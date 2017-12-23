Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas Winners!

- Home
We've got our winners. Did you score some cool goodies for the holidays?
Well, it's about time to hand out the goodies for our 12...er, 14 Days of MXmas. The winners have been notified (except for Jbulz, whose email bounced back...hit us up). Of course we have to thank all the generous companies who played Santa this time around. Now it's time to settle back and enjoy the holiday season, reminisce about the previous year, and dream of the riding ahead.
Troy Lee Designs SE4 Polyacrylite Helmet
Winner: Bromanyak256
Galfer 280mm Tsunami Oversized Rotor Kit
Winner: hbdesigns913
Leatt GPX 4.5 Helmet
Winner: Brad460
Nitro Circus Bike
Winner: langhammx
100% Gift Pack
Winner: generallee121
Motoseat Seat Cover
Winner: dfoerster92
Fox 180 Boots
Winner: Davey
EVS Axis Sport Knee Braces
Winner: Yaya
Stacyc 12EDrive Electric Bike
Winner: StevieTimes
Wiseco Elite Piston Kit
Winner: iro
Bell Fasthouse Moto-9 Helmet
Winner: Jbulz
Answer Racing AR-5 Helmet
Winner: Vet145
Scott Goodies
Winner: Million121
Fly F2 Carbon Helmet
Winner: mx12boy
Vet145
12/23/2017 9:51 AM
Woohoo! Been entering since day 1! Thanks Steve and the entire Vital crew!!
mx12boy
12/23/2017 12:39 AM
Wow can't believe I won. Just made my Christmas. Thanks to all the sponsors. Also thank you Guy B for doing this.
Davey
12/22/2017 8:26 PM
Thanks GuyB and sponsors. One of the coolest things I’ve ever won.
Brad460
12/22/2017 7:47 PM
Super stoked to have won the helmet- can’t wait to get It!
SKlein
12/22/2017 7:36 PM
Thanks for hosting this again guys!
Jbulz
12/22/2017 6:57 PM
Hey, guess that's why I never get PM's...
StevieTimes
12/22/2017 6:52 PM
Best... day.... evaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrr!!!!! I have a 4 year old boy, still on his Stryder, who is going to love this version with a motor on it!!!!!
THANK YOU SO MUCH VITAL!!!!!!!
langhammx
12/22/2017 6:44 PM
Damn... Pretty cool to win something. Thank you Vital, my nephew is going to be pretty excited !
DA498
12/22/2017 6:18 PM
Merry Christmas everyone! Maybe next year. Thanks to all the great sponsors.
TheWeapon
12/22/2017 6:16 PM
Congrats everyone! Merry Christmas VitalMX and all the awesome sponsors for keeping this tradition going!
MxKing809
12/22/2017 6:02 PM
One of the coolest things on Vital. Congrats gents!
mxnut23
12/22/2017 5:13 PM
Congrats to all the winners and Merry Christmas!!!
Cody_rg
12/22/2017 5:10 PM
Wow, no comments now that there are no problems. I didn't even play for the f2, i bet I would have won that one.
GuyB
12/22/2017 5:36 PM
Just like the lotto, you can't win if you don't play.