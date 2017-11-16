Forum Main Moto-Related JS7 Seven MX Honda

JS7 Seven MX Honda

tek14

tek14
41925 tek14 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 27 1306 12 1

Posts: 1333

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

11/16/2017 4:16 AM



https://instagram.com/rczone

Motofinne

Vital MX member Motofinne
41595 Motofinne http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41595/avatar/c50_18290113_1019998028136411_1270589478_o_1493931076.jpg?1493930540 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motofinne,41595/all 01/04/14 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motofinne,41595/setup 64 4868 7

Posts: 4932

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

11/16/2017 4:20 AM

IG = https://www.instagram.com/simonfinne/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Simon_Finne

m.hardesty16

Vital MX member m.hardesty16
58911 m.hardesty16 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58911/avatar/c50_IMG_0520_1503873304.jpg?1503872604 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/m-hardesty16,58911/all 08/01/17 3 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/m-hardesty16,58911/setup 38 491 2

Posts: 529

Joined: 8/1/2017

Location: Odenton, MD USA

11/16/2017 4:24 AM

Its all just advertising.

Mxjuncks

Vital MX member Mxjuncks
39132 Mxjuncks /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mxjuncks,39132/all 05/29/13 18 88

Posts: 106

Joined: 5/29/2013

Location: Roosevelt, NY USA

11/16/2017 4:24 AM

Looks like it could be a ktm to me

526

Vital MX member 526
15118 526 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15118/avatar/c50_112776150_1241467529.jpg?1294190360 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/526,15118/all 05/04/09 20 932 10

Posts: 952

Joined: 5/4/2009

Location: Colgate, WI USA

11/16/2017 4:26 AM

Who?

Jmicmoto13

Vital MX member Jmicmoto13
50447 Jmicmoto13 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50447/avatar/c50_image_1475107814.jpg?1475107086 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jmicmoto13,50447/all 01/15/16 5 37 860 14

Posts: 897

Joined: 1/15/2016

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL USA

11/16/2017 4:28 AM

Same song and dance. Over this guy and that number.

bentiggerwyles

Vital MX member bentiggerwyles
53854 bentiggerwyles /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/bentiggerwyles,53854/all 08/17/16 1 40

Posts: 41

Joined: 8/17/2016

Location: GBR

11/16/2017 4:32 AM

Wtf is a James Stewart??? ?

Cortami79

Vital MX member Cortami79
50370 Cortami79 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50370/avatar/c50_lids_mxs_best_painted_helmets_075_1463319151.jpg?1463318496 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Cortami79,50370/all 01/11/16 6 179

Posts: 185

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: NLD

11/16/2017 4:34 AM

10 pager

tempura

Vital MX member tempura
47390 tempura http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/47390/avatar/c50_image_1471072505.jpg?1471071797 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/tempura,47390/all 05/18/15 1 25 1505 18 1

Posts: 1530

Joined: 5/18/2015

Location: JPN

11/16/2017 4:37 AM

Concrete is looking a bit dirty and cracked

"Nothing happens until something moves"

TropicPilot

Vital MX member TropicPilot
42158 TropicPilot http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42158/avatar/c50_pourcelbike1_1495753557.jpg?1495752621 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/TropicPilot,42158/all 02/15/14 5 93

Posts: 98

Joined: 2/15/2014

Location: FL, USA

11/16/2017 4:39 AM

Cortami79 wrote:

10 pager

Nope. Just 10 more one-page threads...

OT

Vital MX member OT
54945 OT http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54945/avatar/c50_dbr_51d194124f652_1505308363.jpg?1505307984 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/OT,54945/all 11/17/16 11 104

Posts: 115

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: GBR

11/16/2017 4:45 AM

Doesn't look like a standard bike either... the forks, clamps, Ti footpegs... wonder if it has a factory ECU

Braaaaaaaap!!

smashingpumpkins167

Vital MX member smashingpumpkins167
53619 smashingpumpkins167 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53619/avatar/c50_20170207_165726_1486568953.jpg?1486568004 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/smashingpumpkins167,53619/all 08/03/16 2 26 1304 13 5

Posts: 1330

Joined: 8/3/2016

Location: USA

11/16/2017 4:46 AM

Another_one.jpeg

KMC440

Vital MX member KMC440
4785 KMC440 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4785/avatar/c50_627412278_1212695120.jpg?1294182034 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/KMC440,4785/all 04/01/08 4 1 157 4346 87 1

Posts: 4503

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

11/16/2017 4:49 AM

Holy crap feed those trees

Flip sticK

Vital MX member Flip sticK
1776 Flip sticK http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1776/avatar/c50_image_1445431990.jpg?1445431361 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Flip-sticK,1776/all 06/15/07 13 1 10 2763 17

Posts: 2773

Joined: 6/15/2007

Location: TX, USA

11/16/2017 4:50 AM

Wonder if he rides it? lol

OT

Vital MX member OT
54945 OT http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54945/avatar/c50_dbr_51d194124f652_1505308363.jpg?1505307984 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/OT,54945/all 11/17/16 11 104

Posts: 115

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: GBR

11/16/2017 4:57 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/16/2017 4:57 AM

Someone has been riding that SX track...









Braaaaaaaap!!

Flip sticK

Vital MX member Flip sticK
1776 Flip sticK http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1776/avatar/c50_image_1445431990.jpg?1445431361 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Flip-sticK,1776/all 06/15/07 13 1 10 2763 17

Posts: 2773

Joined: 6/15/2007

Location: TX, USA

11/16/2017 5:04 AM

OT wrote:

Someone has been riding that SX track...









#heaven

BobKerr

Vital MX member BobKerr
60361 BobKerr http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60361/avatar/c50_Metal_Health_1509739135.jpg?1509738707 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/BobKerr,60361/all 11/03/17 23

Posts: 23

Joined: 11/3/2017

Location: Raleigh, NC USA

11/16/2017 5:12 AM

HandicapMX

Vital MX member HandicapMX
56429 HandicapMX http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56429/avatar/c50_IMG_0184_1487878576.jpg?1487877986 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/HandicapMX,56429/all 02/23/17 1 32

Posts: 33

Joined: 2/23/2017

Location: Elyria, OH USA

11/16/2017 5:20 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/16/2017 5:21 AM

Who let that picture get out? I'd be embarrassed with how shitty that 7 looks... but I hope he's back riding. Anyone see the video on seven's insta? It was a BTO/Seven semi and said there was an announcement coming 11/20...

motomike894

Vital MX member motomike894
16871 motomike894 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16871/avatar/c50_DSC_7350_Sunset_6_26_16_1486049890.jpg?1486049452 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike894,16871/all 09/06/09 8 1 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike894,16871/setup 62 698 2

Posts: 760

Joined: 9/6/2009

Location: Waterloo, IN USA

11/16/2017 5:31 AM



Goat Kreations

Goat Kreations
4118 Goat Kreations http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4118/avatar/c50_632665708_1212185348.jpg?1294181841 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Goat-Kreations,4118/all 04/01/08 2 32 266 4 1

Posts: 298

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Lawrenceville, GA USA

11/16/2017 5:33 AM

Outdoor track would be prepped fooorrrrrrr.....

Freestone Champions Ride Day.

Wes Williams
@Washedupwes

AHRMA361

Vital MX member AHRMA361
3907 AHRMA361 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3907/avatar/c50_94287430_1260741338.jpg?1294181714 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/AHRMA361,3907/all 04/01/08 1 61 1741 13

Posts: 1802

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

11/16/2017 5:37 AM

^^^Nice Yosh Suzuki mat...

ga_pike

Vital MX member ga_pike
28667 ga_pike http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28667/avatar/c50_87_RM_80.jpg?1328058310 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ga-pike,28667/all 07/14/11 6 16 85 1564 17 2

Posts: 1649

Joined: 7/14/2011

Location: Valdosta, GA USA

11/16/2017 5:47 AM

Did he buy JB51's Honda?? LOL

eric513anderson

Vital MX member eric513anderson
48056 eric513anderson http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48056/avatar/c50_265CA1A7_6701_41F5_86FF_26EEAEA49448_1510537933.jpg?1510537919 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/eric513anderson,48056/all 07/09/15 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/eric513anderson,48056/setup 24 538 3

Posts: 562

Joined: 7/9/2015

Location: Saint Marys, OH USA

11/16/2017 5:56 AM

motomike894 wrote:

That is James practice mechanic also. Something could be in the works. Or it could be a tease like last year when he rode the Yamaha around for the championship ride day. But here’s what gets me. That Yamaha he rode appeared to be bone stock. Why would you get a-kit suspension and the nice triple clamps for just “a ride day”. Who knows

2011 Yamaha YZ 250 -MX
1996 Yamaha Banshee 350 -Trails
1982 Chevy S10
2005 Pontiac GTO -451rwhp

PastranaWho

Vital MX member PastranaWho
4963 PastranaWho http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4963/avatar/c50_2f3991d0ba8abb320d67cb10e44ae689_1508115967.jpg?1508115582 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/PastranaWho,4963/all 04/01/08 1 6 108 1357 1

Posts: 1465

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Boogie Down Bronx, NY USA

11/16/2017 5:59 AM

Do they still call him BUBBA?

Acidreamer

Vital MX member Acidreamer
48595 Acidreamer /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Acidreamer,48595/all 08/25/15 1 50 1192 1 1

Posts: 1242

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Mansfield, OH USA

11/16/2017 6:09 AM

Oh fuck here we go

2009 Kawasaki KX450F
2002 Suzuki GSXR 600

observeroffacts

Vital MX member observeroffacts
59605 observeroffacts /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/observeroffacts,59605/all 09/16/17 1 2

Posts: 3

Joined: 9/16/2017

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

11/16/2017 6:12 AM

Seven has an uncanny ability to play off of people’s emotions as a marketing tool.

Johnny Depp

Vital MX member Johnny Depp
44708 Johnny Depp http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44708/avatar/c50_2014_04_11_22.55.15_1413514143.jpg?1413513883 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Depp,44708/all 10/16/14 77 1900 42

Posts: 1977

Joined: 10/16/2014

Location: Cedar Park, TX USA

11/16/2017 6:19 AM

Feld's projected ticket sales just went up 25%. They are ordering more pyrotechnics right now for the rider intro's!

2015 Beta 500 RS, history: 99 KTM 300, 87 CR250, 84 KLR 600, 82 GPZ 550, 81 KX 250, 80 KX 250, 79 Montesa 414 VE, 78 250 VB, 77 360 VB, 76 360 VA, 75 YZ 125, 74 TM 125, 72 TS 125, 60's West Bend Go Boy Kart

wasummer46

Vital MX member wasummer46
55713 wasummer46 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55713/avatar/c50_moto5_1497985298.jpg?1497984995 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/wasummer46,55713/all 01/11/17 11 96 1

Posts: 107

Joined: 1/11/2017

Location: Raleigh, NC USA

11/16/2017 6:39 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/16/2017 6:45 AM

Johnny Depp wrote:

Feld's projected ticket sales just went up 25%. They are ordering more pyrotechnics right now for the rider intro's!

In all seriousness, seeing the #7 machine will 100% influence my decision to purchase tickets to A1.
I will attend the Atlanta round like I do every year. But to make the trip to A1 again like my wife and I did in 2016, It will only be to see James.

Praying this isn't some internet BS to sell gear.

@wasummer46

ktm212

Vital MX member ktm212
17988 ktm212 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17988/avatar/c50_DSC_8794_1482962806.jpg?1482962287 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ktm212,17988/all 11/30/09 1 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ktm212,17988/setup 21 543 24

Posts: 564

Joined: 11/30/2009

Location: Lafayette, NJ USA

11/16/2017 6:46 AM

Johnny Depp wrote:

Feld's projected ticket sales just went up 25%. They are ordering more pyrotechnics right now for the rider intro's!

wasummer46 wrote:

In all seriousness, seeing the #7 machine will 100% influence my decision to purchase tickets to A1.
I will attend the Atlanta round like I do every year. But to make the trip to A1 again like my wife and I did in 2016, It will only be to see James.

Praying this isn't some internet BS to sell gear.

You might have to go to A1 to see him race! Might not be around by atlanta haha

Juice_Mann

Vital MX member Juice_Mann
55420 Juice_Mann /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Juice-Mann,55420/all 12/27/16 2 300

Posts: 302

Joined: 12/27/2016

Location: MO, USA

11/16/2017 6:47 AM

If by some miracle we see James at A1 I wonder if he will be in shape. I hope he's been doing more than golfing.

