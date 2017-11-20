Dean Wilson - Testing the Future of Air Suspension?

ML512
Looks like Dean Wilson will be lining up at A1 with something none of us expected...
This photo made me do a double take on Instagram today, thought I'd share it...
The older I get, the faster I was.
Looks like the glitch reflex sometimes had.
Deano over here already testing the 2049 Husqvarna 450.
Hey I played that on ps1 as a kid lol. Does it shoot turtle shells out the back haha
when in doubt, pin it out
Deano's been riding the wheels off that Rockstar Husky lately.
Doc Browns hover board technology has come a long way!