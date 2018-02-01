Forum Main Moto-Related 2018 Vital MX Supercross Forum Fantasy League

2018 Vital MX Supercross Forum Fantasy League

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5567

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/2/2018 5:54 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/2/2018 6:03 PM


Welcome, one and all, to the 2018 Vital MX Supercross Fantasy League! This league will be run in more of a traditional format, although it will be a bit different from most of the other fantasy sites. Keep reading to find out all of the info you need to know.

Quick Hits
- It's free
- Easy to play, no upkeep
- Traditional roster style format
- Adds a bit more spice to your Vital Bench Racing experience

Format
This league will not run on the "pick new riders every week" format that a lot of SX/MX leagues use. You will choose a roster based on the guidelines we've laid out below, and that will be your team for the entire season. Not only does this make it more interesting, but you won't have to worry about getting all of your picks in each week. You just have to check back and see how you did, and then maybe discuss each week's results with others.

Scores will be calculated and standings will be updated every week. It should be noted that, while I'm pleased to be running this, I am a full-time college student in addition to working for Vital, so standings may be updated on Sunday or they may be updated on Thursday; the point is it may not always be the same day, but the standings will be updated before the next round.

Scoring
Each rider on your team earns the exact same amount of points for this league as they do in real life. So, for example, if you have Eli Tomac on your team, and he wins a main event, you get 26 points just like he does. If he gets 22nd and earns one point, so do you.



There will also be opportunities for bonus points, though, and you can check 'em out below:

- Fastest Qualifier (250 & 450) = 1 Bonus Point
- Heat Race Win (250 & 450) = 1 Bonus Point
- Holeshot (250 & 450) = 1 Bonus Point
- 450 Tier B rider gets on the podium = 2 Bonus Points
- 450 Tier C rider gets inside the top five = 3 Bonus Points
- 250 Tier B rider gets on the podium = 2 Bonus Points

Roster Selection
An easy way to look at how you will select your roster is that you are the manager of a 450/250 factory team, and you need to fill up your roster according to your budget. Your budget allows for a certain amount of riders from each "tier", so you have to pick who you think will do the best from the riders that are available.

It should be noted that while you can split up your 250 riders based on the coasts they are predicted to race on, you do not have to. You can pick all of your 250 riders from the same coast if you want to. You can also pick one rider who is predicted to race West and three riders who are predicted to race East. It's up to you.

You also have the opportunity to pick a fill-in rider for each class. This rider will hop into one of your spots if a rider gets hurt. If multiple of your riders get injured, you're going to be stuck with at least one vacancy.

The roster selection breakdown is as follows:

- 1 rider from 450 Tier A
- 1 rider from 450 Tier B
- 1 rider from 450 Tier C
- 1 fill-in rider from 450 Tier C
- 2 riders from 250 Tier A
- 2 riders from 250 Tier B
- 1 fill-in rider from 250 Tier B

You must have your roster selection posted in this thread by 9 PM PST on January 5th. No exceptions, because that is the day I will build the final spreadsheets that I will use for scoring. See a sample roster selection post here:


Rider Tier Lists

450 Tier A
- Cooper Webb
- Davi Millsaps
- Eli Tomac
- Blake Baggett
- Cole Seely
- Ken Roczen
- Dean Wilson
- Jason Anderson
- Marvin Musquin
- Broc Tickle

450 Tier B
- Justin Barcia
- Josh Grant
- Benny Bloss
- Chad Reed
- Justin Brayton
- Jake Weimer
- Vince Friese
- Justin Bogle
- Weston Peick
- Kyle Cunningham
- Josh Hansen

450 Tier C
- Nick Schmidt
- Adam Enticknap
- Dakota Tedder
- Tyler Enticknap
- Ronnie Stewart
- Henry Miller
- Dustin Pipes
- Alex Ray
- David Pulley
- Ben Lamay
- Tyler Bowers

250 Tier A
- Jeremy Martin
- Christian Craig
- RJ Hampshire
- Zach Osborne
- Joey Savatgy
- Martin Davalos
- Austin Forkner
- Adam Cianciarulo
- Justin Hill
- Jimmy Decotis
- Aaron Plessinger
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Colt Nichols
- Mitchell Oldenburg
- Alex Martin
- Shane McElrath
- Jordon Smith

250 Tier B
- Chase Sexton
- Cameron McAdoo
- Dakota Alix
- Anthony Rodriguez
- Kyle Chisholm
- Hayden Mellross
- Noah McConahy
- Mitchell Harrison
- Michael Mosiman
- Kyle Peters
- Phil Nicoletti
- Justin Cooper
- Sean Cantrell
- Fredrik Noren
- Luke Renzland
- Jayce Pennington
- Tallon Lafountaine
- Bradley Taft
- Justin Hoeft

Standings
There will be three lists of standings: 250, 450, and combined 250 and 450. Both 250 coasts will be combined into one list, so making sure that you have evenly split up your 250 riders is not required.

If there is a tie at the end of the year, I'll go down the list of how many rounds each person won, podiumed, and then move on from there. If it is a dead tie, because they had virtually the same roster or some other weird situation, it will probably go to who posted their roster first.

Prizes
I plan on giving the champion of each class a virtual number one plate to display on their virtual shelf. It's not much, but hey, this is a free league. You also get a whole year to brag if you win; sounds pretty good to us!

If you have any questions, I'll be glad to answer them. Otherwise, good luck!

EZZA 95B

Vital MX member EZZA 95B
Posts: 6355

Joined: 11/3/2010

Location: AUS

1/2/2018 6:12 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/2/2018 6:21 PM

You should give someone a free Premium VitalMX Membership... I know I enjoy it much more than the regular membership, the price is a bit steep though.

EDIT: I Have to renew my subscription, do I still send the money to the Cayman Islands account Gibby?

enketchum

Vital MX member enketchum
Posts: 3138

Joined: 2/6/2012

Location: Upland, CA USA

1/3/2018 1:30 AM

do we post our picks in here or on another thread?

5thgearpinnedJB65

Vital MX member 5thgearpinnedJB65
Posts: 36

Joined: 12/11/2017

Location: Wilmington, DE USA

1/3/2018 6:01 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/3/2018 6:03 AM

450
Ken roczen (tier A)
Chad reed ( tier B
Adam enticknap (tier C)
Roonie Stewart (fill in)
250
Jeremy martin (tier A)
Adam cianciarulo (tier A)
Justin cooper (tier B
Sean Cantrell (tier B
Chase sexton (fill in)

Thee263

Vital MX member Thee263
Posts: 3

Joined: 12/22/2016

Location: Ravenna, OH USA

1/3/2018 6:06 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/3/2018 6:07 AM

450 Roster:
- Eli Tomac (Tier A)
- Weston Peick (Tier B )
- Alex Ray (Tier C)
- Nick Schmidt (Fill-in)

250 Roster:
- Zach Osborne (Tier A)
- Shane McElrath (Tier A)
- Justin Cooper (Tier B )
- Bradley Taft (Tier B )
- Kyle Chisholm (Fill-in)

scootch

Vital MX member scootch
Posts: 41

Joined: 1/24/2017

Location: Dallas, TX USA

1/3/2018 6:47 AM

450
- Eli Tomac ( Tier A )
- Justin Barcia ( Tier B )
- Alex Ray ( Tier C )
- Tyler Bowers ( Fill-in )

250
- Zach Osborne ( Tier A )
- Adam Cianciarulo ( Tier A )
- Mitchell Harrison ( Tier B )
- Justin Cooper ( Tier B )
- Cameron McAdoo ( Fill-in )

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5567

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/3/2018 7:01 AM

enketchum wrote:

do we post our picks in here or on another thread?

You post them in this thread. The deadline is Jan. 5th at 9 PM PST.

hondaryder532

Vital MX member hondaryder532
Posts: 2

Joined: 11/5/2011

Location: ID, USA

1/3/2018 9:15 AM

450
-Marvin Musquin (Tier A)
-Weston Peick (Tier B )
-Nick Schmidt (Tier C)
-Adam Enticknap (Fill in)

250
-Zach Osborne (Tier A)
-Joey Savatgy (Tier A)
-Mitchell Harrison (Tier B )
-Sean Cantrel (Tier B )
-Kyle Chisholm (Fill in)

jbomx363

Vital MX member jbomx363
Posts: 1942

Joined: 9/4/2007

Location: Denham Springs, LA USA

1/3/2018 9:45 AM

450

- Eli Tomac (Tier A)
- Justin Brayton (Tier
- Henry Miller (Tier C)
- Nick Schmidt (Fill in)

250
- RJ Hampshire (Tier A)
- Aaron Plessinger (Tier A)
- Chase Sexton (Tier
- Mitchell Harrison (Tier
- Sean Cantrell (Fill in)










HD1200

Vital MX member HD1200
Posts: 285

Joined: 5/11/2008

Location: Greenville, GA USA

1/3/2018 10:13 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/3/2018 10:24 AM

• 450 Roster:
- Ken Roczen: Tier A
- Chad Reed: Tier B
- Tyler Bowers: Tier C
- Adam Enticknap: Fill In

• 250 Roster:
- Christian Craig: Tier A
- Zach Osbourne: Tier A
- Kyle Chisholm: Tier B
- Chase Sexton: Tier B
- Cameron McAdoo: Fill In


crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx
Posts: 4005

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

1/3/2018 10:18 AM

Wow this is really hard. Especially in Tier C 450 beacuse you don't know which of these guys will race all of the rounds
But nice format. I don't quite have the balls to pick Kenny

450 A
Eli Tomac
450 B
Justin Brayton
450C
Henry Miller
450C Fill in
Nick Schmidt

250A
Zach Osborne
Aaron Plessinger
250B
Chase Sexton
Justin Cooper
250 B Fill-in
Sean Cantrell

Bbuhtz

Vital MX member Bbuhtz
Posts: 14

Joined: 9/26/2017

Location: WA, USA

1/3/2018 11:05 AM

450 Roster:
- Eli Tomac ( Tier A )
- Weston Peick ( Tier B )
- Tyler Bowers ( Tier C )
- Adam Enticknap ( Fill-in )

250 Roster:
- Zach Osborne ( Tier A )
- Christian Craig ( Tier A )
- Mitchell Harrison ( Tier B )
- Cameron McAdoo ( Tier B )
- Sean Cantrell ( Fill-in )

MELTON139

Vital MX member MELTON139
Posts: 132

Joined: 10/19/2016

Location: Milton, FL USA

1/3/2018 12:24 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/3/2018 12:38 PM

450 Roster:
- Eli Tomac ( Tier A )
- Josh Grant ( Tier B )
- Henry Miller ( Tier C )
- Tyler Bowers ( Fill-in )

250 Roster:
- Zach Osborne ( Tier A )
- Justin Hill ( Tier A )
- Mitchell Harrison ( Tier B )
- Chase Sexton ( Tier B )
- Phil Nicoletti ( Fill-in )

sumdood

Vital MX member sumdood
Posts: 1224

Joined: 3/11/2013

Location: San Clemente, CA USA

1/3/2018 2:07 PM

450 Roster
Eli Tomac ( Tier A )
Weston Peick ( Tier B )
Nick Schmidt ( Tier C )
Tyler Bowers ( Fill in )

250 Roster
Zach Osborne ( Tier A )
Christian Craig ( Tier A )
Phil Nicoletti ( Tier B )
Chase Sexton ( Tier B )
Kyle Chisholm ( Fill in )

Mototalon

Vital MX member Mototalon
Posts: 1

Joined: 1/3/2018

Location: Smithville, MO USA

1/3/2018 5:21 PM

450 Roster:
Tomac (Tier A)
Brayton (Tier
Enticknap (Tier C)
R Stewart (Fill in)

250 Roster:
Cianciarulo (Tier A)
Osbourne (Tier A)
Sexton (Tier
Cooper (Tier
Renzland (Full in)

Whymee

Vital MX member Whymee
Posts: 305

Joined: 12/17/2009

Location: Grafton, WV USA

1/3/2018 6:19 PM

450 Roster

- Marvin Musquin Tier A
- Weston Peick Tier B
- Tyler Bowers Tier C
- Nick Schmidt Fill in

250 Roster
- Zach Osborne Tier A
- Adam Cianciarulo Tier A
- Chase Sexton Tier B
- Sean Cantrell Tier B
- Cameron McAdoo Fill in

Ty Emond

Vital MX member Ty Emond
Posts: 1

Joined: 1/3/2018

Location: South Londonderry, VT USA

1/3/2018 6:59 PM

450 Roster

- Marvin Musquin Tier A
- Justin Bogle Tier B
- Tyler Bowers Tier C
- Nick Schmidt Fill in

250 Roster
- Adam Cianciarulo Tier A
- Zach Osborne Tier A
- Mitchel Harrison Tier B
- Chase Sexton Tier B
- Dakota Alix Fill in

r18b

Vital MX member r18b
Posts: 8

Joined: 7/13/2017

Location: NLD

1/3/2018 7:50 PM

450
-Ken Roczen (Tier A )
-Justin Barcia (Tier B )
-Dustin Pipes (Tier C )
-Alex Ray ( Fill-in )

250
Tier A
- Jimmy Decotis
- Adam cianciarulo
Tier b
- Kyle Chisholm
- Sean Cantrell
- Cameron McAdoo Fill In

chaselacy427

Vital MX member chaselacy427
Posts: 2

Joined: 10/18/2016

Location: Tacoma, WA USA

1/3/2018 8:13 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/3/2018 8:13 PM

EZZA 95B wrote:

You should give someone a free Premium VitalMX Membership... I know I enjoy it much more than the regular membership, the price is a bit steep though.

EDIT: I Have to renew my subscription, do I still send the money to the Cayman Islands account Gibby?

450
-Eli Tomac (Tier A)
-Weston Peick (Tier
-Henry Miller (Tier C)
-Alex Ray (Fill in Tier C)

250
-Zach Osborne (Tier A)
-Justin Hill (Tier A)
-Chase Sexton (Tier
-Cameron McAdoo (Tier
-Mitchell Harrison (Fill in Tier

MXerDW

Vital MX member MXerDW
Posts: 4684

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/3/2018 8:19 PM

450
Musquin (A
Peick (B
Miller (C
Lamay (Fill In

250
Craig (A
Osborne (A
Harrison (B
Peters (B
Nicoletti Fill In

ginger969

Vital MX member ginger969
Posts: 719

Joined: 2/17/2011

Location: Boise, ID USA

1/3/2018 8:34 PM

Isn't there a website that does this already?

agn5009

Vital MX member agn5009
Posts: 3661

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: State College, PA USA

1/3/2018 10:00 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/3/2018 11:12 PM

450
Tomac- tier A
Barcia- tier B
Bowers- tier C
R. Stewart- fill in

250
Osborne- tier A
Ciancarillo - tier A
J. Cooper- tier B
M. Harrison- tier B
McAdoo- fill in

Bigshow

Vital MX member Bigshow
Posts: 179

Joined: 2/27/2011

Location: Jerusalem, OH USA

1/3/2018 10:54 PM

450
Tier A Ken Roczen
Tier B Justin Bogle
Tier C Dakota Tedder
FI Tylor Bowers

250
Tier A Jeremy Martin
Tier A Austin Forkner
Tier B Chase Sexton
Tier B Phil Nicoletti
FI Kyle Chisholm

