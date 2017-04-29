Unofficial: Joey Savatgy Docked to Ninth, Jordon Smith Leads the Points

ML512
13480
ML512
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all
12/28/08
371
44
1727
577
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup
296
7156
1
75
Posts: 7452
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator
I just received a call that Joey Savatgy has been docked to ninth position. The Troy Lee Designs team placed a protest over Joey Savatgy's lack of re-entering the lane of the track he was racing when he crashed. He instead remounted in the next lane and continued on, thus gaining an advantage over Jordon Smith. With Joey being bumped to ninth, this places Jordon Smith up one spot and with the points lead at 160 points. Zach Osborne is second with 159 and Joey Savatgy third with 158 going into Las Vegas.
mattyhamz2
48003
mattyhamz2
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48003/avatar/c50_IMG_0230_1482169070.jpg?1482168669
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/mattyhamz2,48003/all
07/06/15
4
39
1378
Posts: 1417
Joined: 7/6/2015
Location: Newhall, CA USA
Gus
55782
Gus
/images/default/avatar/c50.png
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Gus,55782/all
01/15/17
3
16
Posts: 20
Joined: 1/15/2017
Location: Eastern NC, NC USA
Holy crap, I bet Mitch needs resuscitating right now
GD2
43126
GD2
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_avi_1492820239.jpg?1492820122
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all
05/10/14
63
10
232
386
287
4118
1
Posts: 4405
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator
slipdog
16124
slipdog
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16124/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2017_04_28_at_4.49.27_PM_Edited_1493424147.jpg?1493423445
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/slipdog,16124/all
07/25/09
9
1
28
6766
Posts: 6794
Joined: 7/25/2009
Location: Nor Cal, CA USA
ML512
13480
ML512
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all
12/28/08
371
44
1727
577
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup
296
7156
1
75
Posts: 7452
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator
Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.
Big Daddy
18233
Big Daddy
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18233/avatar/c50_140275320_1283398943.jpg?1294194698
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Big-Daddy,18233/all
12/16/09
2
10
116
Posts: 126
Joined: 12/16/2009
Location: Acworth, GA USA
Savatgy just lost 8 points with this. Now the score's Savatgy 158 to Osborne's 159 going into Vegas. Not a good night for the Kawie guys......
slipdog
16124
slipdog
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16124/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2017_04_28_at_4.49.27_PM_Edited_1493424147.jpg?1493423445
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/slipdog,16124/all
07/25/09
9
1
28
6766
Posts: 6794
Joined: 7/25/2009
Location: Nor Cal, CA USA
slipdog wrote:
Zach-O by 10pts
ML512 wrote:
Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.
My maffmaticks is a bit rusty. How far back is Zach, 2?
Black Diesel Bomber
25221
Black Diesel Bomber
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25221/avatar/c50_96963770_1295634256.jpg?1296739992
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Black-Diesel-Bomber,25221/all
01/10/11
1
4
78
608
Posts: 686
Joined: 1/10/2011
Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA
So what are the point totals then? Someone post the top 3
1911
9600
1911
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9600/avatar/c50_IMG_0949_1487905429.jpg?1487905027
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/1911,9600/all
04/02/08
3
15
993
Posts: 1008
Joined: 4/2/2008
Location: shakedown street, NV USA
ML512 wrote:
Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.
Do you think the AMA would have done something without the protest?
ML512
13480
ML512
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all
12/28/08
371
44
1727
577
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup
296
7156
1
75
Posts: 7452
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator
slipdog wrote:
Zach-O by 10pts
ML512 wrote:
Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.
slipdog wrote:
My maffmaticks is a bit rusty. How far back is Zach, 2?
Sorry, I messed up...Jordon by one point over Osborne.
slipdog
16124
slipdog
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16124/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2017_04_28_at_4.49.27_PM_Edited_1493424147.jpg?1493423445
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/slipdog,16124/all
07/25/09
9
1
28
6766
Posts: 6794
Joined: 7/25/2009
Location: Nor Cal, CA USA
kaptkaos wrote:
I dont think Savatgy intentionally cheated, I think he made a bad mistake/poor decision in the heat of the moment and I also completely agree with the penalty, but I am not going to call Savatgy a cheater.
Agree, I've seen people do crazy things in panic situations without realizing what they were doing.
slipdog
16124
slipdog
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16124/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2017_04_28_at_4.49.27_PM_Edited_1493424147.jpg?1493423445
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/slipdog,16124/all
07/25/09
9
1
28
6766
Posts: 6794
Joined: 7/25/2009
Location: Nor Cal, CA USA
ML512 wrote:
Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.
slipdog wrote:
My maffmaticks is a bit rusty. How far back is Zach, 2?
ML512 wrote:
Sorry, I messed up...Jordon by one point over Osborne.
At least we still have 1 championship race for Vegas!
Big Daddy
18233
Big Daddy
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18233/avatar/c50_140275320_1283398943.jpg?1294194698
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Big-Daddy,18233/all
12/16/09
2
10
116
Posts: 126
Joined: 12/16/2009
Location: Acworth, GA USA
ML512 wrote:
Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.
slipdog wrote:
My maffmaticks is a bit rusty. How far back is Zach, 2?
ML512 wrote:
Sorry, I messed up...Jordon by one point over Osborne.
Yeah, me too. I forgot to move Smith up a couple of points. So it's Smith 160, Osborne 159, and Savatgy 158,....right?
Feint
21484
Feint
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/21484/avatar/c50_TeamFeintWhite_1419902538.jpg?1419901597
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Feint,21484/all
07/25/10
31
948
Posts: 979
Joined: 7/25/2010
Location: Leominster, MA USA
Just a quick guess:
Smith: 160
Osborne: 159
Savatgy: 158
GoonSquad250x
33940
GoonSquad250x
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33940/avatar/c50_IMG_7301_1485034265.jpg?1485033775
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GoonSquad250x,33940/all
05/11/12
2
88
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GoonSquad250x,33940/setup
15
2518
Posts: 2533
Joined: 5/11/2012
Location: Acworth, GA USA
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
So what are the point totals then? Someone post the top 3
Feint wrote:
Just a quick guess:
Smith: 160
Osborne: 159
Savatgy: 158
Vegas is going to be good!
Black Diesel Bomber
25221
Black Diesel Bomber
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25221/avatar/c50_96963770_1295634256.jpg?1296739992
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Black-Diesel-Bomber,25221/all
01/10/11
1
4
78
608
Posts: 686
Joined: 1/10/2011
Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
So what are the point totals then? Someone post the top 3
Feint wrote:
Just a quick guess:
Smith: 160
Osborne: 159
Savatgy: 158
Okay, if this is correct Osborne wins. KTM/Husky had a huge night by overcoming some heavy point deficits.
yak651
622
yak651
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/622/avatar/c50_IMG_20160311_164232875_1458751890.jpg?1458751727
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/yak651,622/all
08/26/06
3
4
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/yak651,622/setup
82
2331
Posts: 2413
Joined: 8/26/2006
Location: Appleton, WI USA
Hooter's chick is smiling right now...