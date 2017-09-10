8+ New Products from Leatt

As technology on bikes advance, and speeds increase, so does the need for safety gear. Leatt has an ever-expanding lineup of items that run from nearly head-to-toe, just minus boots. Helmets and neck braces? Yep. An arsenal of undergear, and riding gear to top it off? Yes. Chest protectors and gloves? Of course.



We stopped by their headquarters last week to see what's new in the lineup for '18, and here are the goods.



Leatt GPX 3.5 Neck Brace

The Leatt Brace continues to evolve, and for this year they've added a GPX 3.5 model brace at an entry-level price of $249.99. Unlike the 5.5 and 6.5 models that open at the side, this one has a spring-loaded button at the front to unlatch the brace for quick and easy entry. It features a two-position adjustment on the thoracic portion for a custom fit, which can also be removed for storage. Materials include a Polyamide core structure with internal reinforcement, co-molded pivot, lightweight EPS base, and injected EVA padding.



Other features? There's a cutout designed to minimize the chance of breaking collarbones, and engineered points where it's designed to break before it applies excessive pressure to the bones on your back or chest. To keep it in place, you can minimize brace movement by using the built-in Brace-On hooks in conjunction with a compatible chest protector, or the optional clear chest strap that's included.



Take your pick of black or white.



Of course, at the high end, there are still the 6.5 carbon brace ($499.99), and 5.5 brace ($369.99).



The weight? At 575g, the 3.5 compares favorably to the more expensive 5.5 model (from 790g), and the carbon 6.5 (from 600g).



Leatt X-Frame Knee Brace

Everyone who rides knows how critical knee protection is. A while back, Leatt introduced a C-Frame Pro knee brace that featured a unique one-sided hinge design. This year they added a more traditional brace design to their lineup, but with a twist. The frame is constructed from an injected carbon composite, and the design is asymetrical, with an inner hinge on the X-Frame that's 40% slimmer than the outer side. That slim inside hinge keeps you closer to the tank, and Leatt suggests that it'll give you better feedback from the bike. The outer side also includes a metal gear hinge design, and you can set the hyperextension limits at 5°, 10°, 15°, and 20°.



The X-Frame comes in sizes from small through extra-large, you can customize the fit with interchangeable hinge padding sizes, and it's all cinched down with an easy-fitting strap system. The X Frame also has a large knee cup, and low-profile shin pad that fits inside all boots. It's CE tested and certified for impact protection, and this one also qualifies as a certified medical device, which means if you have a doctor that realizes the importance of preventative medicine, he can write you a prescription for it.



For those concerned about braces being too stiff, and passing along injuries to your femur or tib/fib, there are built-in fracture points built into the brace, that are designed to let go before you reach the threshold of bone breakage.

The X Frame braces also run $449.99 for a pair, or $229.99 each. That compares favorably to their C-Frame Pro brace, which is $499.99 per pair.



Leatt 2.5 ROX Chest Protector

Leatt has a whole batch of upper body protection in their lineup, but new for '18 is the Leatt 2.5 ROX Chest Protector ($129.99), an all-new hard shell protector that's CE tested and certified as roost protection. The close-fitting design with adjustable waist straps and a padded base layer allow it to be worn over or under a jersey, and it has recessed areas in both the front and back to closely integrate with the full line of Leatt neck braces. As you can see below, it comes in four different colors, and in both adult and youth sizes.



Leatt GPX 5.5 Riding Gear

This year is round two for the Leatt line of gear. Yep, there are the usual new color and design variations, and as you'd expect, some improvements for year two.



The GPX 5.5 Ultraweld jersey ($69.99) features a light, trim race fit with laser-cut vents. The material is a light MoistureCool stretch mesh designed to wick away moisture, and Leatt has added perforated brush guard protection over the elbows. Riders who like minimal cuffs and stitching will dig the welded seams. While Leatt suggests that the collar design allows you to run a neck brace inside the collar, to us it just looks like a way to funnel roost down your neck and to the inside of your jersey. Sizes run from Small through Double XL.

Leatt's GPX 5.5 I.K.S pants ($179.99) have the same snug stretch fit as the 5.5 jersey, and is constructed from over 75% ultra-light, durable Ripstop stretch material. The I.K.S (Internal Knee Brace System) prevents knee brace wear and tear on the inside, and there's a 3D molded, fully floating knee cap reinforcement on the outside. You get 1200 Denier seat material with NanoGrip inner leg that's thin, but Leatt claims that it's also extremely strong. This one's also equipped with a four-point knee ventilation, micro adjuster on the waist, side straps and 360° silicone grip to keep your jersey tucked in. When you crack open your gearbag after a day of riding, your nose appreciate the anti-odor MoistureCool mesh lining that uses a zinc pyrithion to inhibit microorganisms from growing on the surface. Pick your size, from extra small, through XXL.

Leatt GPX 4.5 Lite Riding Gear



Take one step down in the lineup, and you get the Leatt GPX 4.5 gear.



The 4.5 Lite Jerseys ($39.99) are a little looser fit, and are designed to allow body armor to be worn under or over the top. They're constructed with MoistureCool 3D stretch mesh material, and also feature a more traditional overlock stitching, and stretch cuff. Pick your sizes from Small through 3XL.

This year, the Leatt GPX 4.5 pants ($119.99) feature a lighter construction, using Ripstop stretch and X-Flow mesh panels for better breathing. They have a pre-curved performance fit, and 3D molded, fully floating knee cap reinforcement. In the seat, you get a heavy-duty 1200D nylon; and there's an Amara inner leg. The knees get ventilation at two points, and the waist has a micro-adjuster and silicone grip. To keep them fresher, you also score an anti-odor MoistureCool mesh lining. Pick extra small through 5XL sizing.

The 4.5 X-Flow Jerseys ($34.99) use the same construction as the Lite jersey, but with a MoistureCool X-Flow mesh.



Also new for '18 is a full line of kids gear, like the Leatt GPX 3.5 Junior Jersey ($29.99) and pants ($89.99), which have a lot of the same looks and features as the adult 5.5 line. These are sized for the li'l dudes in the 3' 11" to 5' 3” range.



If you've got a little guy who's smaller than that, Leatt also has their 2.5 line, with jerseys that range from $22.99 to $24.99 depending on the size; and 2.5 pants that vary between $59.99 and $79.99. These are sized for the little rippers from 3' 3” to 4' 11”. These pull graphics from the adult 4.5 line.

Leatt GPX Helmets

While helmets aren't entirely new to the Leatt lineup, they are new in the 4.5 and kids line. You'll still find a carbon model ($599.99), and the 5.5 model with a composite shell ($449.99), as well as the 4.5 model with an injected polymer compound shell ($239.99). Leatt is big fans of a few pieces of technology in their helmets. First up is a 360° Turbine, which you'll find strategically sprinkled throughout the inside of the helmet. They're constructed from an energy-absorbing material that will deform to absorb vertical and rotational forces, but harden also on impact. They also like having a 10% smaller shell, which they claim transfers up to 20% less rotational force to your neck, head and brain.



There's also a dual-density foam molded into the shell, breakaway visor (with a cool Allen key built into the hollow bolts, so you can easily remove the old broken one in the shell), and emergency cheek pads, for easy helmet removal in the event of a crash. As you'd expect, it interfaces well with their neck braces, and there's also a new



Sizes run from extra-small to XXL.

Remember the kids riding gear from earlier? Why should they miss out on the fun? There's also a GPX 4.5 Junior helmet that comes in five colors, and retails for $179.99.



All right, that's it for now, but you can also check out their website at www.leatt.com, and also check out the video below for even more goodies.





