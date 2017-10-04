Forum Main Moto-Related Monster Energy Kawasaki Extends Contract with Eli Tomac for Multiple Years

Monster Energy Kawasaki Extends Contract with Eli Tomac for Multiple Years

Eli Tomac Monster Energy Kawasaki
ML512

Vital MX member ML512
Posts: 7352

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/10/2017 10:06 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/10/2017 10:11 AM

Well, one fish is out of the silly season pool...



Foothill Ranch, CA (April 10, 2017) – Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. has inked a multi-year contract extension with supercross and motocross star Eli Tomac to ride for the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team. The Colorado native is currently in the middle of an incredible win streak and title fight aboard his KX™450F motorcycle in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship race.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to stay with Monster Energy Kawasaki,” said Tomac. “The team has put a lot of faith in me over the last year, which has given me the confidence I need to win. We have put in a lot of work and it is good to see it paying dividends.”

Tomac joined the team beginning with the 2016 season, where he captured one win and five podium finishes en route to fourth in the final supercross standings. He carried the momentum outdoors, earning a pair of overall victories and 10 podium results in a strong runner-up effort in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Tomac finished off the 2016 season with two MXGP wins and the Monster Energy Cup Championship.

Tomac’s second season with the team in 2017 has been a breakout one thus far, highlighted by eight race wins including a five-race winning streak. With three races remaining Tomac has earned fastest laps in 10 of the 14 main events and tops the rider point standings.

“Eli Tomac is an exceptional rider and athlete, and has successfully carried on the tradition of dominance with his KX450F,” said Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. President Yoshi Tamura. “Eli epitomizes Kawasaki’s commitment to winning and we are very excited to ensure he’ll be part of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for years to come!”

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

JRT812

Vital MX member JRT812
Posts: 831

Joined: 3/4/2014

Location: Cottontown, TN USA

4/10/2017 10:08 AM

Good for him and well deserved.

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie
Posts: 52

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

4/10/2017 10:10 AM

Couldn't see him going elsewhere, looking forward to more greatness out of ET3 on the Kawi.

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

Starcrossed

Vital MX member Starcrossed
Posts: 2986

Joined: 4/16/2014

Location: New Bedford, MA USA

4/10/2017 10:10 AM

I don't believe it. Everybody on vital said Dungey's retiring to take DeCoster's job, and Eli is going to KTM.

boston_jorj

Vital MX member boston_jorj
Posts: 75

Joined: 12/15/2016

Location: Where The Blue Grass Grows, KY USA

4/10/2017 10:12 AM

Eli is making a good move, he looks to be getting comfortable and faster on the Kawi.

TripleFive

Vital MX member TripleFive
Posts: 8062

Joined: 7/2/2009

Location: CO, USA

4/10/2017 10:13 AM

Do we think he got Ken money?

NV825

Vital MX member NV825
Posts: 1593

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Carson City, NV USA

4/10/2017 10:14 AM

So stoked to hear this. Everything is clicking and I see multiple #1 plates heading their way.

mach6972

Vital MX member mach6972
Posts: 291

Joined: 3/14/2012

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

4/10/2017 10:16 AM

multi-year? I wonder how much he's getting?

IWreckALot

Vital MX member IWreckALot
Posts: 7558

Joined: 3/12/2011

Location: Fort Worth, TX USA

4/10/2017 10:20 AM

mach6972 wrote:

multi-year? I wonder how much he's getting?

Yeah, I was wondering the same thing about the multi year. For him to sign this early, I'd say the dollars had to be REALLY good. My best guess is better than Ken money.

mb60

Vital MX member mb60
Posts: 993

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: Grapevine, TX USA

4/10/2017 10:20 AM

So Justin Hill as a teammate next year just guessing ?

TheOriginalPancakee

Vital MX member TheOriginalPancakee
Posts: 1077

Joined: 3/28/2016

Location: Woodbine, NJ USA

4/10/2017 10:21 AM

Starcrossed wrote:

I don't believe it. Everybody on vital said Dungey's retiring to take DeCoster's job, and Eli is going to KTM.

RIGHT!!! I even saw people STAMPING IT!!!

Acidreamer

Vital MX member Acidreamer
Posts: 311

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: USA

4/10/2017 10:23 AM

How long is the extension? 2? 4? Life?

Starcrossed

Vital MX member Starcrossed
Posts: 2986

Joined: 4/16/2014

Location: New Bedford, MA USA

4/10/2017 10:24 AM

Does this affect Dungey's decision? He could probably sign a very lucrative deal for himself if he doesn't retire.

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
Posts: 7352

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/10/2017 10:26 AM

Acidreamer wrote:

How long is the extension? 2? 4? Life?

Likely 2-3 years.

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

huck

Vital MX member huck
Posts: 17501

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Mountain Home, AR USA

4/10/2017 10:26 AM

I heard that motocross is going to be like other sports and they signed Tomac, but are going to trade him to another team, for future 250f riders.

The message posted above is most likely my opinion and shouldn't be taken as fact....

huck

Vital MX member huck
Posts: 17501

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Mountain Home, AR USA

4/10/2017 10:29 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/10/2017 10:30 AM

The message posted above is most likely my opinion and shouldn't be taken as fact....

Janoy Cresva

Vital MX member Janoy Cresva
Posts: 59

Joined: 4/4/2017

Location: BFE, FM USA

4/10/2017 10:32 AM

Did they match or Better the 7.5mm per year offer of Red Bull KTM?

Or did Dungey Re-up and they couldn't commit to it?

I'm here for the 'ments.
Order 66.

davistld01

Vital MX member davistld01
Posts: 5241

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Springfield, MO USA

4/10/2017 10:33 AM

It's a good deal for both ends. Eli has found the right package with the Kawie 450, and is looking as comfy as RV did at his peak. With the rumor that Ryan Dungey might be retiring after this year, and the doubts that Ken Roczen will come back able to perform at the same level he was at pre-accident...Eli & Kawasaki are in the "cat bird seat" to win some championships.

speed_racer

Vital MX member speed_racer
Posts: 131

Joined: 7/29/2016

Location: Aiea, HI USA

4/10/2017 10:34 AM

Can all the "I thinkers" that were sure Tomac would leave Kawasaki please chime in and tell us how sure you were and how you thought you knew the future.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 4291

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/10/2017 10:35 AM

Awesome.

Contact Me

Instagram

klinton.silvey

Vital MX member klinton.silvey
Posts: 5

Joined: 9/2/2011

Location: Potosi, MO USA

4/10/2017 10:35 AM

I'm sad. With Kenny potentially never to be Kenny again, I was hoping for a shot of seeing Eli return to Honda after a year or so.

Alex814

Vital MX member Alex814
Posts: 143

Joined: 12/18/2014

Location: Lake Villa, IL USA

4/10/2017 10:37 AM

Janoy Cresva wrote:

Did they match or Better the 7.5mm per year offer of Red Bull KTM?

Or did Dungey Re-up and they couldn't commit to it?

What the fuck are you talking about?

DEMONDAVE

Vital MX member DEMONDAVE
Posts: 150

Joined: 9/6/2013

Location: Apple Valley, CA USA

4/10/2017 10:38 AM

Janoy Cresva wrote:

Did they match or Better the 7.5mm per year offer of Red Bull KTM?

Or did Dungey Re-up and they couldn't commit to it?

Alex814 wrote:

What the fuck are you talking about?

yes where did the 7.5 mil per yr come from ???

Dtat720

Vital MX member Dtat720
Posts: 1272

Joined: 2/20/2015

Location: Flowood, MS USA

4/10/2017 10:43 AM

Tears of orange raining all over. The future is green

beamer

Vital MX member beamer
Posts: 324

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Squaw River, CAN

4/10/2017 10:46 AM

That's the biggest fish of them all, congrats to Eli. With them getting that new chassis sorted out I would say things look very positive for the next few years!

KC435

Vital MX member KC435
Posts: 196

Joined: 10/15/2015

Location: Kansas City, MO USA

4/10/2017 10:52 AM

Yes!

kawasa84

Vital MX member kawasa84
Posts: 847

Joined: 6/7/2008

Location: Flower Mound, TX USA

4/10/2017 10:56 AM

Ride green, Win $ green, Spend $ green

moto317

Vital MX member moto317
Posts: 95

Joined: 12/7/2016

Location: Schertz, TX USA

4/10/2017 11:00 AM

So glad he is staying I hate to see guys waste time in their short careers trying to get new bikes figured out

RG1

Vital MX member RG1
Posts: 2559

Joined: 7/12/2015

Location: GBR

4/10/2017 11:04 AM

Congrats to both Eli and Kawi. I've criticised Tomac in the past for not being able to put a season together, but he's really shut me up and proven me wrong this year and has definitely made me a fan. He is phenomenal to watch and I really hope he can win the title

KDXGarage

Vital MX member KDXGarage
Posts: 195

Joined: 12/16/2010

Location: Huntsville, AL USA

4/10/2017 11:09 AM

Thanks for the update.

Know it all's, move on to the next thing.

