Vital MX Perspective: Talking Points

If you were looking over the topics in the Vital MX Forum prior to round five of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Muddy Creek Raceway, there was some topics regarding bold comments from Blake Baggett on the Pulp MX show, and a tweet response from Jason Anderson calling him out for it. Even after the day of racing in Tennessee, it continued in the press conference.



There's no doubt that Blake has a bunch of confidence this season. He's found something on his Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS 450 that has him looking better than he has since...well, when he won his 250 outdoor title in 2012. He came into Muddy Creek as the 450 points leader, with the red plate. He hasn't been shy about letting everyone know that he thinks he can compete with the riders at the top of the class.



Our take? We love it.



If you go way back in the sport, you had guys like Bob Hannah talking about hating their competition, or trying to break their legs. Of course, we can't condone hearing riders threatening to do each other harm, since there are already plenty enough ways to get hurt in this sport. The riders do have to trust and watch out for each other. But on the other hand, we don't think exhibiting some personality or Alpha dog tendencies is necessarily a bad thing.

A lot of what we hear these days from riders is what you could politely call very safe. Considering the speed, colorful characters, and extreme nature of the racing, it's sort of surprising how that we don't have more outspoken riders. No, we're not talking about manufacturing controversy, but if you look around in other sports, you have extremely participants in NASCAR or other motorsports. Then there's the UFC, and even some of the more traditional ball and stick sports.



Building some rivalries in the sport, or hearing what riders really think? We have trouble finding the downside of that.

