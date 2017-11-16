JS7 Seven MX Honda

- Home
Its all just advertising.
Looks like it could be a ktm to me
Who?
Same song and dance. Over this guy and that number.
Wtf is a James Stewart??? ?
10 pager
Concrete is looking a bit dirty and cracked
"Nothing happens until something moves"
Doesn't look like a standard bike either... the forks, clamps, Ti footpegs... wonder if it has a factory ECU
Braaaaaaaap!!
Another_one.jpeg
Holy crap feed those trees
Wonder if he rides it? lol
Someone has been riding that SX track...
Braaaaaaaap!!
Who let that picture get out? I'd be embarrassed with how shitty that 7 looks... but I hope he's back riding. Anyone see the video on seven's insta? It was a BTO/Seven semi and said there was an announcement coming 11/20...
Outdoor track would be prepped fooorrrrrrr.....
Freestone Champions Ride Day.
Wes Williams
@Washedupwes
^^^Nice Yosh Suzuki mat...
Did he buy JB51's Honda?? LOL
motomike894 wrote:
That is James practice mechanic also. Something could be in the works. Or it could be a tease like last year when he rode the Yamaha around for the championship ride day. But here’s what gets me. That Yamaha he rode appeared to be bone stock. Why would you get a-kit suspension and the nice triple clamps for just “a ride day”. Who knows
2011 Yamaha YZ 250 -MX
1996 Yamaha Banshee 350 -Trails
1982 Chevy S10
2005 Pontiac GTO -451rwhp
Do they still call him BUBBA?
Oh fuck here we go
2009 Kawasaki KX450F
2002 Suzuki GSXR 600
Seven has an uncanny ability to play off of people’s emotions as a marketing tool.
Feld's projected ticket sales just went up 25%. They are ordering more pyrotechnics right now for the rider intro's!
2015 Beta 500 RS, history: 99 KTM 300, 87 CR250, 84 KLR 600, 82 GPZ 550, 81 KX 250, 80 KX 250, 79 Montesa 414 VE, 78 250 VB, 77 360 VB, 76 360 VA, 75 YZ 125, 74 TM 125, 72 TS 125, 60's West Bend Go Boy Kart
Johnny Depp wrote:
Feld's projected ticket sales just went up 25%. They are ordering more pyrotechnics right now for the rider intro's!
In all seriousness, seeing the #7 machine will 100% influence my decision to purchase tickets to A1.
I will attend the Atlanta round like I do every year. But to make the trip to A1 again like my wife and I did in 2016, It will only be to see James.
Praying this isn't some internet BS to sell gear.
@wasummer46
Johnny Depp wrote:
Feld's projected ticket sales just went up 25%. They are ordering more pyrotechnics right now for the rider intro's!
wasummer46 wrote:
In all seriousness, seeing the #7 machine will 100% influence my decision to purchase tickets to A1.
I will attend the Atlanta round like I do every year. But to make the trip to A1 again like my wife and I did in 2016, It will only be to see James.
Praying this isn't some internet BS to sell gear.
You might have to go to A1 to see him race! Might not be around by atlanta haha
If by some miracle we see James at A1 I wonder if he will be in shape. I hope he's been doing more than golfing.