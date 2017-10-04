Monster Energy Kawasaki Extends Contract with Eli Tomac for Multiple Years

ML512
Well, one fish is out of the silly season pool...
Foothill Ranch, CA (April 10, 2017) – Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. has inked a multi-year contract extension with supercross and motocross star Eli Tomac to ride for the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team. The Colorado native is currently in the middle of an incredible win streak and title fight aboard his KX™450F motorcycle in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship race.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to stay with Monster Energy Kawasaki,” said Tomac. “The team has put a lot of faith in me over the last year, which has given me the confidence I need to win. We have put in a lot of work and it is good to see it paying dividends.”
Tomac joined the team beginning with the 2016 season, where he captured one win and five podium finishes en route to fourth in the final supercross standings. He carried the momentum outdoors, earning a pair of overall victories and 10 podium results in a strong runner-up effort in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Tomac finished off the 2016 season with two MXGP wins and the Monster Energy Cup Championship.
Tomac’s second season with the team in 2017 has been a breakout one thus far, highlighted by eight race wins including a five-race winning streak. With three races remaining Tomac has earned fastest laps in 10 of the 14 main events and tops the rider point standings.
“Eli Tomac is an exceptional rider and athlete, and has successfully carried on the tradition of dominance with his KX450F,” said Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. President Yoshi Tamura. “Eli epitomizes Kawasaki’s commitment to winning and we are very excited to ensure he’ll be part of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for years to come!”
Good for him and well deserved.
Couldn't see him going elsewhere, looking forward to more greatness out of ET3 on the Kawi.
I don't believe it. Everybody on vital said Dungey's retiring to take DeCoster's job, and Eli is going to KTM.
Eli is making a good move, he looks to be getting comfortable and faster on the Kawi.
So stoked to hear this. Everything is clicking and I see multiple #1 plates heading their way.
multi-year? I wonder how much he's getting?
mach6972 wrote:
multi-year? I wonder how much he's getting?
Yeah, I was wondering the same thing about the multi year. For him to sign this early, I'd say the dollars had to be REALLY good. My best guess is better than Ken money.
So Justin Hill as a teammate next year just guessing ?
Starcrossed wrote:
I don't believe it. Everybody on vital said Dungey's retiring to take DeCoster's job, and Eli is going to KTM.
RIGHT!!! I even saw people STAMPING IT!!!
Does this affect Dungey's decision? He could probably sign a very lucrative deal for himself if he doesn't retire.
Acidreamer wrote:
How long is the extension? 2? 4? Life?
Likely 2-3 years.
I heard that motocross is going to be like other sports and they signed Tomac, but are going to trade him to another team, for future 250f riders.
The message posted above is most likely my opinion and shouldn't be taken as fact....
It's a good deal for both ends. Eli has found the right package with the Kawie 450, and is looking as comfy as RV did at his peak. With the rumor that Ryan Dungey might be retiring after this year, and the doubts that Ken Roczen will come back able to perform at the same level he was at pre-accident...Eli & Kawasaki are in the "cat bird seat" to win some championships.
Awesome.
Janoy Cresva wrote:
Did they match or Better the 7.5mm per year offer of Red Bull KTM?
Or did Dungey Re-up and they couldn't commit to it?
What the fuck are you talking about?
Janoy Cresva wrote:
Did they match or Better the 7.5mm per year offer of Red Bull KTM?
Or did Dungey Re-up and they couldn't commit to it?
Alex814 wrote:
What the fuck are you talking about?
yes where did the 7.5 mil per yr come from ???
Tears of orange raining all over. The future is green
That's the biggest fish of them all, congrats to Eli. With them getting that new chassis sorted out I would say things look very positive for the next few years!
Ride green, Win $ green, Spend $ green
So glad he is staying I hate to see guys waste time in their short careers trying to get new bikes figured out
Thanks for the update.
Know it all's, move on to the next thing.