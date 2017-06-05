Vital MX Perspective: Arenacross Finals

Heading into the final Arenacross race of 2017, it was a three-rider showdown for the title between Gavin Faith, Chris Blose, and Jace Owen. It's interesting to venture over from Supercross, where we spend most of our time, and see the differences in racing. On-track contact that would have fans spinning wildly in their seats on the Supercross side is everyday stuff for the Arenacross guys, and for the most part they're comfortable racing that way. Yeah, there are certain lines they try not to venture across, but it's definitely more aggressive.

But there's also a different kind of camaraderie among the top guys here. As an example, after the race Chris Blose held me off for an interview...twice. Why? The first time was so he could go congratulate Jace Owen on his season, and the second time so he could do the same with Gavin Faith. I can respect that.

Click the start button below to listen in to a post-race chat with Chris Blose.





Click the start button below to listen in to a post-race chat with Gavin Faith.



Photos: GuyB