Vital MX Poll: Bikes of Supercross 2017 Sneak Peek - 450s

​Before the digital age, everyone had to wait until their first Supercross race of the season or a magazine months after the race to see all the new bikes of the top riders. Then thanks to the internet, we've had photo galleries full of bikes to drool over around the day of the first race. But thanks to Social Media, namely Instagram, things have sped up even more to the point we've got riders and brands giving us peaks at their new machines weeks before the first round. So what do you think of the 2017 crop of 450s? Scroll down to take a peek at the ones we've found and vote below on your favorite!

Albertson Enterprises/Merge Racing RM-Z450

 


AutoTrader/Toyota/Monster Energy/JGR Suzuki RM-Z450


 


RCH/Yoshimura/Factory Suzuki RM-Z450


 


Team Honda HRC CRF450R


 


Smartop/MotoConcepts CRF450R

 


Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna FC 450


 


Red Bull Factory KTM 450 SX-F

 


Rocky Mountain ATVMC/WPS KTM 450 SX-F

 


Monster Energy Factory Kawasaki KX450F

 


Monster Energy/Team Tedder Racing KX450F


 


Monster Energy/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Factory Yamaha YZ450F

 


CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha YZ450F

 


Vital MX Poll: 2017 Bikes of Supercross Sneak Peek - 450s

  • JW381

    12/26/2016 5:42 PM

    If Yamaha doesn't get first, you're Gonna hear about it.

  • bd

    12/26/2016 4:20 PM

    HRC Honda..... not even a contest

  • Plugga

    12/26/2016 4:00 PM

    Team Husky then Kawi. All the rest look to crowded to me.

  • mikebrownsound

    12/26/2016 2:18 PM

    RCH and Kawi & Redbull. Tbh i thought the hondas back in 2005 were badass just clean simple look not to much bling bling! Cant wait for next year if suzuki brings out a new queen !

  • FahQ

    12/26/2016 11:04 AM

    RCH got my vote, Factory Kawi might have gotten it with a better pic (couldn't see hubs).
    Agree on Albertsons bitchen ride but seat is overdoing the red...and i love red "accents" on Suzukis!

  • tprice07

    12/26/2016 12:17 PM

    I think they should go with carbon fiber hubs...

  • Mini Elsinore

    12/26/2016 10:35 AM

    Albertson's bike is straight bitchen. Cycle Trader looks clean, as well.
    Still, I voted for Tedder----that's how ya do green...