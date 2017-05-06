Vital MX Perspective: Altitude Sickness

- Home
The thin air at Thunder Valley MX in Lakewood, CO, made for some unusually good racing, artfully blended with unexpected results.
Jason Anderson's past struggles with the elevation at Thunder Valley MX have been well-documented. He seemed to manage it well this time around, by managing his effort during the morning warm-up, and some between-moto oxygen. But for our money, the real altitude sickness this time around was the racing itself.
The quality of the racing, particularly in the first 250 moto, was stellar. There was a freight train of riders in close contact at the front of the pack, and every one of them was giving it their all. Alex Martin grabbed the first moto win, and afterwards, said he found something in the setup of the KTM that he really likes. It showed.
In the 450 class, it was more about the surprises. Justin Bogle took the first 450 moto (his first moto win in either class). Blake Baggett caught fire and put on a blistering ride through the pack in the first moto, and then backed it up with a win in the second moto...passing Eli Tomac in the process.
Afterwards, some folks questioned if the reduced horsepower actually made for better racing. But one thing is for sure, we can't wait to come back next year for another round of altitude siiiickness.