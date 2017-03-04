Official: Chad Reed has been Penalized and Fined

As a note, the amount of points Chad has been docked is the same he earned during the race. Meaning, he's basically been DQ'd or black flagged in that race from a retrospective sense.Taken from SupercrossLive.com...Chad Reed has been docked five championship points and fined $5,000 after failing to acknowledge blue flags in St. Louis, the AMA announced on Monday.The two-time champion was running 16th in the 450SX Main Event when he was caught by Eli Tomac and Ryan Dungey, who were racing for the victory. Tomac passed Reed with ease, but Dungey was unable to do the same.For three laps, Reed would ignore blue flags and ride in the preferred racing line, making it hard for Dungey to get past. By the time the defending champion finally found a way around the Yamaha, he would face a seven-second deficit to Tomac. And with only four minutes plus one lap remaining in the race, it forced Dungey to settle for second and handed the win to his title rival.It was determined by the Race Director that Reed "failed to follow the direction of the AMA officials indicated by the blue flag. In doing so, rider #22 did impede the faster rider’s progress" and as a result, faced a fine and was docked the five championship points he earned in St. Louis. The $5,000 will be donated to the Alpinestar Mobile Medical Unit."I just don't know why [Reed] has to get involved with me and Eli's position," Dungey said after the race. "If he was on the same lap, I'd understand, I think we all would, but he's a lapper."I guess I don’t know where this attitude and everything is coming from... That guy’s been around a long time and that much experience, you’d think he would understand what it’s like to be in the position that I am. But he has no respect for us and what we’re doing, what we’re trying to do. I have a lot of respect for the guy, still do, but tonight was a low blow.”Dungey's lead over Tomac now sits at just four points as the series heads to CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Reed, who has not made a statement since the incident, is ninth in points.