Vital MX Pit Bits: 2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Check out some racing action, plus the cool one-off machines and riders we don't usually see out on a straight...Supercross track?
The Red Bull Straight Rhythm stands out as the most unique mainstream event we have on the off-season calendar and they keep it a bit fresh each year. Notably the addition of the two-stroke class this year and the race participation of Ronnie Mac kept fans thoroughly entertained. Scroll on down for this edition of Pit Bits from the Pomona Fairplex.