Vital MX Perspective: Let's Take It Outside

Breaking in a new Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown is always exciting. While the rolling foothills east of Sacramento are scattered with oak trees and very scenic, the track is often rough and nasty, and the riders have to struggle with the transition from Supercross to outdoor suspension.



This year, it seemed like there was less of the sawdust or rice hulls blended into the track like we've seen in the past, so there was a bit more of the normal hard-packed natural surface in play. Of course, the 90+ degree weather probably didn't help. It went from muddy in the morning, to baked in the afternoon.

But are you ready for some battles over the summer? Let's take it outdoors.



MXerDW: Hangtown has no shade just like Glen Helen. Those tracks are brutal when it's hot out.

scooterwhipmoore: HELLO DEANO.....Great to see that fire back, laying it down to pass Bogle. Webb and Tickle in one lap.

Getting a fresh start in the second season is a good thing for some riders, whose Supercross goals and dreams may not have gone exactly to plan. The outdoors provides a chance to reset, and show off their skills in a different light, to hold it wide open, and break out a different skill set. Unfortunately, electrical gremlins (Jeremy Martin and Austin Forkner), and crashes and injuries (Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson) put a damper on the start of the season for a few guys.



BSmooth13: ...aanndd, to double down on my Forkner wrongness...dude is looking fresh this moto, despite that flopping back fender. Great to see him riding so well!

agn5009: Yep. It's pretty bad outside the top 12 or so. We're missing Dungey, Roczen, Bloss, Brayton, Millsaps, Canard, M. Alessi, M. Stewart, etc. All those guys are capable of finishing inside the top 10. Dungey, Roczen, Millsaps, Brayton and Canard are all capable of finishing inside the top 5. The field is very depleted.

RangerLee: ET looked at vital after Moto 1 and decided he did not want the race to be meh, so he he kept his bike in neutral until the gate dropped, then went in to gear. It was his way of adding some excitement to the race.

That's it for round one.



