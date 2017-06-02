Ken Roczen Shares His Thoughts on His Year-Ending Injury

ML512
Here's quite a few words from Ken Roczen on his year-ending injury. He talks about how the injury was so bad, that he was actually in danger of losing his arm...pretty heavy stuff. Thanks to Scottie for forwarding this to me, I missed it previously...
Thank you to our amazing medical doctors... we are VERY lucky and blessed to have them they are unsung hero's...
Total bummer but it's awesome that he is so open with all of his fans. He could have just as easy went media silent but he is a cool dude and a professional.
twotwosix wrote:
We should turn this thread into a discussion of what caused his crash. That would be awesome. Lets do it.
Although I know you're being sarcastic I'll just state it for others, lets not. We already had three huge topics on it, one was over ten pages. This is a get well/view into Ken's thoughts topic. Not a lets debate his crash over-and-over again topic. I'll actually delete posts in this thread if people steer it there.
Kind of reminds me of Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater. It was said that, had the medical staff not acted as quickly and efficiently as they did that day, it was VERY possible that he would have lost his leg. Scary stuff.
ML512 wrote:
Although I know you're being sarcastic I'll just state it for others, lets not. We already had three huge topics on it, one was over ten pages. This is a get well/view into Ken's thoughts topic. Not a lets debate his crash over-and-over again topic. I'll actually delete posts in this thread if people steer it there.
Agreed. If he doesn't know what went wrong then mark it up to a freak racing incident. I remember Tomac saying something to the effect of "These kinds of crashes leave me scratching my head" after his big get off during the outdoors. Just a crappy situation but at least he is young and under the care or some extremely smart people. The guy had everyone's number this year before the gate even dropped at A1.
speed_racer wrote:
Write something to help the dude out.
Dear Kenny, you are one tough young man.
Mind over matter bro, start moving that thing soon, have lot's of good sex it's the best healing drug.
Tell your girl sex is the best therapy too, hold yourself up with that arm!
My experience with an injury is hot sex 4 times a day will heal anything quickly.....
You sure aren't going to forget how to ride, take some time off and enjoy the life of a 22 year old.
Villopoto came back with the bionic leg, KR can come back with the bionic arm.
Some of us know a small percent of your pain, you are one bad dude!
twotwosix wrote:
We should turn this thread into a discussion of what caused his crash. That would be awesome. Lets do it.
ML512 wrote:
Although I know you're being sarcastic I'll just state it for others, lets not. We already had three huge topics on it, one was over ten pages. This is a get well/view into Ken's thoughts topic. Not a lets debate his crash over-and-over again topic. I'll actually delete posts in this thread if people steer it there.
Please delete posts trying to analyze the crash. Kenny himself said he watched it and can't figure out what caused it. So excuse me for being highly doubtful that anyone here, save for Le Cobra or JT $, would have the slightest clue as to what really caused that get-off.
Unreal
speed_racer wrote:
Write something to help the dude out.
Dear Kenny, you are one tough young man.
Mind over matter bro, start moving that thing soon, have lot's of good sex it's the best healing drug.
Tell your girl sex is the best therapy too, hold yourself up with that arm!
My experience with an injury is hot sex 4 times a day will heal anything quickly.....
You sure aren't going to forget how to ride, take some time off and enjoy the life of a 22 year old.
Villopoto came back with the bionic leg, KR can come back with the bionic arm.
Some of us know a small percent of your pain, you are one bad dude!
WTF? LMAO
Heal up Kenny ... we miss you.