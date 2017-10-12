Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 4

- Home
Now for something a little different...and a lot Nitro.
Now for something entirely different than anything we've ever had on Vital MX...a Hyper 16" Nitro Circus Motobike Kids' Bike ($79.00).
Little ones will ride off to exciting adventures on this 16-inch Moto Hyper Nitro Circus Bike. It features motocross-style fenders with authentic Nitro Circus graphics and a motocross saddle seat that adds some extra style. It is built with an oversized tube steel frame, a steel handlebar, 16-inch rims and knobby tires. This kids' moto bike also has standard size pedals and front brakes for an easy way to stop. With only one speed, there are no complicated gears to deal with. Training wheels are included for beginners who are still learning to ride. The 16-inch Hyper Nitro Circus bike can support riders up to 100 pounds. Easy to assemble, it's only available in Walmart stores and Walmart.com.
Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.
1. Check out the goods for each day.
2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.
3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?
4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join
Walters
12/10/2017 10:45 PM
Nice. Would be perfect for my brother
Matt Fisher
12/10/2017 10:36 PM
Got to admit, I'll re-gift it to some kid.
Dajohn103
12/10/2017 10:22 PM
Let's see a backflip into the Grand Canyon on this!!!!!!!
Primetime
12/10/2017 10:17 PM
Uhh sure I’m in
jankobile
12/10/2017 10:13 PM
no kids!
neverwasfastenuf
12/10/2017 10:06 PM
Sweet
KMC440
12/10/2017 10:05 PM
Grandkids would flip out
jreed530
12/10/2017 10:04 PM
Looks fun
okieonayamaha
12/10/2017 10:00 PM
Looks cool
RonSkj
12/10/2017 9:51 PM
I know a little guy that would take it off a sweet jump!
Littlea
12/10/2017 9:43 PM
Wahoo!
Ray_MXS
12/10/2017 9:41 PM
First step in making my daughter a moto-head
mattyhamz2
12/10/2017 9:36 PM
My daughter and son would freak if we got this! They would love it
XC706
12/10/2017 9:31 PM
I may need stiffer springs, looks cool.
mxtryon231
12/10/2017 9:31 PM
Perfect gift for my nitro nephews
-MAVERICK-
12/10/2017 9:25 PM
Front fender is a little high.
Arrowangel
12/10/2017 9:15 PM
Swe et. M'y son would love this
Cal62
12/10/2017 9:15 PM
That thing would make my cousins day!
Yzf916
12/10/2017 9:14 PM
Met Travis at Windhams place. Cool dude. Amazing track.
Team Sakai Racing
12/10/2017 9:05 PM
Any one of my grandchildren would love this Gibby Claus!!!