Vital MX Perspective: Light The Fuse

If you've never been there, it's hard to describe the constant stream of calls of, "Redddd Buuuud!" from the fans who make the annual trek to what many consider the best race of the Summer season. A good portion of it is the party, and the Fourth of July celebration. But for serious moto fans, it's hard to pack in more racing and spectating into a single weekend. Amateur racing on the main track? Sure. Night racing on multiple nights? You bet. It's maximum moto overload, and everything from the family-friendly midway, to the crazed action of Lot B.

Then there are the fireworks on and off the track. Zach Osborne has been dominating the 250 class so far, with plenty of wins, and an average finish of around third. Behind him, it's been a struggle for consistency. Jeremy Martin looked like he might bring the heat at RedBud, taking a moto win and grabbing the holeshot in the second moto. But he lost the front end heading into the first right-hander, and had to spend the rest of the moto trying to minimize the damage. A crash bit Alex Martin, too, while he was leading the second moto.



In the 450 class, that's where you'll find the real fireworks. A new dose of speed had Blake Baggett wearing the red plate for two rounds, and letting everyone know that he was feeling it. While that may have rubbed his competitors the wrong way, he'd mostly backed it up. At RedBud he was closing on race-leader Eli Tomac at the end of moto one, and he grabbed the early lead before being passed by Justin Barcia...and then going down after tangling with Jason Anderson. For his part, Eli made the big noise at RedBud with a pair of moto wins, and more importantly, reclaiming the red leader's plate.



We'll have to wait and see if there are any lingering issues with the thumb that Blake Baggett damaged in that second moto crash, but in the meantime you can check out the action from RedBud, and dream of a visit there if you haven't made it there before. If you believe all the rumors, the world will have a chance to check it out next year, when the Motocross of Nations will take place there. That'd be a whole new level of crazy that we can't wait to see.



naterbomb88: "REDDD BUDDDDD!!!"



NorCal 50+: "Was expecting Ferrandis & Plessinger to have passed Forkner by now but he's doing a great job keeping them behind him. Battle is on between Osborne & Martin!

I don't think I have seen a single pass since I tuned in. They are all wide-open...hopefully the track will roughen up."



TheOriginalPancakee: "Everyone complaining about not being able to watch the races...get the damn nbc sports gold..it's 50$ to watch a whole season of racing."



pilotdude: "Hoping for Tomac/Baggett slugfest."



Motocross83: "What a barn burner this is turning into! Marvin changed the dynamics, at least temporarily."



VilloFan951: "Hopefully Tomac's mechanic tells him Baggett is closing in."



RangerLee: "Doubt Baggett is in Eli's head, Baggett did his best and still finished behind him. Eli is his own competition right now, if he can stay on two wheels, he will finish ahead. Baggett just lets Eli get too far out front early on, and I am sure that is frustrating, having to push like a mad man to play catch up later in the race. That really raises the risk of a big get-off.

Still fun to watch."



Motocross83: "Nicely done Zach, good fight from Harrison too, impressive."



kzizok: "Should see some fireworks in this second 450 moto."



KirkChandler: "(Baggett) pulled a holeshot, Barcia passed him in turn 3, then Anderson and Baggett came together in the off-camber and Baggett went down. First to last in 7 corners."



Motocross83: "Awesome, absolutely awesome!

I have to say AMA MX is where it's at for me this year, both classes. Coupled with a great streaming package this year, finally."



PRM31: "Sometimes when you poke the dragon, it pokes back. Eli is alive and well. Rest of the season should be great! Hopefully we have a championship on the line at Budds!"







Beeby: "Got back a few hours ago. What a day. Perfect weather, great venue and superb racing. We saw our man nearly get nailed by the that bike with the throttle stuck too, Man, that bike flew!"

