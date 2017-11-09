Vital Stats: 2017 Rookies

- Home
How did this year's 250 and 450 class rookies fare? Look below to find out.
Rookie of the Year awards are generally handed out for Supercross and motocross, but they are not always given out purely based on stats. So let's take a look at who did the best, and who struggled, according to just the stats.
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
Points
|
Rank
|
250 East Riders
|
Points
|
Rank
|
250 West Riders
|
Points
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
Points
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
129
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
144
|
1
|
Austin Forkner
|
114
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
144
|
2
|
Malcolm Stewart
|
103
|
2
|
Cameron McAdoo
|
49
|
2
|
Ryan Surratt
|
37
|
2
|
Austin Forkner
|
114
|
3
|
Lorenzo Locurcio
|
46
|
3
|
Jon Ames
|
28
|
3
|
Cameron McAdoo
|
49
|
4
|
Jerry Robin
|
7
|
4
|
Justin Hoeft
|
24
|
4
|
Lorenzo Locurcio
|
46
|
5
|
Bradley Taft
|
9
|
5
|
Ryan Surratt
|
37
|
6
|
Cade Autenrieth
|
8
|
6
|
Jon Ames
|
28
|
7
|
Justin Hoeft
|
24
|
8
|
Bradley Taft
|
9
|
9
|
Cade Autenrieth
|
8
|
10
|
Jerry Robin
|
7
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Podiums
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Podiums
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
1
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
2
|
2
|
Austin Forkner
|
2
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Top 5s
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Top 5s
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
2
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
6
|
2
|
Austin Forkner
|
4
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Top 10s
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Top 10s
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
7
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
8
|
2
|
Malcolm Stewart
|
2
|
2
|
Austin Forkner
|
6
|
3
|
Cameron McAdoo
|
3
|
4
|
Justin Hoeft
|
1
|
5
|
Lorenzo Locurcio
|
1
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
Points
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
Points
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
268
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
305
|
2
|
Dakota Alix
|
152
|
2
|
Chase Sexton
|
188
|
3
|
Henry Miller
|
108
|
3
|
Sean Cantrell
|
176
|
4
|
Justin Hoeft
|
34
|
4
|
Lorenzo Locurcio
|
119
|
5
|
Justin Cooper
|
70
|
6
|
Michael Mosiman
|
64
|
7
|
Mark Worth
|
17
|
8
|
Joey Crown
|
16
|
9
|
Cameron McAdoo
|
11
|
10
|
Jon Ames
|
11
|
11
|
Austin Root
|
11
|
12
|
Jayce Pennington
|
9
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Moto Wins
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Moto Wins
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
2
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Moto Podiums
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Moto Podiums
|
1
|
Martin Davalos
|
3
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
5
|
2
|
Cooper Webb
|
2
|
2
|
Justin Cooper
|
1
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Moto Top 5s
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Moto Top 5s
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
7
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
10
|
2
|
Martin Davalos
|
6
|
2
|
Justin Cooper
|
1
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Moto Top 10s
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Moto Top 10s
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
18
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
17
|
2
|
Martin Davalos
|
12
|
2
|
Chase Sexton
|
10
|
3
|
Henry Miller
|
2
|
3
|
Sean Cantrell
|
6
|
4
|
Justin Cooper
|
3
|
5
|
Michael Mosiman
|
3
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Overall Podiums
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Overall Podiums
|
1
|
Martin Davalos
|
2
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
3
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Overall Top 5s
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Overall Top 5s
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
5
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
6
|
2
|
Martin Davalos
|
3
|
2
|
Justin Cooper
|
1
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Overall Top 10s
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Overall Top 10s
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
8
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
8
|
2
|
Martin Davalos
|
6
|
2
|
Chase Sexton
|
5
|
3
|
Dakota Alix
|
1
|
3
|
Michael Mosiman
|
2
|
4
|
Henry Miller
|
1
|
4
|
Justin Cooper
|
1
|
5
|
Sean Cantrell
|
1
*Only riders who raced both series in the same class have been included in these lists.
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
Points
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
Points
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
397
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
449
|
2
|
Lorenzo Locurcio
|
165
|
3
|
Cameron McAdoo
|
60
|
4
|
Jon Ames
|
39
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Wins
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Wins
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
2
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Podiums
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Podiums
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
3
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
7
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Top 5s
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Top 5s
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
9
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
16
|
Rank
|
450 Riders
|
# of Top 10s
|
Rank
|
250 Riders
|
# of Top 10s
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
25
|
1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
25
|
2
|
Cameron McAdoo
|
3
|
3
|
Lorenzo Locurcio
|
1
250 Rookie of the Year: Dylan Ferrandis
Without question, Dylan Ferrandis is the 250 Rookie of the Year. (Yes, he raced the MXGP World Championship in the MX2 class for several years, but this was his rookie season in the U.S.) None of the other full-time (or motocross only) rookies even came close to him in the stats, and he was the only 250 rookie to win a race in either series this year. It'll be interesting to see what he can do in his sophomore season.
450 Rookie of the Year: Cooper Webb
It wasn't the rookie year Cooper Webb was hoping for, but he was basically a shoe-in for the 450 Rookie of the Year since he was the only full-time 450 rookie. Injuries, struggles with bike setup, and mistakes held him back throughout the year, but a couple of podiums in motocross proves that the speed is there...he just needs to get everything else sorted out.
