Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 6 82

How about a custom seat cover to start off the new year? Motoseat has you covered.

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
12/12/2017 8:00 AM

Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 6

As we hit the halfway point of the 12 Days, we've got a sweet goodie from MotoSeat to check out. They'll dial in one winner here with a ribbed seat cover ($59.95), which is available for any bike in any color combo. For fun, we went and checked out their site (www.motoseat.com), and played with the configurations to check out some of the custom combinations available. Pretty good stuff, and we bet you know someone (whether it's a gift recipient or yourself) who'd have fun dialing in their own custom cover.

We also happened to notice that there's a coupon code on the homepage of their site, and saving a few bucks around the holidays isn't bad. We're not sure how long it lasts, so we'd suggest scurrying over there to check it out.


Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.

1. Check out the goods for each day.

2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.

3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?

4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join

82 comments

  • eroth3

    12/12/2017 2:01 PM

    Butt traction!

  • iro

    12/12/2017 1:56 PM

    This is actually something I do need for my 125 build!

  • mxcat324

    12/12/2017 1:56 PM

    "I just want to ride" seat time very important!!!

  • Cokeham23

    12/12/2017 1:52 PM

    Yaaaaassss

  • UtahDesert78

    12/12/2017 1:51 PM

    Pick me daddy

  • RVoortman57

    12/12/2017 1:22 PM

    That would look nice on my bike

  • Blavoie20

    12/12/2017 12:58 PM

    I was going to buy one of these last night, but I held out for some reason.. I'm taking this as a sign. Hope I win!

  • DA498

    12/12/2017 12:47 PM

    Love me a moto seat cover!

  • Logan_Staley813

    12/12/2017 12:36 PM

    Those seats are so nice!

  • adoyle48

    12/12/2017 12:33 PM

    Their seats are so nice!

  • Whymee

    12/12/2017 12:33 PM

    Love me a seat cover!!!

  • JohnMatrix

    12/12/2017 12:27 PM

    I'd love one of their seat covers!

  • dsmith

    12/12/2017 12:20 PM

    I want that...

  • wideopen198

    12/12/2017 12:15 PM

    Yes please! A good quality seat always comes in handy.

  • Walters

    12/12/2017 12:15 PM

    My butt would appreciate it

  • AxelC43

    12/12/2017 12:09 PM

    My seat covers a bit torn this would make my bike look better for sure.

  • lowey

    12/12/2017 11:57 AM

    Looks good

  • rodkimble

    12/12/2017 11:50 AM

    cool

  • Jmicmoto13

    12/12/2017 11:49 AM

    Holy seat!

  • stonerb

    12/12/2017 11:47 AM

    “Why don’t you have a seat over there”

