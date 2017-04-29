Forum Main Moto-Related Unofficial: Joey Savatgy Docked to Ninth, Jordon Smith Leads the Points

Unofficial: Joey Savatgy Docked to Ninth, Jordon Smith Leads the Points

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
Posts: 7452

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/29/2017 7:17 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/29/2017 7:53 PM

I just received a call that Joey Savatgy has been docked to ninth position. The Troy Lee Designs team placed a protest over Joey Savatgy's lack of re-entering the lane of the track he was racing when he crashed. He instead remounted in the next lane and continued on, thus gaining an advantage over Jordon Smith. With Joey being bumped to ninth, this places Jordon Smith up one spot and with the points lead at 160 points. Zach Osborne is second with 159 and Joey Savatgy third with 158 going into Las Vegas.

fast willy

Posts: 87

Joined: 1/5/2007

Location: Newark, DE USA

4/29/2017 7:18 PM

Wow, what are the points now. He did cheat though.

mattyhamz2

Posts: 1417

Joined: 7/6/2015

Location: Newhall, CA USA

4/29/2017 7:18 PM

OneWordResponseGuy

Posts: 66

Joined: 12/23/2016

Location: Toronto, CAN

4/29/2017 7:19 PM

OUCH!

Word

Gus

Posts: 20

Joined: 1/15/2017

Location: Eastern NC, NC USA

4/29/2017 7:19 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/29/2017 7:19 PM

Holy crap, I bet Mitch needs resuscitating right now

GD2

Posts: 4405

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

4/29/2017 7:19 PM

wfo4ever

Posts: 409

Joined: 8/3/2014

Location: NC, USA

4/29/2017 7:20 PM

I knew that was a wrong move by Savatgy. Could not believe he was even on the podium, then I remembered the AMA is in charge.

mx617

Posts: 367

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

4/29/2017 7:21 PM

Dang, that seems a bit harsh. I was thinking maybe 2 spots. Don't think it was that much of an advantage.

lappedrider

Posts: 479

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Newton, NH USA

4/29/2017 7:22 PM

Just watched the race on DVR and logged in here to see what happened with this. Looked to cut a large section of the track.

slipdog

Posts: 6794

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

4/29/2017 7:23 PM

Zach-O by 10pts

Dinosaur Media

Posts: 36

Joined: 10/18/2016

Location: BMU

4/29/2017 7:23 PM

9 is a bit much but the 17 had to know he f'ed up.

kzizok

Posts: 5945

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

4/29/2017 7:23 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/29/2017 7:23 PM

It was weird. You could see guys pass him, then next thing you know, he was magically back in front of them.

PRM31

Posts: 969

Joined: 8/7/2009

Location: VA, USA

4/29/2017 7:26 PM

Well, that should make riders think twice. He finished roughly 40 sec ahead of 9th. Don't think he gained that much. A penalty was appropriate.

ML512

Posts: 7452

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/29/2017 7:26 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/29/2017 7:32 PM

slipdog wrote:

Zach-O by 10pts

Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.

Big Daddy

Posts: 126

Joined: 12/16/2009

Location: Acworth, GA USA

4/29/2017 7:28 PM

Savatgy just lost 8 points with this. Now the score's Savatgy 158 to Osborne's 159 going into Vegas. Not a good night for the Kawie guys......

slipdog

Posts: 6794

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

4/29/2017 7:28 PM

slipdog wrote:

Zach-O by 10pts

ML512 wrote:

Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.

My maffmaticks is a bit rusty. How far back is Zach, 2?

djc

Posts: 404

Joined: 5/22/2012

Location: OH, USA

4/29/2017 7:30 PM

Wow. Honestly my initial though reading this was that sounds harsh. I would have guessed. To dock him three spots That being said it was hard to tell on tv how much he cut the track and how many positions he gained and so on by doing that so maybe it's justified.

kaptkaos

Posts: 608

Joined: 11/17/2015

Location: Miami, FL USA

4/29/2017 7:30 PM

I dont think Savatgy intentionally cheated, I think he made a bad mistake/poor decision in the heat of the moment and I also completely agree with the penalty, but I am not going to call Savatgy a cheater.

Black Diesel Bomber

Posts: 686

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

4/29/2017 7:31 PM

So what are the point totals then? Someone post the top 3

1911

Posts: 1008

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: shakedown street, NV USA

4/29/2017 7:31 PM

ML512 wrote:

Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.

Do you think the AMA would have done something without the protest?

ML512

Posts: 7452

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/29/2017 7:31 PM

slipdog wrote:

Zach-O by 10pts

ML512 wrote:

Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.

slipdog wrote:

My maffmaticks is a bit rusty. How far back is Zach, 2?

Sorry, I messed up...Jordon by one point over Osborne.

slipdog

Posts: 6794

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

4/29/2017 7:32 PM

kaptkaos wrote:

I dont think Savatgy intentionally cheated, I think he made a bad mistake/poor decision in the heat of the moment and I also completely agree with the penalty, but I am not going to call Savatgy a cheater.

Agree, I've seen people do crazy things in panic situations without realizing what they were doing.

slipdog

Posts: 6794

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

4/29/2017 7:34 PM

ML512 wrote:

Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.

slipdog wrote:

My maffmaticks is a bit rusty. How far back is Zach, 2?

ML512 wrote:

Sorry, I messed up...Jordon by one point over Osborne.

At least we still have 1 championship race for Vegas!

Big Daddy

Posts: 126

Joined: 12/16/2009

Location: Acworth, GA USA

4/29/2017 7:34 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/29/2017 7:34 PM

ML512 wrote:

Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.

slipdog wrote:

My maffmaticks is a bit rusty. How far back is Zach, 2?

ML512 wrote:

Sorry, I messed up...Jordon by one point over Osborne.

Yeah, me too. I forgot to move Smith up a couple of points. So it's Smith 160, Osborne 159, and Savatgy 158,....right?

Feint

Posts: 979

Joined: 7/25/2010

Location: Leominster, MA USA

4/29/2017 7:34 PM

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

So what are the point totals then? Someone post the top 3

Just a quick guess:

Smith: 160
Osborne: 159
Savatgy: 158

kzizok

Posts: 5945

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

4/29/2017 7:34 PM

slipdog wrote:

Zach-O by 10pts

ML512 wrote:

Jordon Smith with the lead, because he moves up a spot. The protest was filled by the TLD team.

So, what I get out of it is the AMA/FIM weren't going to do anything on their own, and it took a protest to do the right thing.

GoonSquad250x

Posts: 2533

Joined: 5/11/2012

Location: Acworth, GA USA

4/29/2017 7:35 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/29/2017 7:37 PM

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

So what are the point totals then? Someone post the top 3

Feint wrote:

Just a quick guess:

Smith: 160
Osborne: 159
Savatgy: 158

Vegas is going to be good!

Chris_Cooksey

Posts: 185

Joined: 3/25/2012

Location: NV, USA

4/29/2017 7:36 PM

I wonder how the punishment was determined? I would have docked him the time it takes to complete the section. If that put him in 9th, then good. I was thinking more like 5th.

Black Diesel Bomber

Posts: 686

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

4/29/2017 7:36 PM

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

So what are the point totals then? Someone post the top 3

Feint wrote:

Just a quick guess:

Smith: 160
Osborne: 159
Savatgy: 158

Okay, if this is correct Osborne wins. KTM/Husky had a huge night by overcoming some heavy point deficits.

yak651

Posts: 2413

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Appleton, WI USA

4/29/2017 7:37 PM

Hooter's chick is smiling right now...

