Vital MX Perspective: Salt Lake City

Whoa, were there ever a lot of surprises in Salt Lake City for round 15 of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross series. It had been a few years since the series had visited Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus, and the thin air that comes with the territory. Let's dive into the action.

Coming into Salt Lake City, Justin Hill (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) had an 18-point lead over Aaron Plessinger in the 250 West title chase, and was looking at having to go all the way to Las Vegas to wrap up the title.







There are some moments that make a huge difference in a season, and the sequence below was one of them. Aaron Plessinger had a comfortable lead, but after getting bucked around a bit, and and having a foot slip off he pegs, the whoops bit him. Check out where his chin bar hits the front brake lever and snaps it off.



Eli Tomac now has a three-point lead on Ryan Dungey, and sole possession of the red plate heading into Met Life Stadium next week. Can Dungey fire back? Will Eli keep the train rolling? We'll have to wait and see.

All photos: GuyB



