Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 8 120

You know which sound doesn't provide a whole lot of holiday cheer? Creaky knees. EVS wants to help preserve your fragile joints...

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
12/13/2017 4:25 PM

Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 8

You know which sound doesn't provide a whole lot of holiday cheer? Creaky knees. EVS wants to help preserve your fragile joints, and the Axis Sport Knee Braces ($249.00 each, or $479.00 for a pair) were designed for lightweight comfort and flexibility. They utilize  Patented Tru-Motion 2.0 anatomically correct hinges and reinforce nylon-injected upper and lower cuffs.

The monocoque aluminum hinges allows for a low profile structure, which results in a comfortable, lightweight and rigid brace. For extra protection they have Dual Defense full coverage knee cups, Thermo fit molded liner, and adjustable hyperextension lockouts. They're also available in SM–XL sizes.

Check here to go directly to the page for these braces, or evs-sports.com for their full line of safety gear.

Do you want a chance to win these? Here are the easy steps for participating.

1. Check out the goods for each day.

2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.

3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?

4. We'll pick winners just before Christmas.

5. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join

Note: If you're new here (or maybe not so new), and getting a bunch of email notifications, here's how to cure that.

Go to the comment area at the bottom of the entry page. Click the "Stop Notification about New Comments" link. (If there are already a bunch of comments, you may have to click the "Show 19 More" link to be able to see it.)

The other thing you can do is go to your profile and look in the left column. Under Settings, look for the Manage Notifications link. Once in there, adjust the things you do and don't want notifications for.


120 comments

  • fogmoto

    12/14/2017 3:39 PM

    mekneesbehurtin!

  • eric513anderson

    12/14/2017 3:38 PM

    Been wanting these knee braces for ever. Dear Santa....

  • Hman144

    12/14/2017 3:38 PM

    My dentist said I need braces.

  • JW381

    12/14/2017 3:29 PM

    I kneed these

  • pastmyprime214

    12/14/2017 3:25 PM

    Fragile...is that French?

  • seth419

    12/14/2017 3:20 PM

    bees knees bros

  • tempura

    12/14/2017 3:09 PM

    On the Eighth day of Christmas, Vital bro gave to me, mint EVS braces to support my creaky knees!!!

  • FLmxer

    12/14/2017 3:07 PM

    Innovation and commitment make for a great product.

  • BearMartin434

    12/14/2017 3:06 PM

    Dat knee or Disney

  • Farmer Tom

    12/14/2017 2:58 PM

    These would hold up the limp noodles i call legs!

  • Wildeye511

    12/14/2017 2:55 PM

    Great product

  • Ryno23

    12/14/2017 2:50 PM

    YES PLEASE!!!

  • yz133rider

    12/14/2017 2:43 PM

    Never used knee braces, probably a good idea. Amazing giveaways!

  • Iridereallyslow

    12/14/2017 2:41 PM

    Kneed these

  • 200exc

    12/14/2017 2:36 PM

    My knees feel better just looking at them

  • Moto167

    12/14/2017 2:30 PM

    My knees would love these

  • braaap

    12/14/2017 2:23 PM

    My torn MCL is begging for these!

  • jonboy688

    12/14/2017 2:21 PM

    please vital gods, I cant afford another 100k surgery

  • armstrong351

    12/14/2017 2:14 PM

    My knees could use these.

  • Cokeham23

    12/14/2017 1:58 PM

    I just recently joined the vet class, I could use these to help fit in with all the older chaps

