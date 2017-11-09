Toggle

Vital Stats: 2017 Rookies

How did this year's 250 and 450 class rookies fare? Look below to find out.

Rookie of the Year awards are generally handed out for Supercross and motocross, but they are not always given out purely based on stats. So let's take a look at who did the best, and who struggled, according to just the stats.

Supercross Stats

Standings

Rank

450 Riders

Points

Rank

250 East Riders

Points

Rank

250 West Riders

Points

Rank

250 Riders

Points

1

Cooper Webb

129

1

Dylan Ferrandis

144

1

Austin Forkner

114

1

Dylan Ferrandis

144

2

Malcolm Stewart

103

2

Cameron McAdoo

49

2

Ryan Surratt

37

2

Austin Forkner

114




3

Lorenzo Locurcio

46

3

Jon Ames

28

3

Cameron McAdoo

49




4

Jerry Robin

7

4

Justin Hoeft

24

4

Lorenzo Locurcio

46







5

Bradley Taft

9

5

Ryan Surratt

37







6

Cade Autenrieth

8

6

Jon Ames

28










7

Justin Hoeft

24










8

Bradley Taft

9










9

Cade Autenrieth

8










10

Jerry Robin

7


Main Event Podiums

Rank

450 Riders

# of Podiums

Rank

250 Riders

# of Podiums

1

Cooper Webb

1

1

Dylan Ferrandis

2




2

Austin Forkner

2


Main Event Top 5s

Rank

450 Riders

# of Top 5s

Rank

250 Riders

# of Top 5s

1

Cooper Webb

2

1

Dylan Ferrandis

6




2

Austin Forkner

4


Main Event Top 10s

Rank

450 Riders

# of Top 10s

Rank

250 Riders

# of Top 10s

1

Cooper Webb

7

1

Dylan Ferrandis

8

2

Malcolm Stewart

2

2

Austin Forkner

6




3

Cameron McAdoo

3




4

Justin Hoeft

1




5

Lorenzo Locurcio

1

Motocross Stats

Standings

Rank

450 Riders

Points

Rank

250 Riders

Points

1

Cooper Webb

268

1

Dylan Ferrandis

305

2

Dakota Alix

152

2

Chase Sexton

188

3

Henry Miller

108

3

Sean Cantrell

176

4

Justin Hoeft

34

4

Lorenzo Locurcio

119




5

Justin Cooper

70



6

Michael Mosiman

64



7

Mark Worth

17




8

Joey Crown

16




9

Cameron McAdoo

11




10

Jon Ames

11




11

Austin Root

11




12

Jayce Pennington

9


Moto Wins

Rank

450 Riders

# of Moto Wins

Rank

250 Riders

# of Moto Wins




1

Dylan Ferrandis

2

Moto Podiums

Rank

450 Riders

# of Moto Podiums

Rank

250 Riders

# of Moto Podiums

1

Martin Davalos

3

1

Dylan Ferrandis

5

2

Cooper Webb

2

2

Justin Cooper

1


Moto Top 5s

Rank

450 Riders

# of Moto Top 5s

Rank

250 Riders

# of Moto Top 5s

1

Cooper Webb

7

1

Dylan Ferrandis

10

2

Martin Davalos

6

2

Justin Cooper

1


Moto Top 10s

Rank

450 Riders

# of Moto Top 10s

Rank

250 Riders

# of Moto Top 10s

1

Cooper Webb

18

1

Dylan Ferrandis

17

2

Martin Davalos

12

2

Chase Sexton

10

3

Henry Miller

2

3

Sean Cantrell

6




4

Justin Cooper

3




5

Michael Mosiman

3


Overall Podiums

Rank

450 Riders

# of Overall Podiums

Rank

250 Riders

# of Overall Podiums

1

Martin Davalos

2

1

Dylan Ferrandis

3


Overall Top 5s

Rank

450 Riders

# of Overall Top 5s

Rank

250 Riders

# of Overall Top 5s

1

Cooper Webb

5

1

Dylan Ferrandis

6

2

Martin Davalos

3

2

Justin Cooper

1


Overall Top 10s

Rank

450 Riders

# of Overall Top 10s

Rank

250 Riders

# of Overall Top 10s

1

Cooper Webb

8

1

Dylan Ferrandis

8

2

Martin Davalos

6

2

Chase Sexton

5

3

Dakota Alix

1

3

Michael Mosiman

2

4

Henry Miller

1

4

Justin Cooper

1




5

Sean Cantrell

1

Supercross & Motocross Combined Stats 

*Only riders who raced both series in the same class have been included in these lists. 

Standings

Rank

450 Riders

Points

Rank

250 Riders

Points

1

Cooper Webb

397

1

Dylan Ferrandis

449




2

Lorenzo Locurcio

165




3

Cameron McAdoo

60




4

Jon Ames

39


Wins (Main Event + Moto)

Rank

450 Riders

# of Wins

Rank

250 Riders

# of Wins




1

Dylan Ferrandis

2


Podiums (Main Event + Moto)

Rank

450 Riders

# of Podiums

Rank

250 Riders

# of Podiums

1

Cooper Webb

3

1

 Dylan Ferrandis

7


Top 5s (Main Event + Moto)

Rank

450 Riders

# of Top 5s

Rank

250 Riders

# of Top 5s

1

Cooper Webb

9

1

Dylan Ferrandis

16


Top 10s (Main Event + Moto)

Rank

450 Riders

# of Top 10s

Rank

250 Riders

# of Top 10s

1

Cooper Webb

25

1

Dylan Ferrandis

25




2

Cameron McAdoo

3




3

Lorenzo Locurcio

1

Vital MX Rookie of the Year Awards

250 Rookie of the Year: Dylan Ferrandis

Without question, Dylan Ferrandis is the 250 Rookie of the Year. (Yes, he raced the MXGP World Championship in the MX2 class for several years, but this was his rookie season in the U.S.) None of the other full-time (or motocross only) rookies even came close to him in the stats, and he was the only 250 rookie to win a race in either series this year. It'll be interesting to see what he can do in his sophomore season.

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Rookie of the Year: Cooper Webb

It wasn't the rookie year Cooper Webb was hoping for, but he was basically a shoe-in for the 450 Rookie of the Year since he was the only full-time 450 rookie. Injuries, struggles with bike setup, and mistakes held him back throughout the year, but a couple of podiums in motocross proves that the speed is there...he just needs to get everything else sorted out.

Click photo to change size and caption


