Vital MX Awards: The Best of '17

Let's take a look back on notable items from the last year, and peek a little ahead, too...
Okay, so there aren't really any awards here, but we do have some ideas of what we'd hand out if we did have them. Ready to play along?
Photos: GuyB
Ing
12/30/2017 4:54 AM
Some great pics and memorable events last year, thanks. The holeshot by Dungey is my new wallpaper.
cvm
12/30/2017 3:54 AM
Mr. B, great summary and thanks for all you do for vital & MX.
Happy New Year.
Mark