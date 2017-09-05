Vital MX Perspective: The Best-Ever Night of Supercross?

- Home
Get on your feet (just like the crowd at Sam Boyd Stadium) and cheer on what was maybe the best single night of Supercross racing that we've seen.
We've seen a lot of Supercross over the years. But this much tension, excitement, and awe-inspiring action in one night? Mmm, probably not. This race capped a great season quite nicely, thanks.
Knoby
5/9/2017 5:29 PM
A night of racing like that deserves a new "Perspective." Thank you for all your hard work and awesome photographs!