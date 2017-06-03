Forum Main Moto-Related Photoshop: Dance Dance Savatgy

Photoshop: Dance Dance Savatgy

Jordan421

Posts: 1404

Joined: 12/5/2007

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

3/6/2017 2:46 PM

Just going to leave this here, things should get interesting. Can not take credit for pic tho.




Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.

RedRum666

Posts: 778

Joined: 2/6/2013

Location: USA

3/6/2017 2:52 PM

i see a cliff diving photo shop oppurtunity.....should be cool to see what the guys come

levimx22

Posts: 26

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

3/6/2017 2:55 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/6/2017 3:05 PM

hope some kdub style photoshops come out of this.


marx41

Posts: 218

Joined: 7/5/2009

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

3/6/2017 3:24 PM





@imtravismarx

GuyB

Posts: 28352

Joined: 7/10/2006

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Administrator

3/6/2017 4:16 PM

Ha!

ferg722

Posts: 83

Joined: 6/21/2016

Location: Sewickley, PA USA

3/6/2017 5:30 PM



kaptkaos

Posts: 356

Joined: 11/17/2015

Location: Miami, FL USA

3/6/2017 7:06 PM

LOL

2013 CRF450R Factory Connection revalve, All stock.

JW381

Posts: 10036

Joined: 7/21/2009

Location: Harrisburg, OR USA

3/6/2017 7:18 PM

MOAR PHOT0SHOP

Osama Bin Mixin - Head of the 2-stroke Taliban

Freddy Fittler

Posts: 22

Joined: 9/16/2016

Location: AUS

3/6/2017 7:32 PM

DJ decks?

Sevs1

Posts: 6

Joined: 5/21/2015

Location: Long Beach, CA USA

3/6/2017 7:43 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/6/2017 11:01 PM


Draw me like one of your monster girls

Sevs1

Posts: 6

Joined: 5/21/2015

Location: Long Beach, CA USA

3/6/2017 8:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/6/2017 10:58 PM


*insert old spice whistle*

kzizok

Posts: 5185

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

3/6/2017 8:24 PM

Sevs1 wrote:
*insert old spice whistle*

Colonoscopy potential!

SKlein

Posts: 636

Joined: 3/25/2014

Location: MN, USA

3/6/2017 8:48 PM



Might order a pizza, take a nap, doesn't really matter.

68

Posts: 562

Joined: 8/25/2012

Location: SYD, AUS

3/7/2017 12:47 AM

yesss

Derpin' DJ

Posts: 5328

Joined: 5/27/2011

Location: Newcastle, AUS

3/7/2017 1:05 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/7/2017 1:08 AM

Template



Question

Posts: 1003

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

3/7/2017 1:17 AM

Lmfao!

Pete The Fisherman

Posts: 580

Joined: 12/23/2015

Location: North Reading, MA USA

3/7/2017 1:21 AM



RussB

Posts: 254

Joined: 7/12/2014

Location: GBR

3/7/2017 1:46 AM

Ryne Swanberg captured the pic in a crash sequence, check it out on his Instagram.

Here's another good one that could be used!



@russ_69

Derpin' DJ

Posts: 5328

Joined: 5/27/2011

Location: Newcastle, AUS

3/7/2017 1:52 AM

Olson

Posts: 4657

Joined: 4/14/2012

Location: SWE

3/7/2017 2:02 AM

The "upside" of crashing.

It's rude to talk about religion. You never know who you're gonna offend

Gaybiker

Posts: 3

Joined: 12/13/2016

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

3/7/2017 2:32 AM

MXant15

Posts: 798

Joined: 2/11/2009

Location: CA, USA

3/7/2017 2:48 AM

Gaybiker wrote:

Dude..

Plugga

Posts: 407

Joined: 3/30/2016

Location: Beanbag, QLD, AUS

3/7/2017 3:39 AM

Red Bull Bomber Championship 2017



carries_underwood

Posts: 2

Joined: 1/27/2017

Location: KS, USA

3/7/2017 8:04 AM



racingfortheson

Posts: 205

Joined: 3/28/2013

Location: Chandler, TX USA

3/7/2017 8:08 AM

Best thread EVER!

mattyhamz2

Posts: 1271

Joined: 7/6/2015

Location: Newhall, CA USA

3/7/2017 8:13 AM

ferg722 wrote:

this made me LOL at work

nrosso391

Posts: 155

Joined: 2/8/2014

Location: Champlin, MN USA

3/7/2017 8:16 AM

This is as funny as "Korean Photoshop"!
I hate the internet.

Just call me "Negative Nate"

jeffro503

Posts: 18101

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

3/7/2017 8:41 AM

These are some of my favorite threads on here. And some of you guys are really ,really good at this stuff!

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

Monte122

Posts: 670

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

3/7/2017 8:52 AM

ferg722 wrote:

Lol, you win!

P-Nut

Posts: 253

Joined: 12/20/2011

Location: Longmont, CO USA

3/7/2017 8:57 AM

Gaybiker wrote:

MXant15 wrote:

Dude..

Now that reply made me laugh.......

Raisin cookies that look like chocolate chip cookies are the
reason that I have trust issues

Forum Main Moto-Related Photoshop: Dance Dance Savatgy