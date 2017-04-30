Winners' Circle: Eight Stories from East Rutherford

Hear about the night from Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, Adam Cianciarulo, Jordon Smith, and Cameron McAdoo.

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
4/30/2017 3:35 AM

There were an awful lot of stories (and some of them are still developing), and a whole bunch of people to talk to after the main events in East Rutherford. We wanted to try something different, and grab as many of the newsmakers as we could so you could hear from them all. Just click the audio clips below each photo to hear from them.

450 Press Conference with Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin, and Jason Anderson




250 Press Conference with Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis




Jordon Smith




Adam Cianciarulo




Cameron McAdoo

