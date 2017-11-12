Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 5

100% went...well, they went 100% with their gift ideas for the holiday season. Retail for all five items below is $265. Let's dive in and see what they've got.

The 100% Racecraft + Goggle ($85.00, shown in Daffed w/Injected Silver Flash Mirror Lens)



Yep, the outrigger-equipped 100% Racecraft goggle has already proven itself championship-caliber, but they've added in some new features to take it to the next level. The big one is the addition of a pre-curved, injected polycarbonate lens to boost visual clarity and protect your delicate orbs. against the demands of today’s racing conditions. A new, elevated lens retention wall ensures the Plus + shield lens stays secure in the goggle frame. They’ve also increased the face foam to four layers for the ultimate sweat absorption.



The nine-pin lens retention system is the highest number in the industry, and one pre-curved lens shape covers the entire product line. Add in a 45mm wide silicone-coated strap, and you've eliminated slipping.



Next up is a 100% Accuri Goggle ($45.00-$65.00, show in Belize color w/ Mirror Gold Lens).



Want something in the 100% line that's a little more affordable? The Accuri has got you covered. This one uses an anti-fog, scratch resistant Lexan lens, which also shares the same lens shape across the product line. It also has a nine-pin lens retention system and 45mm strap, and to make things simple, all 100% Adult MX goggles throughout the line share the same lens and tear-off profile.

In the box with all mirrored lens models you'll find an extra clear lens, and a sublimated microfiber bag. Clear Lens models include: A sublimated microfiber bag.





Next up are the 100% Ridefit Gloves ($27.50, show in cyan/black)



This one is designed to be a lightweight, but high performance glove, and it utilizes a TPR closure system for the most secure fit.



A perforated single-layer Clarino palm provides comfort while minimizing bunching, and a 3mm thick padded foam thumb overlay aids in reducing blisters. There's are Airprene cuffs and thumb panels to offer maximum breathability, while the TPR wrist closure system ensures a proper fit. The Polymesh backhand promotes airflow and wicks away excess moisture, while silicone palm graphics complete the factory look, and Trek-Dry finger gussets enhance mobility and wick away moisture.



You'll still be cell phone compatible even with the gloves on, as integrated tech-thread keeps you connected.

Take your pick of SM-XXL sizes.



The 100% Goggle Case ($45.00, shown with Positive graphics, four other styles available) allow you to transport your goggles in style. The padded interior keeps all of your goggles, lenses, and accessories neatly organized and dust-free.



The padded carrying case securely stores up to four goggles and accessories, and an EVA molded top panel provides additional protection during transport. You'll find that the 3-D molded rubber handle ensures a firm grip, and interior pockets organize your cell phone, keys, wallet, and additional accessories. Padded compartment dividers with integrated sleeves allow you to store extra lenses, and there's also a removable molded foam insert to safely store your GoPro camera and mounts.



Last but not least, there are the 100% Hi-Side Performance Moto Socks ($20) that come in your choice of black, and in S/M and L/XL sizes. They're constructed from a custom Coolmax moisture-wicking fabric blend, and have compression arch support and engineered mesh air channels for an active fit, cooling comfort, and blister prevention. The lightweight construction also has strategic heel and toe padding to elevate the comfort level.



(Note: Prize product and/or colors may change based on availability.)



Do you want a chance to win these items? Here are the easy steps for participating.



1. Check out the goods for each day.



2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.



3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?

4. We'll pick winners just before Christmas.

5. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join

