Dylan Ferrandis Update

"Just a small concussion..." Love it.... When will people start taking head injuries seriously?
At any rate, bummed for him as I really thought he was riding well before the crash... Hope he takes his time and comes back when he's ready.
Concussions are a bitch. My parents could tell me anything about my childhood and I'd believe them.
Best wishes Dylan. Take the proper time to heal up and come back strong.
The older I get, the faster I was. Posting without a cast on is fun!
They need to slow the bikes down and make the jumps smaller, seriously, it's not worth it. Tired of seeing people hurt their heads. Better safe than sorry...
What kind of helmet was he in?
Hopefully he takes it seriously. I had one last year, not fun.
That's where playing it safe went wrong..... weird how that happens...
Bell Moto-9 Flex.
