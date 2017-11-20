Forum Main Moto-Related Dean Wilson - Testing the Future of Air Suspension?

Dean Wilson - Testing the Future of Air Suspension?

Related: Dean Wilson
Dean Wilson
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 355 50 1878 458 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 360 8052 1 512 86 25

Posts: 8412

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

11/20/2017 5:14 PM

Looks like Dean Wilson will be lining up at A1 with something none of us expected...

This photo made me do a double take on Instagram today, thought I'd share it...




Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512

captmoto

Vital MX member captmoto
14971 captmoto http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14971/avatar/c50_hva_logga_1973003_1501781111.jpg?1501780410 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/captmoto,14971/all 04/22/09 62 2184 5

Posts: 2246

Joined: 4/22/2009

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

11/20/2017 5:21 PM

He looks comfortable.

The older I get, the faster I was.

PastranaWho

Vital MX member PastranaWho
4963 PastranaWho http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4963/avatar/c50_2f3991d0ba8abb320d67cb10e44ae689_1508115967.jpg?1508115582 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/PastranaWho,4963/all 04/01/08 1 6 108 1359 1

Posts: 1467

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Boogie Down Bronx, NY USA

11/20/2017 5:48 PM

Looks like the glitch reflex sometimes had.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 29 10 424 357 381 5069 58 3

Posts: 5450

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

11/20/2017 5:53 PM

Deano over here already testing the 2049 Husqvarna 450.

Contact Me

Instagram

gsxr6

Vital MX member gsxr6
29469 gsxr6 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/29469/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2016_01_02_06_36_55_1460516754.jpg?1460516285 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/gsxr6,29469/all 09/03/11 13 54 1527 2

Posts: 1581

Joined: 9/3/2011

Location: Anderson, CA USA

11/20/2017 5:57 PM

Hey I played that on ps1 as a kid lol. Does it shoot turtle shells out the back haha

when in doubt, pin it out

slipdog

Vital MX member slipdog
16124 slipdog http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16124/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2017_11_10_at_4.28.33_AM_1510439790.jpg?1510438986 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/slipdog,16124/all 07/25/09 9 1 31 7138 53 9

Posts: 7169

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

11/20/2017 5:57 PM

Deano's been riding the wheels off that Rockstar Husky lately.

rollin64caddy

Vital MX member rollin64caddy
46738 rollin64caddy http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46738/avatar/c50_flying_tiger_theme_eight_p_40_warhawk_1427844547.jpg?1427843811 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/rollin64caddy,46738/all 03/30/15 4 209

Posts: 213

Joined: 3/30/2015

Location: San Diego, CA USA

11/20/2017 5:58 PM

Doc Browns hover board technology has come a long way!

Forum Main Moto-Related Dean Wilson - Testing the Future of Air Suspension?

The Latest