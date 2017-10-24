Vital MX Pit Bits - 2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm

The Red Bull Straight Rhythm stands out as the most unique mainstream event we have on the off-season calendar and they keep it a bit fresh each year. Notably the addition of the two-stroke class this year and the race participation of Ronnie Mac kept fans thoroughly entertained. Scroll on down for this edition of Pit Bits from the Pomona Fairplex.



