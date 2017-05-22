Nicky Hayden has Passed...Godspeed to the Kentucky Kid

5/22/2017 9:44 AM Edited Date/Time:5/22/2017 10:24 AM
I just took a peek for an update and found the tragic news, RIP to the Kentucky Kid...
Sadly, Nicky Hayden, at 35 years old, has succumbed to his injuries from last week's cycling/auto accident. Best wishes and prayers to his family. If you have an memories of photos with or of Nicky, please feel free to share them below.
Hard to believe the hometown hero is gone. With me being from Owensboro I've always seen him on the bicycle, at the gym, out to eat at restaurants, etc. I was over their house just a couple weeks ago watching him and the entire OWB road race crew riding on the turn track. Such a really cool down to earth guy. Won't be the same around here without him.
Rest in peace Nicky, you were always the greatest guy to come up and talk to when you would show up at Glen Helen for a day of riding on your dirtbike! As a kid I would always pull up to gates at Glen Helen and wonder if you would be there, I will always remember your style on the track, your personality and the Kentucky in the way you spoke. Going to miss that Kentucky kid!
This really bums me out!!! Proud to have known him as kids. Even when he was still on 60's, you knew he was destined for greatness. Off the track he was rad too. I'll always remember showing up to Daytona in '92 as a 14 year old with bleached hair and Nicky, in that thick Kentucky accent of his, being all "Your parents let you do that?". You could see the shock on his face, and also the intrigue. Fast forward a few years and he's celebrating on podiums with leopard print hair, haha! I can't help but to think that I helped inspire him to let his freak flag wave back then, hahaha. That's one of my favorite memories of Nicky the person and just wanted to share.
We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.