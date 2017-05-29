Vital MX Perspective: The Struggle For Consistency

So far, the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship have been a battle for consistent results...which have been difficult to find. Between mechanical or electrical gremlins (like Jeremy Martin, the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki gang, and Eli Tomac's second moto at Glen Helen), injuries (Dylan Ferrandis' head-knocker and Jason Anderson's eye incident at Hangtown), and crashes (Adam Cianciarulo in moto one, and Jeremy Martin in moto two at Glen Helen), things have been tough. At Glen Helen, you even had unusual moto scores like 8-2 (Baggett), and 9-1 (Ferrandis) making the podium.



The points leaders (Osborne in the 250s, with a 1-1-4-2, and Musquin in the 450s with a 2-2-1-3) hold the winning hands so far. But behind them, the guys in second already have worsts of eighth (Cianciarulo in the 250s), and 19th (Tomac in the 450s).

Glen Helen was the opponent for round two, with a rough, jumpy, and all-around technical test for the riders. Let's dig in.



Member comments in the story? They're from the Vital MX Forum.



SKlein: So much for the Honda not standing a chance on this GH start.



Motofinne wrote: Do you know what i find extremely annoying when it comes to MX or SX? The guys in the booth completely ignore the laptimes the riders put in. We who watch the live timing get an easier way to predict the race rather than listening to the experts.



That would never happen in MotoGP or F1.

Sandwarrior752: Looking at the points, dang Osborne allready almost got a full moto lead on the riders. I hope AC starts to turn it up just a little bit more. He's been consistent so far, hopefully, he carries this all summer long.



keeptwostrokesalive: Can we just all agree that tomac should get bad starts every weekend so we can watch him pick apart riders like this?



jorgechavez: I thought Ferrandis getting podiums in SX in his first year was almost as impressive as him winning a moto. Guy's legit.



kong0036: GH is definitely a man's tracks. Every rider said TV doesn't do those hills justice.



Badjak: I can't imagine those downhills with two brakes and an anchor...

This guy is impressive!



RangerLee: Do not doubt that everyone lining up would LOVE to be the new Dungey. Stay healthy for a full career, able to stay with a single team making a bunch of money via contact and sponsors all while winning championships.

I do not doubt for a second Marvin would mind being the new Dungey.







crc245: Endurance wise - WP32 - Second race back from injury in SX, hanging it out there, racing back into shape, and carding a 5th O/A! Actually, all three RM-Z pilots (Tickle, Bogle, and Peick) in the 2nd moto were freight training 4-5-6 at speed...

