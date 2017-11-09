Vital Stats: 2017 Rookies

Rookie of the Year awards are generally handed out for Supercross and motocross, but they are not always given out purely based on stats. So let's take a look at who did the best, and who struggled, according to just the stats.



Supercross Stats

Standings

Rank 450 Riders Points Rank 250 East Riders Points Rank 250 West Riders Points Rank 250 Riders Points

1 Cooper Webb 129 1 Dylan Ferrandis 144 1 Austin Forkner 114 1 Dylan Ferrandis 144 2 Malcolm Stewart 103 2 Cameron McAdoo 49 2 Ryan Surratt 37 2 Austin Forkner 114





3 Lorenzo Locurcio 46 3 Jon Ames 28 3 Cameron McAdoo 49





4 Jerry Robin 7 4 Justin Hoeft 24 4 Lorenzo Locurcio 46











5 Bradley Taft 9 5 Ryan Surratt 37











6 Cade Autenrieth 8 6 Jon Ames 28

















7 Justin Hoeft 24

















8 Bradley Taft 9

















9 Cade Autenrieth 8

















10 Jerry Robin 7





Main Event Podiums

Rank 450 Riders # of Podiums Rank 250 Riders # of Podiums 1 Cooper Webb 1 1 Dylan Ferrandis 2





2 Austin Forkner 2





Main Event Top 5s

Rank 450 Riders # of Top 5s Rank 250 Riders # of Top 5s 1 Cooper Webb 2 1 Dylan Ferrandis 6





2 Austin Forkner 4





Main Event Top 10s

Rank 450 Riders # of Top 10s Rank 250 Riders # of Top 10s 1 Cooper Webb 7 1 Dylan Ferrandis 8 2 Malcolm Stewart 2 2 Austin Forkner 6





3 Cameron McAdoo 3





4 Justin Hoeft 1





5 Lorenzo Locurcio 1

Motocross Stats

Standings

Rank 450 Riders Points Rank 250 Riders Points 1 Cooper Webb 268 1 Dylan Ferrandis 305 2 Dakota Alix 152 2 Chase Sexton 188 3 Henry Miller 108 3 Sean Cantrell 176 4 Justin Hoeft 34 4 Lorenzo Locurcio 119





5 Justin Cooper 70





6 Michael Mosiman 64





7 Mark Worth 17





8 Joey Crown 16





9 Cameron McAdoo 11





10 Jon Ames 11





11 Austin Root 11





12 Jayce Pennington 9





Moto Wins

Rank 450 Riders # of Moto Wins Rank 250 Riders # of Moto Wins





1 Dylan Ferrandis 2

Moto Podiums

Rank 450 Riders # of Moto Podiums Rank 250 Riders # of Moto Podiums 1 Martin Davalos 3 1 Dylan Ferrandis 5 2 Cooper Webb 2 2 Justin Cooper 1





Moto Top 5s

Rank 450 Riders # of Moto Top 5s Rank 250 Riders # of Moto Top 5s 1 Cooper Webb 7 1 Dylan Ferrandis 10 2 Martin Davalos 6 2 Justin Cooper 1





Moto Top 10s

Rank 450 Riders # of Moto Top 10s Rank 250 Riders # of Moto Top 10s 1 Cooper Webb 18 1 Dylan Ferrandis 17 2 Martin Davalos 12 2 Chase Sexton 10 3 Henry Miller 2 3 Sean Cantrell 6





4 Justin Cooper 3





5 Michael Mosiman 3





Overall Podiums

Rank 450 Riders # of Overall Podiums Rank 250 Riders # of Overall Podiums 1 Martin Davalos 2 1 Dylan Ferrandis 3





Overall Top 5s

Rank 450 Riders # of Overall Top 5s Rank 250 Riders # of Overall Top 5s 1 Cooper Webb 5 1 Dylan Ferrandis 6 2 Martin Davalos 3 2 Justin Cooper 1





Overall Top 10s

Rank 450 Riders # of Overall Top 10s Rank 250 Riders # of Overall Top 10s 1 Cooper Webb 8 1 Dylan Ferrandis 8 2 Martin Davalos 6 2 Chase Sexton 5 3 Dakota Alix 1 3 Michael Mosiman 2 4 Henry Miller 1 4 Justin Cooper 1





5 Sean Cantrell 1

Supercross & Motocross Combined Stats

*Only riders who raced both series in the same class have been included in these lists.

Standings

Rank 450 Riders Points Rank 250 Riders Points 1 Cooper Webb 397 1 Dylan Ferrandis 449





2 Lorenzo Locurcio 165





3 Cameron McAdoo 60





4 Jon Ames 39





Wins (Main Event + Moto)

Rank 450 Riders # of Wins Rank 250 Riders # of Wins





1 Dylan Ferrandis 2





Podiums (Main Event + Moto)

Rank 450 Riders # of Podiums Rank 250 Riders # of Podiums 1 Cooper Webb 3 1 Dylan Ferrandis 7





Top 5s (Main Event + Moto)

Rank 450 Riders # of Top 5s Rank 250 Riders # of Top 5s 1 Cooper Webb 9 1 Dylan Ferrandis 16





Top 10s (Main Event + Moto)

Rank 450 Riders # of Top 10s Rank 250 Riders # of Top 10s 1 Cooper Webb 25 1 Dylan Ferrandis 25





2 Cameron McAdoo 3





3 Lorenzo Locurcio 1

Vital MX Rookie of the Year Awards

250 Rookie of the Year: Dylan Ferrandis

Without question, Dylan Ferrandis is the 250 Rookie of the Year. (Yes, he raced the MXGP World Championship in the MX2 class for several years, but this was his rookie season in the U.S.) None of the other full-time (or motocross only) rookies even came close to him in the stats, and he was the only 250 rookie to win a race in either series this year. It'll be interesting to see what he can do in his sophomore season.

450 Rookie of the Year: Cooper Webb

It wasn't the rookie year Cooper Webb was hoping for, but he was basically a shoe-in for the 450 Rookie of the Year since he was the only full-time 450 rookie. Injuries, struggles with bike setup, and mistakes held him back throughout the year, but a couple of podiums in motocross proves that the speed is there...he just needs to get everything else sorted out.

