Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 4

Now for something entirely different than anything we've ever had on Vital MX...a Hyper 16" Nitro Circus Motobike Kids' Bike ($79.00).





Little ones will ride off to exciting adventures on this 16-inch Moto Hyper Nitro Circus Bike. It features motocross-style fenders with authentic Nitro Circus graphics and a motocross saddle seat that adds some extra style. It is built with an oversized tube steel frame, a steel handlebar, 16-inch rims and knobby tires. This kids' moto bike also has standard size pedals and front brakes for an easy way to stop. With only one speed, there are no complicated gears to deal with. Training wheels are included for beginners who are still learning to ride. The 16-inch Hyper Nitro Circus bike can support riders up to 100 pounds. Easy to assemble, it's only available in Walmart stores and Walmart.com.





Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.



1. Check out the goods for each day.



2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.



3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?



4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join

