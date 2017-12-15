Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 9

Do you have a little future moto grom, but you're not sure how to get him started with a throttle on two wheels? How about with electric power? The Stacyc 12EDrive ($649.99) is an electric-powered bike, and kids with an inseam of 14 inches or more will allow them to touch the ground with a slight bend in their knees. Then they can learn to push, balance, and coast in non-powered mode. When they're ready to graduate to powered mode by showing proficiency in coasting and braking while standing, you can start them off with a limited speed similar to what they'd push the non-powered mode. As they get develop hand-eye coordination, balance, and are comfortable with twisting the throttle and are ready for more power (and fun), you can boost the speed.



Want more info? Check in at www.stacycstabilitycycle.com, and follow them on your favorite social media platforms at @ridestacyc.





