Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 9

Do you have a little future moto grom, but you're not sure how to get him started with a throttle on two wheels? How about with electric power?
Do you have a little future moto grom, but you're not sure how to get him started with a throttle on two wheels? How about with electric power? The Stacyc 12EDrive ($649.99) is an electric-powered bike, and kids with an inseam of 14 inches or more will allow them to touch the ground with a slight bend in their knees. Then they can learn to push, balance, and coast in non-powered mode. When they're ready to graduate to powered mode by showing proficiency in coasting and braking while standing, you can start them off with a limited speed similar to what they'd push the non-powered mode. As they get develop hand-eye coordination, balance, and are comfortable with twisting the throttle and are ready for more power (and fun), you can boost the speed.
Want more info? Check in at www.stacycstabilitycycle.com, and follow them on your favorite social media platforms at @ridestacyc.
Do you want a chance to win one of these? Here are the easy steps for participating.
1. Check out the goods for each day.
2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.
3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?
4. We'll pick winners just before Christmas.
5. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join
Note: If you're new here (or maybe not so new), and getting a bunch of email notifications, here's how to cure that.
Go to the comment area at the bottom of the entry page. Click the "Stop Notification about New Comments" link. (If there are already a bunch of comments, you may have to click the "Show 19 More" link to be able to see it.)
The other thing you can do is go to your profile and look in the left column. Under Settings, look for the Manage Notifications link. Once in there, adjust the things you do and don't want notifications for.
JW269
12/15/2017 1:08 PM
stay sick!
hobohands91
12/15/2017 1:04 PM
My nephew would love this
Pakoyz250f
12/15/2017 1:03 PM
Holyyyyyyy Santa mariaaaaaaaa oh mi dios oh my god this would be perfect for my son!!! please please please PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
MotoChris
12/15/2017 12:43 PM
Yoohoo..... over here. I'm only 6'2" and about 200lb. Should be perfect!
jreed530
12/15/2017 12:37 PM
Perfect for my son
jeffro667
12/15/2017 12:25 PM
Why not?
StevieTimes
12/15/2017 12:21 PM
oh please oh please oh please oh please! kids would love this
danman
12/15/2017 12:19 PM
Much sweeter ride than a Harley!!!!
Vonripper450
12/15/2017 12:14 PM
That little thing is cool!
loftyair
12/15/2017 12:14 PM
Oh, for sure?
snackfedbear
12/15/2017 12:10 PM
Would be perfect!
Cokeham23
12/15/2017 11:56 AM
In
@alandixonfmx
12/15/2017 11:46 AM
Gotta start em young!
AHRMA361
12/15/2017 11:46 AM
My buddy just added a baby boy last week. He will get this if it comes my way!
KTMsc
12/15/2017 11:45 AM
Oh to be a toddler again!
buggz
12/15/2017 11:43 AM
AWSOME ! little ripper for the little one
YEA!!!
Reeves516
12/15/2017 11:40 AM
Absolutely have a need for this, i was looking at their website lastnight.
MotoTribology
12/15/2017 11:38 AM
Perfect size for my bike crazy 2 year old.
mx510
12/15/2017 11:28 AM
brap!
tingo
12/15/2017 11:24 AM
This! For my lil dude that turns four in February. He just got comfortable on his pedal bike (used a balance bike first) and is ready to braaapppp!