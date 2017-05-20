Forum Main Moto-Related Dylan Ferrandis Update

Dylan Ferrandis Update

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 4526

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/20/2017 5:47 PM

Park and Huck

Vital MX member Park and Huck
Posts: 109

Joined: 8/27/2016

Location: OR, USA

5/20/2017 6:00 PM

"Just a small concussion..." Love it.... When will people start taking head injuries seriously?

At any rate, bummed for him as I really thought he was riding well before the crash... Hope he takes his time and comes back when he's ready.

rpawley

Vital MX member rpawley
Posts: 251

Joined: 3/13/2013

Location: Denver, CO USA

5/20/2017 6:03 PM

Concussions are a bitch. My parents could tell me anything about my childhood and I'd believe them.

Ing

Vital MX member Ing
Posts: 3512

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

5/20/2017 6:06 PM

Best wishes Dylan. Take the proper time to heal up and come back strong.

The older I get, the faster I was. Posting without a cast on is fun!

pmshortt2

Vital MX member pmshortt2
Posts: 266

Joined: 8/17/2016

Location: USA

5/20/2017 6:09 PM

Park and Huck wrote:

"Just a small concussion..." Love it.... When will people start taking head injuries seriously?

At any rate, bummed for him as I really thought he was riding well before the crash... Hope he takes his time and comes back when he's ready.

They need to slow the bikes down and make the jumps smaller, seriously, it's not worth it. Tired of seeing people hurt their heads. Better safe than sorry...

nascarnate326

Vital MX member nascarnate326
Posts: 1531

Joined: 11/3/2014

Location: Charlotte, MI USA

5/20/2017 7:14 PM

What kind of helmet was he in?

Hopefully he takes it seriously. I had one last year, not fun.

shaffstall721

Vital MX member shaffstall721
Posts: 412

Joined: 4/1/2012

Location: Elyria, OH USA

5/20/2017 7:17 PM

That's where playing it safe went wrong..... weird how that happens...

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 4526

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/20/2017 7:57 PM

nascarnate326 wrote:

What kind of helmet was he in?

Hopefully he takes it seriously. I had one last year, not fun.

Bell Moto-9 Flex.

