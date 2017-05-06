Vital MX Perspective: Altitude Sickness

Jason Anderson's past struggles with the elevation at Thunder Valley MX have been well-documented. He seemed to manage it well this time around, by managing his effort during the morning warm-up, and some between-moto oxygen. But for our money, the real altitude sickness this time around was the racing itself.



The quality of the racing, particularly in the first 250 moto, was stellar. There was a freight train of riders in close contact at the front of the pack, and every one of them was giving it their all. Alex Martin grabbed the first moto win, and afterwards, said he found something in the setup of the KTM that he really likes. It showed.



In the 450 class, it was more about the surprises. Justin Bogle took the first 450 moto (his first moto win in either class). Blake Baggett caught fire and put on a blistering ride through the pack in the first moto, and then backed it up with a win in the second moto...passing Eli Tomac in the process.

Afterwards, some folks questioned if the reduced horsepower actually made for better racing. But one thing is for sure, we can't wait to come back next year for another round of altitude siiiickness.



2thefront: Pretty good salvage job by Osborne while sick. Probably not the best week to be sick other than having an off week coming up.



agn5009: Excellent race! Awesome job by Alex to hold off the pressure. Much respect to all of them guys fighting for the win.



Sandwarrior752: Awesome charge by Forkner! Battle for the lead.



Kampy: Anyone else see Tomac just ride about 30 yards with his front and back wheels in 2 different ruts?!



Motocross83: Bogle looks like he's barely trying, up on the pegs, flowing etc - probably the right technique round here.



NV825: Great day of racing to watch while I worked from home. Both the 250 motos were incredible.



Spat24: Just think - if Savatgy wins the championship, he gets a single digit number, so we could have JS7 racing again next year!



jake424k: Anybody on here saying there is no depth to the 450 field this year obviously hasn't watched a single second of this madness we call outdoor motocross. WE HAVE 5 DIFFERENT MOTO WINNERS OUT OF 6 MOTOS. Open your damn eyes people, just saying. I hope it continues like this.



USMCMXer: The track has ridic ruts, but you cannot deny it is making for great battles.







ocscottie: Who on the fantasy had Bogle and Baggett winning? No one.

