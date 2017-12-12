Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 6

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
How about a custom seat cover to start off the new year? Motoseat has you covered.
As we hit the halfway point of the 12 Days, we've got a sweet goodie from MotoSeat to check out. They'll dial in one winner here with a ribbed seat cover ($59.95), which is available for any bike in any color combo. For fun, we went and checked out their site (www.motoseat.com), and played with the configurations to check out some of the custom combinations available. Pretty good stuff, and we bet you know someone (whether it's a gift recipient or yourself) who'd have fun dialing in their own custom cover.
We also happened to notice that there's a coupon code on the homepage of their site, and saving a few bucks around the holidays isn't bad. We're not sure how long it lasts, so we'd suggest scurrying over there to check it out.
Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.
1. Check out the goods for each day.
2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.
3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?
4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join
eroth3
12/12/2017 2:01 PM
Butt traction!
iro
12/12/2017 1:56 PM
This is actually something I do need for my 125 build!
mxcat324
12/12/2017 1:56 PM
"I just want to ride" seat time very important!!!
Cokeham23
12/12/2017 1:52 PM
Yaaaaassss
UtahDesert78
12/12/2017 1:51 PM
Pick me daddy
RVoortman57
12/12/2017 1:22 PM
That would look nice on my bike
Blavoie20
12/12/2017 12:58 PM
I was going to buy one of these last night, but I held out for some reason.. I'm taking this as a sign. Hope I win!
DA498
12/12/2017 12:47 PM
Love me a moto seat cover!
Logan_Staley813
12/12/2017 12:36 PM
Those seats are so nice!
adoyle48
12/12/2017 12:33 PM
Their seats are so nice!
Whymee
12/12/2017 12:33 PM
Love me a seat cover!!!
JohnMatrix
12/12/2017 12:27 PM
I'd love one of their seat covers!
dsmith
12/12/2017 12:20 PM
I want that...
wideopen198
12/12/2017 12:15 PM
Yes please! A good quality seat always comes in handy.
Walters
12/12/2017 12:15 PM
My butt would appreciate it
AxelC43
12/12/2017 12:09 PM
My seat covers a bit torn this would make my bike look better for sure.
lowey
12/12/2017 11:57 AM
Looks good
rodkimble
12/12/2017 11:50 AM
cool
Jmicmoto13
12/12/2017 11:49 AM
Holy seat!
stonerb
12/12/2017 11:47 AM
“Why don’t you have a seat over there”