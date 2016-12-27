Okay, gang, here are the results for the 2016 Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas. Did you win? Is there one more present under your tree? There's one way to find out. Check below. We'll be in touch via email with the winners for sizes, and models (where applicable), and shipping addresses. This might be a good time for all of them to make sure their email address is current in their profile.

How did we pick the winners? We used the random number generator at www.random.org. First we looked at the number of pages of comments, and generated a number for that range. There are 20 comments per page, so we then generated a number between one and 20. The corresponding Vital MX member took the prize.

Day 1 Nitro World Games www.nitroworldgames.com

Prize: Four VIP tickets ($316 value) to the Nitro World Games.

Winner/Comment: stonerb/"Oh yeah! The best time of the year."

Day 2 MotoSeat www.motoseat.com

Prize: MotoSeat Ribbed Seat Cover.

Winner/Comment: Daniel816/"Awesome!"

Day 3 Chaparral Motorsports www.chaparral-racing.com

Prize: Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots.

Winner/Comment: buggz/"Great protection. Nice!!"

Day 4 Fox Racing www.foxracing.com

Prize: Fox V3 Seca Helmet.

Winner/Comment: snackfedbear/"Awesome lid."



Day 5 Pro Taper www.protaper.com

Prize: Pro Taper Front Sprocket, Pro Taper Race Spec MX Rear Sprocket, and Pro Taper Gold Series Chain.

Winner/Comment: kwhite199/"These guys make a great product!"

Day 6 Fly Racing www.flyracing.com

Prize: Choice of Fly Racing Revel Roost Guards. Either a Race Version or Off-Road Version in standard or CE level protection.

Winner/Comment: jhansen510/"Fly!"

Day 7 100% www.ride100percent.com

Prize: 100% Racecraft Goggle, 100% Accuri Goggle, 100% Celium Glove, 100% Ridefit Glove, and a 100% Goggle Case.

Winner/Comment: shiftmx_22/"So hot right now..."

Day 8 FMF Racing www.fmfracing.com

Prize: FMF PowerCore 4 muffler or FMF Fatty pipe, FMF Stars and Bars 2 Tee, and an FMF Stars and Bars 2 Hat.

Winner/Comment: MagMx08/"These prizes are great, thanks vital."

Day 9 Bell Helmets www.bellhelmets.com

Prize: Bell Moto-9 helmet.

Winner/Comment: Frodad78/"sharp"



Day 10 EVS www.evs-sports.com

Prize: A pair of EVS Web Pro Knee Braces.

Winner/Comment: KTMsc/"I can dig it"

Day 11 Galfer USA www.galferusa.com

Prize: Galfer 280mm Oversize Tsunami Wave Rotor Kit

Winner/Comment: rippinruts/"Yes please :)"

Day 12 Mika Metals www.mikametals.com

Prize: Mika Metals RAW Series handlebar, Mika Medals Bar Clamps, Mika Metals Full Diamond Grips

Winner/Comment: brandyn14/"Cool"

Day 13 Scott Sports www.scott-sports.com

Prize: Scott Prospect Goggle, Scott Hustle Goggle, Scott Spur Glasses, Scott Goggle Case, Scott Flagship T, and a Scott Retro Hat.

Winner/Comment: EV901/"Vision is everything!"



If you didn't win this year, there's always the next time around. See you then!

