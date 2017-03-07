Vital MX Pit Bits: RedBud

- Home
Get ready for a maximum overload of patriotic red, white and blue...
There's a reason the RedBud weekend is one that fans, riders, and teams all look forward to. It's a heck of a party, and a visual feast. For those who didn't make it, we'll try and give you a dose of what the scene is like, both on and off the track.
ledger
7/3/2017 8:50 PM
Fantastic pic's with lot's of info. Glad to see Ben S. properly torqueing those sprocket bolt's, Harry B. would be proud, lol. Your work is appreciated and thank you.
ruskymx
7/3/2017 8:08 PM
Awesome Pit Bits! You even worked in Barcia's mechanic making sure the sprocket bolts are torqued!
tp4
7/3/2017 7:26 PM
I've been around since 1970 ..awesome pictures ...best I've seen.!
blackdiamond
7/3/2017 7:23 PM
One of the best Pit Bits ever! Thanks Guy
Johnny Depp
7/3/2017 6:01 PM
Amazing work Guy! I love the format, the big photos rock! I love the way you staged the bikes in front of the transporters. You really captured the atmosphere. Some of your best work. Oh yeah, good info on the brake guard story.