicky.

SteezGeez

Vital MX member SteezGeez
Posts: 34

Joined: 12/11/2016

Location: Fullerton, CA USA

5/22/2017 9:49 AM

RIP. Great rider

jnickell

Vital MX member jnickell
Posts: 187

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: CA, USA

5/22/2017 9:50 AM

Ride on Nicky, you'll be missed down here.

Frodad78

Vital MX member Frodad78
Posts: 1737

Joined: 1/11/2012

Location: TX, USA

5/22/2017 9:53 AM

deluxeman

Vital MX member deluxeman
Posts: 56

Joined: 6/27/2016

Location: Saranac, MI USA

5/22/2017 9:54 AM

Sad day indeed. Godspeed Nick

JVT357

Vital MX member JVT357
Posts: 284

Joined: 8/11/2009

Location: Vail, CO USA

5/22/2017 9:54 AM

R.I.P Nicky. I'll always cherish being at Laguna Seca watching you beat the best in the world! Thought to your family and friends today. The world has lost a good one.

Sully22

Vital MX member Sully22
Posts: 1893

Joined: 9/9/2009

Location: NV, USA

5/22/2017 9:55 AM

Godspeed Nicky

JRT812

Vital MX member JRT812
Posts: 1045

Joined: 3/4/2014

Location: Cottontown, TN USA

5/22/2017 9:56 AM

Such a bummer.... damn

Flip sticK

Vital MX member Flip sticK
Posts: 2413

Joined: 6/15/2007

Location: TX, USA

5/22/2017 9:59 AM

Unbelievable. RIP

TankSlapper

Vital MX member TankSlapper
Posts: 341

Joined: 3/6/2007

Location: Van, down by the river, CA USA

5/22/2017 10:00 AM

Godspeed




500guy

Vital MX member 500guy
Posts: 10588

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: AZ, USA

5/22/2017 10:01 AM

Very sorry to hear, Condolences to all who knew him.

The Racers Connection

Vital MX member The Racers Connection
Posts: 96

Joined: 5/19/2015

Location: Evans, GA USA

5/22/2017 10:08 AM

So sad! RIP Nicky!

Francis377

Vital MX member Francis377
Posts: 267

Joined: 6/13/2009

Location: Marseilles, USA

5/22/2017 10:08 AM

RIP Nicky. thoughts go out to his family.

bdub

Vital MX member bdub
Posts: 239

Joined: 3/26/2011

Location: Elkhart Lake, WI USA

5/22/2017 10:08 AM

Terrible news. I raced against him back in the mid 80's. Such a great family, my prayers are with them.
RIP NH69

DL

Vital MX member DL
Posts: 2363

Joined: 8/20/2006

Location: Menifee, CA USA

5/22/2017 10:08 AM

Rest In Peace Nicky. Condolences to family and friends. So sad.

Bultaco

Vital MX member Bultaco
Posts: 1085

Joined: 1/20/2014

Location: Planet, VT USA

5/22/2017 10:11 AM

Pure saddness.

Mx286

Vital MX member Mx286
Posts: 216

Joined: 9/5/2011

Location: Owensboro, KY USA

5/22/2017 10:11 AM

Hard to believe the hometown hero is gone. With me being from Owensboro I've always seen him on the bicycle, at the gym, out to eat at restaurants, etc. I was over their house just a couple weeks ago watching him and the entire OWB road race crew riding on the turn track. Such a really cool down to earth guy. Won't be the same around here without him.

zookie

Vital MX member zookie
Posts: 287

Joined: 8/23/2008

Location: Guilford, CT USA

5/22/2017 10:14 AM

Wow. This is truly tragic. Rest in peace, Nicky!

DrinkMoreWater

Vital MX member DrinkMoreWater
Posts: 189

Joined: 3/26/2016

Location: AUS

5/22/2017 10:14 AM

Can't believe it, I saw the news he had an accident didn't think much of it....RIP...

backinthesaddleagain

Vital MX member backinthesaddleagain
Posts: 718

Joined: 7/8/2011

Location: RI, USA

5/22/2017 10:16 AM

RIP.

Jeff alessi

Vital MX member Jeff alessi
Posts: 543

Joined: 10/28/2011

Location: Victorville, CA USA

5/22/2017 10:17 AM

Rest in peace Nicky, you were always the greatest guy to come up and talk to when you would show up at Glen Helen for a day of riding on your dirtbike! As a kid I would always pull up to gates at Glen Helen and wonder if you would be there, I will always remember your style on the track, your personality and the Kentucky in the way you spoke. Going to miss that Kentucky kid!

Ray_MXS

Vital MX member Ray_MXS
Posts: 36

Joined: 10/28/2016

Location: SWE

5/22/2017 10:19 AM

RIP Nicky

Ray_MXS

Vital MX member Ray_MXS
Posts: 36

Joined: 10/28/2016

Location: SWE

5/22/2017 10:20 AM

RIP Nicky. Such a great sportsman and rolemodel. The world is now a lesser place without you in it.

Thoughts go to his friends and family..

JustPuttinAround

Vital MX member JustPuttinAround
Posts: 609

Joined: 2/24/2009

Location: Saddle Bad Dunes, CA USA

5/22/2017 10:21 AM

So very sad...RIP #69
Prayers to his family and loved ones.

P-Nut

Vital MX member P-Nut
Posts: 258

Joined: 12/20/2011

Location: Longmont, CO USA

5/22/2017 10:25 AM

RIP Nicky, it was awesome to watch you ride

gsxrcr28

Vital MX member gsxrcr28
Posts: 7422

Joined: 3/5/2009

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL USA

5/22/2017 10:26 AM

This is a rough one, such a good dude.

Condolences to his fiancé and family. RIP brother #69

DeStouwer

Vital MX member DeStouwer
Posts: 1040

Joined: 2/17/2015

Location: BEL

5/22/2017 10:26 AM

Such terrible news. My thoughts are with his family and fiancée. RIP Nicky.

feelnjstfine

Vital MX member feelnjstfine
Posts: 101

Joined: 8/9/2009

Location: Portland, OR USA

5/22/2017 10:26 AM

This really bums me out!!! Proud to have known him as kids. Even when he was still on 60's, you knew he was destined for greatness. Off the track he was rad too. I'll always remember showing up to Daytona in '92 as a 14 year old with bleached hair and Nicky, in that thick Kentucky accent of his, being all "Your parents let you do that?". You could see the shock on his face, and also the intrigue. Fast forward a few years and he's celebrating on podiums with leopard print hair, haha! I can't help but to think that I helped inspire him to let his freak flag wave back then, hahaha. That's one of my favorite memories of Nicky the person and just wanted to share.

mauidex

Vital MX member mauidex
Posts: 1172

Joined: 9/12/2011

Location: Haiku, HI USA

5/22/2017 10:32 AM

Godspeed Nicky. Such a tragedy. Condolences to family and friends.

