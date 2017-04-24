Forum Main Moto-Related NBC Announces Pro Motocross Pay-Per View Streaming Package

NBC Announces Pro Motocross Pay-Per View Streaming Package

ML512

Posts: 7413

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/24/2017 9:16 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/24/2017 10:05 AM

The AMA Nationals join the MXGP series with an online pay-per view streaming package. Check out the details below.



Link to the package: http://www.nbcsports.com/gold/nbc-sports-gold-packages-prices?utm_medium=Email&utm_source=Newsletter&utm_campaign=Newsletter%2B2017-04-24

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER LIVE STREAMING PRODUCT NBC SPORTS GOLD INTRODUCES "PRO MOTOCROSS PASS" WITH ACCESS TO ENTIRE LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON

Qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s Available Live, On-Demand and Commercial-Free with New "Pro Motocross Pass"
Pass Available for Purchase in the U.S. and 13 International Territories
NBC Sports Gold "Pro Motocross Pass" Available for $49.99

STAMFORD, Conn. - April 24, 2017 - NBC Sports Gold -- NBC Sports Digital's direct-to-consumer live streaming product -- is launching a "Pro Motocross Pass," giving fans access to the entire 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season. The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, will offer fans commercial-free coverage, live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold's"Pro Motocross Pass" features every race in the 2017 season, which begins with the Hangtown Motocross Classic on May 20, including Qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s. In addition to the 2017 season, fans can access full event replays of the 2016 and 2015 seasons. The "Pro Motocross Pass" can be purchased in advance in the U.S. and 13 international territories for $49.99 starting today by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.

"We're excited to offer motocross fans this unprecedented amount of content, with the added flexibility to enjoy it on the platform of their choice with NBC Sports Gold," said Portia Archer, Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer Services, NBC Sports Group.

"This is a great development for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and we're very pleased to be working with NBC Sports to distribute our quality racing content worldwide," said Davey Coombs, President of series organizer MX Sports Pro Racing. "We also appreciate the fact that all of this content is being offered to motocross fans in a package we think is very affordable."

In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com. Fans in 13 different international territories can also purchase the "Pro Motocross Pass":

Austria
Canada
Denmark
Germany*
Ireland
Italy
Japan
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Sweden
Switzerland
Spain*
United Kingdom
*Pricing in native currency

International coverage will be available on Apple iOS and Android devices, and online at NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital's technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

NBC SPORTS GOLD "PRO MOTOCROSS PASS" SCHEDULE:

Date Event
Sat., May 20 Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat., May 27 Glen Helen National
Sat., June 3 Thunder Valley National
Sat., June 17 High Point National
Sat., June 24 Tennessee National
Sat., July 1 RedBud National
Sat., July 8 Southwick National
Sat., July 22 Spring Creek National
Sat., July 29 Washougal National
Sat., Aug. 12 Unadilla National
Sat., Aug. 19 Budds Creek National
Sat., Aug. 26 Ironman National

NBC SPORTS GOLD

NBC Sports Gold -- NBC Sports Digital's direct-to-consumer live streaming product --launched in 2016 with a "Cycling Pass," which included the 2016 Tour de France, Vuelta a España, Monument Classics such as the Paris Robaix, and more. Earlier this month, NBC Sports Gold expanded its offerings to include a "Track and Field Pass," which offers access to more than 25 major events, and a "Rugby Pass," which includes access to every Aviva Premiership Rugby match from Round 19 through the 2016-17 season Final. Click here for more information.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, features the world's fastest outdoor motocross racers, racing aboard the best bikes each factory offers, on the roughest, toughest tracks in the world. The 12-rounds series begins at Hangtown in May and ends at Indiana's Ironman Raceway in August. It includes stops at the premier motocross racing facilities in America, with events in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington, New York and Indiana. The pro riders race on Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is managed by MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road power sports event production. The series is televised on NBC, NBCSN and MAVTV and streamed live on NBC Sports Live Extra. Series partners include Lucas Oil (series title sponsor), Red Bull, GoPro, WPS, Fly Racing, GEICO Motorcycle, Kawasaki, Motorcycle Superstore, FRAM, KTM, Oakley, FMF, Deltran Battery Tender, Pirelli, Suzuki, Husqvarna, Pivot Works, Vertex, ProGrip, EBC Brakes, KMC Wheels, MotionPro, VP Racing Fuels, Acerbis and Racer X. More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

kzizok

Posts: 5853

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

4/24/2017 9:17 AM

Nice!

Panic_Rev

Posts: 417

Joined: 7/13/2012

Location: Fayetteville, AR USA

4/24/2017 9:28 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/24/2017 9:30 AM

Are the races archived in case you can't watch the moto's live?

bvm111

Posts: 5180

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

4/24/2017 9:30 AM

sweet baby Jesus!!!!

FINALLY!!!!!

Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!

doghouse

Posts: 303

Joined: 1/7/2017

Location: Virginia Beach, VA USA

4/24/2017 9:32 AM

kzizok wrote:

Nice!

X2.

This is awesome.

kzizok

Posts: 5853

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

4/24/2017 9:34 AM

Panic_Rev wrote:

Are the races archived in case you can't watch the moto's live?

"Qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s Available Live, On-Demand and Commercial-Free"

NV825

Posts: 1600

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Carson City, NV USA

4/24/2017 9:34 AM

Good stuff DC and crew. Will the 1st motos still be free for everyone to view online and then switch over to the TV broadcast for 2nd motos?

mooch

Posts: 762

Joined: 2/16/2008

Location: OH, USA

4/24/2017 9:35 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/24/2017 9:36 AM

Does this mean there won't be any TV broadcasts of the 2017 outdoors that are free? Edit...oops NV825 got the question posted first.

jeffro503

Posts: 18449

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

4/24/2017 9:36 AM

Oh boy! A lot of dudes across the pond and our Canadian bro's up north should love this! About damn time!

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

c0ncEpT

Posts: 340

Joined: 5/13/2015

Location: Utica, MI USA

4/24/2017 9:36 AM

Panic_Rev wrote:

Are the races archived in case you can't watch the moto's live?

This is what I'm wondering also. You use to be able to watch the full motos by Sunday night. I'll be pissed if I now have to pay for this service.

NV825

Posts: 1600

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Carson City, NV USA

4/24/2017 9:39 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/24/2017 9:42 AM

This has been the #1 request by many fans on this board. Everyone who bitched better put their money where their mouth is.

trevor310mx

Posts: 93

Joined: 10/18/2016

Location: East Bend, NC USA

4/24/2017 9:41 AM

This is great for me. Now through those 2-Stoke races in the package too! But seriously, I'm pumped on this.

Pirate421

Posts: 641

Joined: 7/26/2015

Location: Corpus Christi, TX USA

4/24/2017 9:45 AM

Awesome

doghouse

Posts: 303

Joined: 1/7/2017

Location: Virginia Beach, VA USA

4/24/2017 9:48 AM

NV825 wrote:

This has been the #1 request by many fans on this board. Everyone who bitched better put their money where their mouth is.

I already buy NBC Gold for cycling, so no big stretch for me.

agn5009

Posts: 2747

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: State College, PA USA

4/24/2017 9:50 AM

$50? Hell yeah, well worth it.

TripleFive

Posts: 8110

Joined: 7/2/2009

Location: CO, USA

4/24/2017 9:53 AM

Good for the sport, but I hope this doesn't upset the program they had last year.

I very much enjoyed watching the first motos streamed live (for free).

TXDirt

Posts: 1676

Joined: 7/29/2015

Location: Plano, TX USA

4/24/2017 9:53 AM

About time!! Thanks for getting this done!

jamma10

Posts: 10230

Joined: 8/24/2008

Location: Bristol, GBR

4/24/2017 9:54 AM

Great news!

Jeff Emigs Keys to the Race:
1. Get a good start
2. Don't crash

mxwells216

Posts: 41

Joined: 8/5/2007

Location: KS, USA

4/24/2017 9:57 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/24/2017 10:00 AM

Sounds like a good deal. 50$ for the whole season is pretty cheap

ML512

Posts: 7413

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/24/2017 10:01 AM

mxwells216 wrote:

Sounds like a good deal. 50$ for the whole season is pretty cheap

You don't need a TV package to access this online pay-per view package...it doesn't require a TV customer login of any-sorts.

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

GD2

Posts: 4351

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/24/2017 10:02 AM

Sweet.

Contact Me

Instagram

peelout

Posts: 13731

Joined: 1/6/2011

Location: Ogden, UT USA

4/24/2017 10:02 AM

oh hell yeah, i'm finally going to have internet at home this summer so i'll definitely be buying the gold package

kcco

motokawi818

Posts: 596

Joined: 4/7/2008

Location: Kennewick, WA USA

4/24/2017 10:06 AM

Streaming the races on my phone between motos out at the track. Dream come true.

Xeno

Posts: 2758

Joined: 12/30/2010

Location: San Clemente, CA USA

4/24/2017 10:08 AM

peelout wrote:

oh hell yeah, i'm finally going to have internet at home this summer so i'll definitely be buying the gold package

Wow, didn't know that you lived in North Korea. How's the moto scene there?



Premium Off-Road Products: www.jcrspeedshop.com


Silliker269

Posts: 823

Joined: 4/25/2014

Location: Calgary, CAN

4/24/2017 10:09 AM

damn rights .. take my money !

hvaughn88

Posts: 8475

Joined: 6/19/2013

Location: Conway, AR USA

4/24/2017 10:09 AM

NV825 wrote:

This has been the #1 request by many fans on this board. Everyone who bitched better put their money where their mouth is.

doghouse wrote:

I already buy NBC Gold for cycling, so no big stretch for me.

Is it a pretty solid product?



MXMattii

Posts: 2084

Joined: 3/6/2010

Location: BEL

4/24/2017 10:10 AM

Belgium the country of Roger DeCoster, Stefan Everts, Georges Jobé, Eric Geboers, Sylvain Geboers and ton of MXON championships... Yeah let screw them... Why?!

mmcmx

Posts: 1876

Joined: 8/31/2008

Location: Perafita, Catalunya, PER

4/24/2017 10:11 AM

Thank you to whoever made it possible. Glad its available in Spain too!

norcal racer

Posts: 72

Joined: 1/31/2016

Location: Stockton, CA USA

4/24/2017 10:12 AM

So does the previous years way work too? Or have to buy to watch them

EnvyMedia

Posts: 408

Joined: 2/2/2015

Location: ANT

4/24/2017 10:12 AM



