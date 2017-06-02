Forum Main Moto-Related Ken Roczen Shares His Thoughts on His Year-Ending Injury

Ken Roczen Shares His Thoughts on His Year-Ending Injury

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
Posts: 6874

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

2/6/2017 10:48 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/6/2017 10:59 AM

Here's quite a few words from Ken Roczen on his year-ending injury. He talks about how the injury was so bad, that he was actually in danger of losing his arm...pretty heavy stuff. Thanks to Scottie for forwarding this to me, I missed it previously...

You spend months preparing,training and lots of riding for racing and never even tip over really. Literally go without crashing for weeks and everything washes down the drain from just one little bitty mishap. To be honest, I dont see anything i did wrong. Not like the previous years where i go. "Man that was stupid"; But riding/racing you have to act quick... very! And in the end you can't pause the world and think about what you are going to do for a second. You will always go with your instinkt and there is nothing wrong with that. That's part of learning and getting better. But like I said, I would love to look at the crash and say, ohhh that's what happened..! But I can't. Not sure if that makes it easier or harder. Anyway I felt more gathered and collected and focused than ever as you could tell in my riding ( in my eyes) and then something this scary happens so quick. I got VERY lucky that I really just demolished my arm because at that speed and height it could have been very ugly. It was still scary coming out of the first surgery and Doc Viola said if it wouldn't have been done now I could have lost my arm. I started having compartment syndrome. Wich means my muscles and everything were so swollen from the impact that they stopped getting blood flow and slowly stop working. And once the muscle is dead there is no bringing it back. Anyway. Tough pill to swollen, but hey. Could have been worse. Felt like telling the story. It. But it's good to hear that thing are gonna be fine. Just gotta be patient.

A video posted by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on



Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

Question

Vital MX member Question
Posts: 946

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

2/6/2017 10:53 AM

That is gnarly. Glad he has been well taken care of.

J-Wishbone

Vital MX member J-Wishbone
Posts: 12

Joined: 8/29/2016

Location: GBR

2/6/2017 10:54 AM

Get well soon KR and hope to see you on the line in 18 ready to fight for championships

JAFO92

Vital MX member JAFO92
Posts: 879

Joined: 3/21/2016

Location: BFE, TX USA

2/6/2017 10:55 AM

Get well KRoc.

"We don't rent pigs."

kkawboy14

Vital MX member kkawboy14
Posts: 4614

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: Austin, TX USA

2/6/2017 10:56 AM

I really like that he keeps people up to speed. Makes you like him more!

sozo

Vital MX member sozo
Posts: 990

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Palm Coast, FL USA

2/6/2017 11:06 AM

Thank you to our amazing medical doctors... we are VERY lucky and blessed to have them they are unsung hero's...

jeff.cohen.923

Vital MX member jeff.cohen.923
Posts: 259

Joined: 8/1/2012

Location: Algonquin, IL USA

2/6/2017 11:08 AM

Total bummer but it's awesome that he is so open with all of his fans. He could have just as easy went media silent but he is a cool dude and a professional.

AHRMA361

Vital MX member AHRMA361
Posts: 1426

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

2/6/2017 11:12 AM

That's some deep shit to think you were that close to losing a limb. Having all this down time to reflect on the "what if's", it must be difficult to stay positive like it appears he is doing.

twotwosix

Vital MX member twotwosix
Posts: 634

Joined: 9/29/2016

Location: TN, USA

2/6/2017 11:33 AM

Hopefully he can make a complete recovery. Josh Hill can tell KRoc all about Compartment Syndrome...

Born in Corona CA, living in East TN.

twotwosix

Vital MX member twotwosix
Posts: 634

Joined: 9/29/2016

Location: TN, USA

2/6/2017 11:39 AM

We should turn this thread into a discussion of what caused his crash. That would be awesome. Lets do it.

Born in Corona CA, living in East TN.

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
Posts: 6874

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

2/6/2017 11:41 AM

twotwosix wrote:

We should turn this thread into a discussion of what caused his crash. That would be awesome. Lets do it.

Although I know you're being sarcastic I'll just state it for others, lets not. We already had three huge topics on it, one was over ten pages. This is a get well/view into Ken's thoughts topic. Not a lets debate his crash over-and-over again topic. I'll actually delete posts in this thread if people steer it there.

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

muGz.147

Vital MX member muGz.147
Posts: 906

Joined: 9/9/2008

Location: Le Mars, IA USA

2/6/2017 11:44 AM

Kind of reminds me of Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater. It was said that, had the medical staff not acted as quickly and efficiently as they did that day, it was VERY possible that he would have lost his leg. Scary stuff.

Northwest Iowa's Premier Honda/Yamaha/Kawasaki/Ski Doo/Polaris Dealership for 50 years!
www.glenssportcenter.com
www.glenssportcenter.com

speed_racer

Vital MX member speed_racer
Posts: 71

Joined: 7/29/2016

Location: Aiea, HI USA

2/6/2017 12:18 PM

Write something to help the dude out.

Dear Kenny, you are one tough young man.

Mind over matter bro, start moving that thing soon, have lot's of good sex it's the best healing drug.
Tell your girl sex is the best therapy too, hold yourself up with that arm!

My experience with an injury is hot sex 4 times a day will heal anything quickly.....

You sure aren't going to forget how to ride, take some time off and enjoy the life of a 22 year old.
Villopoto came back with the bionic leg, KR can come back with the bionic arm.

Some of us know a small percent of your pain, you are one bad dude!

Fourth_Floor

Vital MX member Fourth_Floor
Posts: 157

Joined: 7/13/2016

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

2/6/2017 12:18 PM

ML512 wrote:

Although I know you're being sarcastic I'll just state it for others, lets not. We already had three huge topics on it, one was over ten pages. This is a get well/view into Ken's thoughts topic. Not a lets debate his crash over-and-over again topic. I'll actually delete posts in this thread if people steer it there.

Agreed. If he doesn't know what went wrong then mark it up to a freak racing incident. I remember Tomac saying something to the effect of "These kinds of crashes leave me scratching my head" after his big get off during the outdoors. Just a crappy situation but at least he is young and under the care or some extremely smart people. The guy had everyone's number this year before the gate even dropped at A1.

Fourth_Floor

Vital MX member Fourth_Floor
Posts: 157

Joined: 7/13/2016

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

2/6/2017 12:24 PM

speed_racer wrote:

Write something to help the dude out.

Dear Kenny, you are one tough young man.

Mind over matter bro, start moving that thing soon, have lot's of good sex it's the best healing drug.
Tell your girl sex is the best therapy too, hold yourself up with that arm!

My experience with an injury is hot sex 4 times a day will heal anything quickly.....

You sure aren't going to forget how to ride, take some time off and enjoy the life of a 22 year old.
Villopoto came back with the bionic leg, KR can come back with the bionic arm.

Some of us know a small percent of your pain, you are one bad dude!



JW381

Vital MX member JW381
Posts: 9800

Joined: 7/21/2009

Location: Harrisburg, OR USA

2/6/2017 12:31 PM

twotwosix wrote:

We should turn this thread into a discussion of what caused his crash. That would be awesome. Lets do it.

ML512 wrote:

Although I know you're being sarcastic I'll just state it for others, lets not. We already had three huge topics on it, one was over ten pages. This is a get well/view into Ken's thoughts topic. Not a lets debate his crash over-and-over again topic. I'll actually delete posts in this thread if people steer it there.

Please delete posts trying to analyze the crash. Kenny himself said he watched it and can't figure out what caused it. So excuse me for being highly doubtful that anyone here, save for Le Cobra or JT $, would have the slightest clue as to what really caused that get-off.

Unreal

Osama Bin Mixin - Head of the 2-stroke Taliban

JAFO92

Vital MX member JAFO92
Posts: 879

Joined: 3/21/2016

Location: BFE, TX USA

2/6/2017 1:17 PM

JW381 wrote:

Please delete posts trying to analyze the crash. Kenny himself said he watched it and can't figure out what caused it. So excuse me for being highly doubtful that anyone here, save for Le Cobra or JT $, would have the slightest clue as to what really caused that get-off.

Unreal

^ this

"We don't rent pigs."

Skidaddle

Vital MX member Skidaddle
Posts: 1215

Joined: 7/19/2016

Location: Woodland, CA USA

2/6/2017 1:38 PM

speed_racer wrote:

Write something to help the dude out.

Dear Kenny, you are one tough young man.

Mind over matter bro, start moving that thing soon, have lot's of good sex it's the best healing drug.
Tell your girl sex is the best therapy too, hold yourself up with that arm!

My experience with an injury is hot sex 4 times a day will heal anything quickly.....

You sure aren't going to forget how to ride, take some time off and enjoy the life of a 22 year old.
Villopoto came back with the bionic leg, KR can come back with the bionic arm.

Some of us know a small percent of your pain, you are one bad dude!

Fourth_Floor wrote:

WTF? LMAO

Mr.Reliable

Vital MX member Mr.Reliable
Posts: 25

Joined: 1/31/2017

Location: Yukon, WV USA

2/6/2017 1:55 PM

It's pretty crazy how much info you get from instagram now a days. Direct source from the athlete to the media.
And it seems more and more instagram links have made their way into vital.
Should be worrisome for media, digital media and journalists, I would think.

kiwifan

Vital MX member kiwifan
Posts: 6040

Joined: 10/31/2009

Location: CA, USA

2/6/2017 2:17 PM

Gnarly, get well soon KR !!

Current ride: 2017 450
Occasional ride for VMX: 1985 CR500
Road bike: 2016 Ninja H2R

RbR

Vital MX member RbR
Posts: 779

Joined: 12/9/2011

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

2/6/2017 2:28 PM

Heal up Kenny ... we miss you.

