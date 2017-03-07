Vital MX Perspective: Light The Fuse

- Home
RedBud is a unique experience in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series...and things are heating up as we hit the midway point of the season.
If you've never been there, it's hard to describe the constant stream of calls of, "Redddd Buuuud!" from the fans who make the annual trek to what many consider the best race of the Summer season. A good portion of it is the party, and the Fourth of July celebration. But for serious moto fans, it's hard to pack in more racing and spectating into a single weekend. Amateur racing on the main track? Sure. Night racing on multiple nights? You bet. It's maximum moto overload, and everything from the family-friendly midway, to the crazed action of Lot B.
Then there are the fireworks on and off the track. Zach Osborne has been dominating the 250 class so far, with plenty of wins, and an average finish of around third. Behind him, it's been a struggle for consistency. Jeremy Martin looked like he might bring the heat at RedBud, taking a moto win and grabbing the holeshot in the second moto. But he lost the front end heading into the first right-hander, and had to spend the rest of the moto trying to minimize the damage. A crash bit Alex Martin, too, while he was leading the second moto.
In the 450 class, that's where you'll find the real fireworks. A new dose of speed had Blake Baggett wearing the red plate for two rounds, and letting everyone know that he was feeling it. While that may have rubbed his competitors the wrong way, he'd mostly backed it up. At RedBud he was closing on race-leader Eli Tomac at the end of moto one, and he grabbed the early lead before being passed by Justin Barcia...and then going down after tangling with Jason Anderson. For his part, Eli made the big noise at RedBud with a pair of moto wins, and more importantly, reclaiming the red leader's plate.
We'll have to wait and see if there are any lingering issues with the thumb that Blake Baggett damaged in that second moto crash, but in the meantime you can check out the action from RedBud, and dream of a visit there if you haven't made it there before. If you believe all the rumors, the world will have a chance to check it out next year, when the Motocross of Nations will take place there. That'd be a whole new level of crazy that we can't wait to see.
I have to say AMA MX is where it's at for me this year, both classes. Coupled with a great streaming package this year, finally."