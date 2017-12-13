Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 7

We're headed into the back half of the 12 Days, but there's no slipping on the goodies. For example, a set of new Fox 180 boots ($249.95) would make a pretty sweet item for your gift recipient. These are all-new for '18, and were designed to redefine the boundaries of performance and value. With a complete redesign and built off Fox's Instinct boot, the 180 gives you a more affordable option, while still providing a performance fit.



There are three closures on the 180; a silicone strap at the calf, and a pair of set-it-and-forget-it Instinct-style buckles on the lower portion. You get a snug fit, but also flexibility. and freedom of movement.



Fox wanted to give the 180 boot instant step-in comfort, and it has a floating cuff system to allow the boot to move naturally, but at the same time providing protection by limiting the ankle's range of motion to prevent hyperextension.



Protection? There's a plastic shin plate, calf guard, heel cap & full toe coverage. There's also a durable rubber medial and burn guard that provides excellent grip and feel when you're on the bike. The durable rubber outsole has an internal steel shank.



Want to check them out or pick up a pair? Check your local dealer, or visit www.foxracing.com



