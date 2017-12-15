Toggle

Do you have a little future moto grom, but you're not sure how to get him started with a throttle on two wheels? How about with electric power?

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
12/15/2017 8:00 AM

Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 9

Do you have a little future moto grom, but you're not sure how to get him started with a throttle on two wheels? How about with electric power? The Stacyc 12EDrive ($649.99) is an electric-powered bike, and kids with an inseam of 14 inches or more will allow them to touch the ground with a slight bend in their knees. Then they can learn to push, balance, and coast in non-powered mode. When they're ready to graduate to powered mode by showing proficiency in coasting and braking while standing, you can start them off with a limited speed similar to what they'd push the non-powered mode. As they get develop hand-eye coordination, balance, and are comfortable with twisting the throttle and are ready for more power (and fun), you can boost the speed.

Want more info? Check in at www.stacycstabilitycycle.com, and follow them on your favorite social media platforms at @ridestacyc.

Do you want a chance to win one of these? Here are the easy steps for participating.

1. Check out the goods for each day.

2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.

3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?

4. We'll pick winners just before Christmas.

5. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join

Note: If you're new here (or maybe not so new), and getting a bunch of email notifications, here's how to cure that.

Go to the comment area at the bottom of the entry page. Click the "Stop Notification about New Comments" link. (If there are already a bunch of comments, you may have to click the "Show 19 More" link to be able to see it.)

The other thing you can do is go to your profile and look in the left column. Under Settings, look for the Manage Notifications link. Once in there, adjust the things you do and don't want notifications for.


The Latest