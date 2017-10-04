Monster Energy Kawasaki Extends Contract with Eli Tomac for Multiple Years

Well, one fish is out of the silly season pool...







Foothill Ranch, CA (April 10, 2017) – Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. has inked a multi-year contract extension with supercross and motocross star Eli Tomac to ride for the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team. The Colorado native is currently in the middle of an incredible win streak and title fight aboard his KX™450F motorcycle in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship race.



“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to stay with Monster Energy Kawasaki,” said Tomac. “The team has put a lot of faith in me over the last year, which has given me the confidence I need to win. We have put in a lot of work and it is good to see it paying dividends.”



Tomac joined the team beginning with the 2016 season, where he captured one win and five podium finishes en route to fourth in the final supercross standings. He carried the momentum outdoors, earning a pair of overall victories and 10 podium results in a strong runner-up effort in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Tomac finished off the 2016 season with two MXGP wins and the Monster Energy Cup Championship.



Tomac’s second season with the team in 2017 has been a breakout one thus far, highlighted by eight race wins including a five-race winning streak. With three races remaining Tomac has earned fastest laps in 10 of the 14 main events and tops the rider point standings.



“Eli Tomac is an exceptional rider and athlete, and has successfully carried on the tradition of dominance with his KX450F,” said Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. President Yoshi Tamura. “Eli epitomizes Kawasaki’s commitment to winning and we are very excited to ensure he’ll be part of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for years to come!”