Official: Chad Reed has been Penalized and Fined

Posts: 7215

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/3/2017 4:54 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/3/2017 5:48 PM



As a note, the amount of points Chad has been docked is the same he earned during the race. Meaning, he's basically been DQ'd or black flagged in that race from a retrospective sense.

Taken from SupercrossLive.com...

Chad Reed has been docked five championship points and fined $5,000 after failing to acknowledge blue flags in St. Louis, the AMA announced on Monday.

The two-time champion was running 16th in the 450SX Main Event when he was caught by Eli Tomac and Ryan Dungey, who were racing for the victory. Tomac passed Reed with ease, but Dungey was unable to do the same.
For three laps, Reed would ignore blue flags and ride in the preferred racing line, making it hard for Dungey to get past. By the time the defending champion finally found a way around the Yamaha, he would face a seven-second deficit to Tomac. And with only four minutes plus one lap remaining in the race, it forced Dungey to settle for second and handed the win to his title rival.

It was determined by the Race Director that Reed "failed to follow the direction of the AMA officials indicated by the blue flag. In doing so, rider #22 did impede the faster rider’s progress" and as a result, faced a fine and was docked the five championship points he earned in St. Louis. The $5,000 will be donated to the Alpinestar Mobile Medical Unit.

"I just don't know why [Reed] has to get involved with me and Eli's position," Dungey said after the race. "If he was on the same lap, I'd understand, I think we all would, but he's a lapper.

"I guess I don’t know where this attitude and everything is coming from... That guy’s been around a long time and that much experience, you’d think he would understand what it’s like to be in the position that I am. But he has no respect for us and what we’re doing, what we’re trying to do. I have a lot of respect for the guy, still do, but tonight was a low blow.”
Dungey's lead over Tomac now sits at just four points as the series heads to CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Reed, who has not made a statement since the incident, is ninth in points.

Posts: 492

Joined: 11/17/2015

Location: Miami, FL USA

4/3/2017 4:59 PM

Wow, Feld/FIM did something....impressed!

Posts: 795

Joined: 12/4/2012

Location: Sneads Ferry, NC USA

4/3/2017 5:00 PM

Holy tacos!

Posts: 1539

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

4/3/2017 5:02 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/3/2017 5:03 PM

OK. It's over. Let's all move on.

Who am I kidding.

This is Vital. The debate will go on for years.

Posts: 4518

Joined: 10/13/2013

Location: Big Sand Whoops, MI USA

4/3/2017 5:02 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/3/2017 5:11 PM

Oh man. Thank god.

Cue the fan boys that will bash the AMA for a made up penalty....

Posts: 259

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: USA

4/3/2017 5:02 PM

Aw a slap on the wrist to ol reed. Bet he will do it again next weekend

Posts: 4

Joined: 8/17/2015

Location: Lake Mathews, CA USA

4/3/2017 5:03 PM

Good! For so many reasons!

It is really just a drop in the bucket; the money doesn't not affect him and the points do not hurt his position in 2017.

Matthes says that Dungey called him names... A 33 year old MAN cannot take criticism? Then he must dole out the punishment when the series is as close as it is. I was in shock the entire time and EVERYONE knew exactly what was going on. I am glad they did something about it, although, it may not do much at this time.

Posts: 158

Joined: 3/12/2010

Location: Pittsford, NY USA

4/3/2017 5:05 PM

AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Posts: 96

Joined: 7/17/2015

Location: CAN

4/3/2017 5:06 PM

Acidreamer wrote:

Aw a slap on the wrist to ol reed. Bet he will do it again next weekend

Yup and I bet Marvin will drop Anchor again for a reason he can't explain.

Posts: 2650

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: State College, PA USA

4/3/2017 5:10 PM

Good punishment. I was thinking essentially disqualifying him for the round was what he deserved. They could have made him clean Dungeys dirty socks by hand too. That would have been cool.

Posts: 443

Joined: 2/10/2012

Location: Seattlish, WA USA

4/3/2017 5:10 PM

Acidreamer wrote:

Aw a slap on the wrist to ol reed. Bet he will do it again next weekend

KB221 wrote:

Yup and I bet Marvin will drop Anchor again for a reason he can't explain.

And Davalos will come up just short of the points that would bump to 450s.

Glad to see the officials get something right. A little light on the penalty, but not the worst they've done.

Posts: 390

Joined: 7/9/2015

Location: Saint Marys, OH USA

4/3/2017 5:10 PM

Not going to state my opinion on this but let's get on to the important issue. When is the AMA going to do something about Justin Barcia ?

Posts: 13091

Joined: 8/3/2008

Location: WA, USA

4/3/2017 5:11 PM

There it is!

Posts: 384

Joined: 6/22/2014

Location: Orwigsburg, PA USA

4/3/2017 5:11 PM

VitalMX would like to thank the AMA/FIM for the additional page views

Posts: 560

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Emerson, USA

4/3/2017 5:13 PM

Acidreamer wrote:

Aw a slap on the wrist to ol reed. Bet he will do it again next weekend

KB221 wrote:

Yup and I bet Marvin will drop Anchor again for a reason he can't explain.

hahaha.. yup.. was thinking the same thing about Marvin.

Posts: 4404

Joined: 8/26/2007

Location: Denver, CO USA

4/3/2017 5:15 PM

Good

Posts: 28486

Joined: 7/10/2006

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Administrator

4/3/2017 5:17 PM

kaptkaos wrote:

Wow, Feld/FIM did something....impressed!

Feld's not in charge of enforcing the rules. That's the AMA/FIM domain.

Posts: 1525

Joined: 6/24/2014

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

4/3/2017 5:18 PM

Wow...... AMA/FIM setting some precedent this season..

Posts: 1850

Joined: 10/9/2011

Location: Centralia, IL USA

4/3/2017 5:20 PM

SO Reed gets penalized for this (he probably deserves it) But Barcia gets nothing for basically riding around all night trying to destroy anyone that got near him.

the Ray #314 incident was the only one on TV. During the whole day he was trying to slam anyone near him.

Posts: 1193

Joined: 2/15/2012

Location: Virginia Beach, VA USA

4/3/2017 5:20 PM

I've read that the crowd was actually booing Reed during or immediately after the race. Is this true?

Posts: 2962

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Clovis, CA USA

4/3/2017 5:21 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/3/2017 5:23 PM

Shoulda held a "let Ryan bye" sign?? Where is Keith McCarthy when you need him.

Posts: 98

Joined: 11/6/2013

Location: Wichita, KS USA

4/3/2017 5:21 PM

Alright Ghalleger! You finally hit the 'melon

Posts: 2650

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: State College, PA USA

4/3/2017 5:22 PM

MotoX85 wrote:

SO Reed gets penalized for this (he probably deserves it) But Barcia gets nothing for basically riding around all night trying to destroy anyone that got near him.

the Ray #314 incident was the only one on TV. During the whole day he was trying to slam anyone near him.

They were racing for a position. Still a shitty move and I'm not trying to defend barcia but the incidents aren't even close to the same.

Posts: 2447

Joined: 3/5/2007

Location: Adelaide, AUS

4/3/2017 5:22 PM

Done and dusted now, looking forward to this weekend.



Posts: 1593

Joined: 7/29/2015

Location: Plano, TX USA

4/3/2017 5:22 PM

I think Vital community should take some credit for getting the AMA to act!!

Posts: 1966

Joined: 7/31/2010

Location: Edgewater, FL USA

4/3/2017 5:22 PM

Matthes and some others imply it's Dungey's fault for "poking" the bear and calling Chad immature. All Dungey did was prove that Chad is immature. Use to pull for Chad and wanted to see him win another one. Now, I hope he doesn't win. Not an example of someone I choose to pull for any longer...

The ONLY way I'd pull for Chad again would be for him to admit what he did and to apologize... I don't see that happening because he is immature... I hope he proves me wrong, but I doubt he will... He'll find an excuse rather than own up to his actions...

Posts: 700

Joined: 10/6/2010

Location: Morehead city, NC USA

4/3/2017 5:23 PM

He should be, didn't they bench Chisolm for a weekend when he did it to Chad.

Posts: 1877

Joined: 9/9/2009

Location: NV, USA

4/3/2017 5:23 PM

Well, that settles it then......said no one ever on vital.

Posts: 1193

Joined: 2/15/2012

Location: Virginia Beach, VA USA

4/3/2017 5:23 PM

WORCSRacer wrote:

Shoulda held a "let Ryan bye" sign?? Where is Keith McCarthy when you need him.

LOL, thats just damn funny!

Posts: 52

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: USA

4/3/2017 5:23 PM

eric513anderson wrote:

Not going to state my opinion on this but let's get on to the important issue. When is the AMA going to do something about Justin Barcia ?

X 2

