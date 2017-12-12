Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 6

As we hit the halfway point of the 12 Days, we've got a sweet goodie from MotoSeat to check out. They'll dial in one winner here with a ribbed seat cover ($59.95), which is available for any bike in any color combo. For fun, we went and checked out their site (www.motoseat.com), and played with the configurations to check out some of the custom combinations available. Pretty good stuff, and we bet you know someone (whether it's a gift recipient or yourself) who'd have fun dialing in their own custom cover.

We also happened to notice that there's a coupon code on the homepage of their site, and saving a few bucks around the holidays isn't bad. We're not sure how long it lasts, so we'd suggest scurrying over there to check it out.









Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.



1. Check out the goods for each day.



2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.



3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?



4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join

