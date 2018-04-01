2018 Anaheim 1 SX & Ohio AX Links

GD2
GD2
05/10/14
Posts: 5604
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator
Anaheim 1 SX - Round 1
Animated Track Map
Entry Lists
Racer X - Injury Report
SupercrossLive Race Day Live
(3:50 PM EST)
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
LIVE on FS1 at 10 PM EST. TV Schedule
Fox Sports GO App Page
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.
Schedule (PST):
Dayton, Ohio AX - Round 1
Animated Track Map
Live Timing
Results
Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Based a lot of this info off of MXerDW's older posts. Gotta throw a thanks over to him.
MXerDW
MXerDW
08/02/06
Posts: 4685
Joined: 8/2/2006
Location: San Diego, CA USA
You did a mighty fine job Grant. Looking forward to Saturday.
eilers434
eilers434
01/05/10
Posts: 62
Joined: 1/5/2010
Location: Royal City, WA USA
ginger969 wrote:
There is no way to stream the live races like they did with the outdoor series? I don't have cable...
Not unless you in outside of the United Sates. Or you can get Youtube TV for 35 a month and use your internet service.
Reese95w
Reese95w
02/07/11
Posts: 7858
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA
THANK YOU SUPERCROSS!
For not having any of the live Supercross TV programs on Fox Sports 2 this year. I mean really, THANK YOU.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Zeke27G
Zeke27G
11/08/11
Posts: 212
Joined: 11/8/2011
Location: Ascot Park, CA USA
MXerDW wrote:
You did a mighty fine job Grant. Looking forward to Saturday.
Dwayne, you gonna be putting the info up on ProRide for us still?
Hope all is well and Happy New Year!
Cheers,
Zeke
Raoul Duke
Raoul Duke
05/07/17
Posts: 25
Joined: 5/7/2017
Location: Las Vegas, NV USA
ginger969 wrote:
There is no way to stream the live races like they did with the outdoor series? I don't have cable...
I just recently ditched direct tv and got an amazon fire stick and downloaded sling tv. It has fs1 and fs2 with about 2 dozen other channels for 30$ a month. I checked the sling tv schedule and it says 7 pm super cross live on the guide so I’m thinking I’ll be able to watch it without having a tv subscription, so maybe that can be an option for you as well?
mmain62
mmain62
02/07/13
Posts: 447
Joined: 2/7/2013
Location: Knoxville, IL USA
Reese95w wrote: THANK YOU SUPERCROSS!
For not having any of the live Supercross TV programs on Fox Sports 2 this year. I mean really, THANK YOU.
Don't get ahead of yourself. There will be multiple times they have to switch over to FS2 due to College Basketball and UFC Prelims. Happens every year.
I come to Vital for news and end up looking through every 100 page project thread!
Tracktor
Tracktor
08/17/06
Posts: 1455
Joined: 8/17/2006
Location: The RTF/Amboy, WA USA
ginger969 wrote:
Just downloaded Sling w/ 7 day free trial and it LOOKS like it's all a go!
Just be aware Sling can be hit & miss. Used it last year and it was good sometimes and sucked others. Not sure what we will do this year....
ginger969 wrote:
Just downloaded Sling w/ 7 day free trial and it LOOKS like it's all a go!
Tracktor wrote:
Just be aware Sling can be hit & miss. Used it last year and it was good sometimes and sucked others. Not sure what we will do this year....
ginger969 wrote:
Did you use it for A1 last year?
Used it all season with mixed results. May try again this year if no other options .......
FLmxer
FLmxer
08/16/06
Posts: 3971
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: SouthWest, FL USA
Reese95w wrote: THANK YOU SUPERCROSS!
For not having any of the live Supercross TV programs on Fox Sports 2 this year. I mean really, THANK YOU.
mmain62 wrote:
Don't get ahead of yourself. There will be multiple times they have to switch over to FS2 due to College Basketball and UFC Prelims. Happens every year.
Reese95w wrote:
Yes of course you're right. But at least they are all scheduled for Fox or FS1 to begin with.
Looks Like moved to FS2 tonight due to a game on my Direct tv guide just now.
I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore.
aedwards07
aedwards07
05/17/08
Posts: 677
Joined: 5/17/2008
Location: st cloud, FL USA
Does anyone have luck getting the livestream of practice to work on a smart tv? I’m on the internet browser of my Samsung tv but where the video is, it’s just a black box.