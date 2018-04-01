Forum Main Moto-Related 2018 Anaheim 1 SX & Ohio AX Links

Anaheim 1 SX - Round 1

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Racer X - Injury Report

SupercrossLive Race Day Live (3:50 PM EST)

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

LIVE on FS1 at 10 PM EST. TV Schedule
Fox Sports GO App Page
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (PST):




Dayton, Ohio AX - Round 1

Animated Track Map

Live Timing
Results

Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter

Based a lot of this info off of MXerDW's older posts. Gotta throw a thanks over to him.

You did a mighty fine job Grant. Looking forward to Saturday.

There is no way to stream the live races like they did with the outdoor series? I don't have cable...

ginger969 wrote:

There is no way to stream the live races like they did with the outdoor series? I don't have cable...

Not unless you in outside of the United Sates. Or you can get Youtube TV for 35 a month and use your internet service.

THANK YOU SUPERCROSS!

For not having any of the live Supercross TV programs on Fox Sports 2 this year. I mean really, THANK YOU.

MXerDW wrote:

You did a mighty fine job Grant. Looking forward to Saturday.

Dwayne, you gonna be putting the info up on ProRide for us still?

Hope all is well and Happy New Year!

Cheers,

Zeke

ginger969 wrote:

There is no way to stream the live races like they did with the outdoor series? I don't have cable...

I just recently ditched direct tv and got an amazon fire stick and downloaded sling tv. It has fs1 and fs2 with about 2 dozen other channels for 30$ a month. I checked the sling tv schedule and it says 7 pm super cross live on the guide so I’m thinking I’ll be able to watch it without having a tv subscription, so maybe that can be an option for you as well?

Reese95w wrote: THANK YOU SUPERCROSS!

For not having any of the live Supercross TV programs on Fox Sports 2 this year. I mean really, THANK YOU.

Don't get ahead of yourself. There will be multiple times they have to switch over to FS2 due to College Basketball and UFC Prelims. Happens every year.

ginger969 wrote:

There is no way to stream the live races like they did with the outdoor series? I don't have cable...

Sling TV has FS1 and is $25 a month, and they have a 7 day free trial

Reese95w wrote: THANK YOU SUPERCROSS!

For not having any of the live Supercross TV programs on Fox Sports 2 this year. I mean really, THANK YOU.

Shhhhhhhh.

Reese95w wrote: THANK YOU SUPERCROSS!

For not having any of the live Supercross TV programs on Fox Sports 2 this year. I mean really, THANK YOU.

mmain62 wrote:

Don't get ahead of yourself. There will be multiple times they have to switch over to FS2 due to College Basketball and UFC Prelims. Happens every year.

Yes of course you're right. But at least they are all scheduled for Fox or FS1 to begin with.

ginger969 wrote:

There is no way to stream the live races like they did with the outdoor series? I don't have cable...

hondaryder532 wrote:

Sling TV has FS1 and is $25 a month, and they have a 7 day free trial

Anyone positive that they'll be airing the race? Sounds like a great plan tho! thx!!!

Just downloaded Sling w/ 7 day free trial and it LOOKS like it's all a go!

ginger969 wrote:

Just downloaded Sling w/ 7 day free trial and it LOOKS like it's all a go!

Just be aware Sling can be hit & miss. Used it last year and it was good sometimes and sucked others. Not sure what we will do this year....

ginger969 wrote:

Just downloaded Sling w/ 7 day free trial and it LOOKS like it's all a go!

Tracktor wrote:

Just be aware Sling can be hit & miss. Used it last year and it was good sometimes and sucked others. Not sure what we will do this year....

Did you use it for A1 last year?

ginger969 wrote:

Just downloaded Sling w/ 7 day free trial and it LOOKS like it's all a go!

Tracktor wrote:

Just be aware Sling can be hit & miss. Used it last year and it was good sometimes and sucked others. Not sure what we will do this year....

ginger969 wrote:

Did you use it for A1 last year?

Used it all season with mixed results. May try again this year if no other options .......

Thanks for stepping up and dong this GD2, it's appreciated!

ginger969 wrote:

Just downloaded Sling w/ 7 day free trial and it LOOKS like it's all a go!

Tracktor wrote:

Just be aware Sling can be hit & miss. Used it last year and it was good sometimes and sucked others. Not sure what we will do this year....

ginger969 wrote:

Did you use it for A1 last year?

We used it all last year and didn't have any problems, I think as long as your internet is quick enough you shouldn't have any problems, but that was just our experience. The only thing we didn't like was you can't pause or rewind, but I thought I heard they have a DVR option now? Also after the races air, I believe the following day they are available on demand.

Reese95w wrote: THANK YOU SUPERCROSS!

For not having any of the live Supercross TV programs on Fox Sports 2 this year. I mean really, THANK YOU.

mmain62 wrote:

Don't get ahead of yourself. There will be multiple times they have to switch over to FS2 due to College Basketball and UFC Prelims. Happens every year.

Reese95w wrote:

Yes of course you're right. But at least they are all scheduled for Fox or FS1 to begin with.

Looks Like moved to FS2 tonight due to a game on my Direct tv guide just now.

FS1 Link

Here's where you can find streams for the season.

FLmxer wrote:

Looks Like moved to FS2 tonight due to a game on my Direct tv guide just now.

"Son of Bitch, Shit" if that happens!

Reese95w wrote:

Yes of course you're right. But at least they are all scheduled for Fox or FS1 to begin with.

FLmxer wrote:

Looks Like moved to FS2 tonight due to a game on my Direct tv guide just now.

Reese95w wrote: "Son of Bitch, Shit" if that happens!

Hulu plus Is 39.99 amonth. It includesFS1, FS2 In HD.

Use the free trial when sx gets bumped to FS2

Cancel your sub on the last day. They’ll offer you 7 more days free. Take it.

This is what’s up on race day live



Does anyone have luck getting the livestream of practice to work on a smart tv? I’m on the internet browser of my Samsung tv but where the video is, it’s just a black box.

i dont think smart tv's have a flash player but could be wrong...

