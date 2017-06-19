Vital MX Perspective: Changing Landscape

Coming into round four of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, a lot of the talk was about how much the track had changed. There were several former features; either jumps or entire sections; that were missing completely. We checked in with Davy Coombs about the revamp, and he told us, "It was time to do a little bit of freshening up...a nip-tuck, or whatever you call it when you do plastic surgery. But we actually decided to go deeper and use the hills, and also at the same time condense the viewing area so that the fans would get more for their money."

Was it a more old school design? "That was the goal. There are so many things going on at some of these tracks...they're so busy, that sometimes it seems like there's not a lot of time to race because you're too busy setting up for the next thing and the next thing after that. We just thought we'd make it flow a little better and sort of not worry about the amplitude and the altitude, but let the guys doing the racing on the ground as much as possible."

But just as big as the changes to the track, are the variety of winners this season. Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, Justin Bogle, and Blake Baggett have all won motos so far in the 450 class. It's just as diverse in the 250s, with Zach Osborne, Jeremy Martin, Dylan Ferrandis, Joey Savatgy, and Alex Martin taking checkers in individual motos. Seeing the results spread around a bit more is big...both for the riders and fans. Fairly often we see riders settle into their level after a few rounds. It's unique to see a bunch of riders fighting for wins on any given weekend, and there are still riders out there who could break through and score moto wins. Having a diverse and deep field? That's some landscape change we can live with.



Reese95w: "Well that is so cool that Ferris got 2nd. And he's in a position for winning, winning, and more winning of the overall today!"



Hut: "Osborne making it look like another day at the office."

Flyin-W: "Plessinger is riding ballsy!"



jorgechavez: "I'm not sure which class had better riders but I can say I am really enjoying having basically the top 7 being able to win at any time."



RG1: "It's not like he (Baggett) didn't catch Tomac at all. He took nearly 5 seconds out of him. Tomac responded well, but Baggett still had the speed to match him and possibly beat him had he started with him. That track is so gnarly, once he realised that Tomac had enough in hand to hold the lead there was no point in Baggett riding over his head to catch Tomac when he already had the overall and the red plate in the bag. Dominant moto win + overall win + red plate = backing it up."



imoto34: "Looks like a motocross track to me."



gsxrcr28: "I'm captivated by his visor, can't stop looking at it."



