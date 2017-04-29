Unofficial: Joey Savatgy Docked to Ninth, Jordon Smith Leads the Points

I just received a call that Joey Savatgy has been docked to ninth position. The Troy Lee Designs team placed a protest over Joey Savatgy's lack of re-entering the lane of the track he was racing when he crashed. He instead remounted in the next lane and continued on, thus gaining an advantage over Jordon Smith. With Joey being bumped to ninth, this places Jordon Smith up one spot and with the points lead at 160 points. Zach Osborne is second with 159 and Joey Savatgy third with 158 going into Las Vegas.



