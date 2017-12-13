Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 8

You know which sound doesn't provide a whole lot of holiday cheer? Creaky knees. EVS wants to help preserve your fragile joints, and the Axis Sport Knee Braces ($249.00 each, or $479.00 for a pair) were designed for lightweight comfort and flexibility. They utilize Patented Tru-Motion 2.0 anatomically correct hinges and reinforce nylon-injected upper and lower cuffs.



The monocoque aluminum hinges allows for a low profile structure, which results in a comfortable, lightweight and rigid brace. For extra protection they have Dual Defense full coverage knee cups, Thermo fit molded liner, and adjustable hyperextension lockouts. They're also available in SM–XL sizes.



Check here to go directly to the page for these braces, or evs-sports.com for their full line of safety gear.





