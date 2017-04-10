Vital MX Pit Bits: 2017 Motocross of Nations - Matterley Basin
See all the patriotic gear and bikes, the racing...the mud...the fails...and more in this edition of Pit Bits from the 2017 MXoN
Aceofspades
10/4/2017 3:33 PM
Team USA has NOTHING to be ashamed of! It takes a ton of heart to represent your country when you know a bunch of ingrates are going to pick you apart if you don't win. These young men deserve nothing but respect for their honorable effort.
Jay Moto
10/4/2017 2:54 PM
Yeah ML, you rightfully could have used even harsher verbiage in referring to the deniers and accusers! Until their sloth like @sses are out there along side Roger and the boys, they need to sit down and shut up...away from any keyboard
lumpy790
10/4/2017 1:18 PM
"Not just for our national pride, but to get deniers and accusers to shut their holes."
Agree 150%