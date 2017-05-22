Vital MX Perspective: Let's Take It Outside

- Home
Hangtown is always an awesome start to the outdoor season. Here are our top pics, some of our observations, plus some of the best comments from the forum.
Breaking in a new Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown is always exciting. While the rolling foothills east of Sacramento are scattered with oak trees and very scenic, the track is often rough and nasty, and the riders have to struggle with the transition from Supercross to outdoor suspension.
This year, it seemed like there was less of the sawdust or rice hulls blended into the track like we've seen in the past, so there was a bit more of the normal hard-packed natural surface in play. Of course, the 90+ degree weather probably didn't help. It went from muddy in the morning, to baked in the afternoon.
But are you ready for some battles over the summer? Let's take it outdoors.
Getting a fresh start in the second season is a good thing for some riders, whose Supercross goals and dreams may not have gone exactly to plan. The outdoors provides a chance to reset, and show off their skills in a different light, to hold it wide open, and break out a different skill set. Unfortunately, electrical gremlins (Jeremy Martin and Austin Forkner), and crashes and injuries (Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson) put a damper on the start of the season for a few guys.
That's it for round one.
Want more from Hangtown? Check these goodies...
One Lap video with Zach Osborne.
Results Sheet.
Winners' Circle: Post-Race 450 Press Conference with Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, and Josh Grant.
Winners' Circle: Josh Grant.
