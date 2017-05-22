Vital MX Perspective: Let's Take It Outside

Hangtown is always an awesome start to the outdoor season. Here are our top pics, some of our observations, plus some of the best comments from the forum.

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
5/22/2017 4:45 PM

Breaking in a new Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown is always exciting. While the rolling foothills east of Sacramento are scattered with oak trees and very scenic, the track is often rough and nasty, and the riders have to struggle with the transition from Supercross to outdoor suspension.

This year, it seemed like there was less of the sawdust or rice hulls blended into the track like we've seen in the past, so there was a bit more of the normal hard-packed natural surface in play. Of course, the 90+ degree weather probably didn't help. It went from muddy in the morning, to baked in the afternoon.

But are you ready for some battles over the summer? Let's take it outdoors.

Ah, after watching 22-rider gates for the last several months, it's a treat to watch 40 riders pin it for the first turn in the outdoors. Blasting into the first turn to start the season, Adam Cianciarulo and Zach Osborne were in close contact, while Sean Cantrell was railing around from the outside.

Adam Cianciarulo led the first six or so laps of the first 250 moto before Zach Osborne got by. Adam finished second in moto one, while he slipped to eighth in moto two, which netted him fourth overall for the day.

Freshly crowned as the 250 East Champ, Zach Osborne is carrying a bunch of extra confidence. He said he's never come into an outdoor season with the speed that he has now.

Aaron Plessinger's 3-5 score was good for a solid third overall on the day.

Yamalube Star Racing Yamaha's Wil Hahn, urging on one of his riders.

Back from his Supercross injuries, Alex Martin charged from eighth to fourth in moto two.

Two steps forward, one step back. Christian Craig nailed the start to led the first 450 moto for most of a couple laps, but a swap and crash dropped him to outside of the top ten. He came back to ninth in moto one, and was 14th in moto two.

MXerDW: Hangtown has no shade just like Glen Helen. Those tracks are brutal when it's hot out.

Jason Anderson caught a rock early in moto two, which resulted in a bloody eye, a quick crash and exit from the track, and the necessity for stitches before moto two. He did come back to salvage a sixth in the second chapter, but this definitely isn't how he was hoping his season would start.

Cole Seely was a strong fourth in moto one, but was 12th in moto two.

scooterwhipmoore: HELLO DEANO.....Great to see that fire back, laying it down to pass Bogle. Webb and Tickle in one lap.

Dean Wilson put in a good charge in moto one, coming from 24th to tenth.

Marvin Musquin took over the lead after Christian Craig went down. He led a pair of laps before Eli Tomac got by.

Getting a fresh start in the second season is a good thing for some riders, whose Supercross goals and dreams may not have gone exactly to plan. The outdoors provides a chance to reset, and show off their skills in a different light, to hold it wide open, and break out a different skill set. Unfortunately, electrical gremlins (Jeremy Martin and Austin Forkner), and crashes and injuries (Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson) put a damper on the start of the season for a few guys.

Cooper Webb's 5-9 score for the day was good for seventh overall.

When Joey Savatgy grabbed the holeshot to start moto two of the 250s, with Zach Osborne hot on his tail, everyone started flashing back to Las Vegas and their contact during the main event. But Zach got by cleanly, and made the pass stick to go 1-1 for the overall. Joey ended up with a 7-7 score and a seventh overall to start the season.

Colt Nichols made a strong return to action after missing the Supercross season. His 5-6 score was good for sixth overall.

BSmooth13: ...aanndd, to double down on my Forkner wrongness...dude is looking fresh this moto, despite that flopping back fender. Great to see him riding so well!

One of the most impressive charges of the day had to go to Austin Forkner. Bike troubles in moto one dropped him to 39th, but he charged back to 11th by the checkers. Despite a flapping fender in moto two, he was second. Fifth overall was the net on the day.

Jeremy Martin had electrical gremlins in moto one, and finished a frustrating 35th. It was a different story in moto two, as he battled among the leaders, and finished third.

Alex Martin's 4-4 was good for second overall.

Zach Osborne grabbed the first overall of the season, and was joined by Alex Martin and Aaron Plessinger. The trophies here were pretty unique, with the row of bullets around the base, and some Civil War-era currency in the center.

It looked like Marvin Musquin had the early jump in the second 450 moto, but exiting the second turn it was Josh Grant out front.

A mere three points separated fourth through ninth positions in the 450 overall, and Dean Wilson was on the top of that stack. Passes on Webb, Tickle, and Barcia boosted him up the standings.

Josh Grant led the first seven laps of moto two, but a large blister left him struggling for grip. Meanwhile, Eli Tomac had moved from eighth on lap one to second by the halfway point.

agn5009: Yep. It's pretty bad outside the top 12 or so. We're missing Dungey, Roczen, Bloss, Brayton, Millsaps, Canard, M. Alessi, M. Stewart, etc. All those guys are capable of finishing inside the top 10. Dungey, Roczen, Millsaps, Brayton and Canard are all capable of finishing inside the top 5. The field is very depleted.

The battle for the lead between Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin lasted a bit, but Eli Tomac worked his way into the top spot with four laps left. That meant Eli had a 1-1 score, Marvin had a 2-2, and Josh Grant was 3-3.

RangerLee: ET looked at vital after Moto 1 and decided he did not want the race to be meh, so he he kept his bike in neutral until the gate dropped, then went in to gear. It was his way of adding some excitement to the race.

Bam. Eli Tomac scores the win in the first round, and sets himself up as the guy to beat this summer. Look for the red plates on his bike next weekend at Glen Helen.

That's it for round one.

Want more from Hangtown? Check these goodies...

One Lap video with Zach Osborne.
Results Sheet.
Winners' Circle: Post-Race 450 Press Conference with Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, and Josh Grant.
Winners' Circle: Josh Grant.

