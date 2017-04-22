Forum Main Moto-Related Aaron Plessinger's Salt Lake City Crash Sequence

Aaron Plessinger's Salt Lake City Crash Sequence

ML512

Vital MX member ML512
Posts: 7403

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

4/22/2017 9:32 PM

GuyB just fired these over...











sostoked

Vital MX member sostoked
Posts: 184

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Valley Center, CA USA

4/22/2017 9:35 PM

Ouch

Black Diesel Bomber

Vital MX member Black Diesel Bomber
Posts: 673

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

4/22/2017 9:35 PM

Sucks for him! Did he break his lever off with his wrist? If the top pick is before impact you can see his lever flying before the bars hit the dirt. Maybe that's what broke his wrist, if it is his wrist.

iudi2006

Vital MX member iudi2006
Posts: 1032

Joined: 3/3/2010

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

4/22/2017 9:35 PM

Somebody work that photoshop magic

JayBraap19

Vital MX member JayBraap19
Posts: 100

Joined: 10/12/2011

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

4/22/2017 9:37 PM

broken wrist

colintrax

Vital MX member colintrax
Posts: 1918

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

4/22/2017 10:04 PM

Broken wrist official? I could tell he hurt his arm, but I had hope it was just a sprain or bad bruise.

Husqvarnahustla

Vital MX member Husqvarnahustla
Posts: 137

Joined: 2/2/2015

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

4/22/2017 10:27 PM

In the last photo of the sequence his eyes are staring straight into guy b's soul

agn5009

Vital MX member agn5009
Posts: 2739

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: State College, PA USA

4/22/2017 10:41 PM

Damn I hope he's ok for outdoors

ctbale

Vital MX member ctbale
Posts: 268

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: Gustavus, AK USA

4/22/2017 11:28 PM

he should have never let go of the bars, could have just rolled it and back on the wheels! lol

God dam good eye on that brake lever btw



.

Andingo86

Vital MX member Andingo86
Posts: 21

Joined: 2/11/2017

Location: Hamilton, OH USA

4/23/2017 7:05 AM

ML512 wrote:

GuyB just fired these over...











Man i was so bummed to see this, he was flying! He grew up 1/2 mile down the road from me.

potatoflake

Vital MX member potatoflake
Posts: 306

Joined: 9/28/2015

Location: Kennewick, WA USA

4/23/2017 8:14 AM

Really hope he's not injured! Last two pics looks like he's about to get nailed by the bike

Those whoops are like fly strips

Throw a set or two out and watch em stack on up

