Aaron Plessinger's Salt Lake City Crash Sequence

12/28/08
Posts: 7403
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator
sostoked
03/26/15
Posts: 184
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Valley Center, CA USA
Black Diesel Bomber
75
Posts: 673
Joined: 1/10/2011
Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA
Sucks for him! Did he break his lever off with his wrist? If the top pick is before impact you can see his lever flying before the bars hit the dirt. Maybe that's what broke his wrist, if it is his wrist.
iudi2006
Posts: 1032
Joined: 3/3/2010
Location: Nor Cal, CA USA
Somebody work that photoshop magic
JayBraap19
Posts: 100
Joined: 10/12/2011
Location: Gilbert, AZ USA
colintrax
Posts: 1918
Joined: 8/25/2015
Location: Taylorsville, GA USA
Broken wrist official? I could tell he hurt his arm, but I had hope it was just a sprain or bad bruise.
Husqvarnahustla
Posts: 137
Joined: 2/2/2015
Location: Las Vegas, NV USA
In the last photo of the sequence his eyes are staring straight into guy b's soul
agn5009
Posts: 2739
Joined: 6/8/2012
Location: State College, PA USA
Damn I hope he's ok for outdoors
ctbale
Posts: 268
Joined: 1/4/2014
Location: Gustavus, AK USA
he should have never let go of the bars, could have just rolled it and back on the wheels! lol
God dam good eye on that brake lever btw
2 Stroke, Drum Brakes, Finned Cylinders!!!
Andingo86
Posts: 21
Joined: 2/11/2017
Location: Hamilton, OH USA
Man i was so bummed to see this, he was flying! He grew up 1/2 mile down the road from me.
potatoflake
Posts: 306
Joined: 9/28/2015
Location: Kennewick, WA USA
Really hope he's not injured! Last two pics looks like he's about to get nailed by the bike
Those whoops are like fly strips
Throw a set or two out and watch em stack on up