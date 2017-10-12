Toggle

Now for something a little different...and a lot Nitro.

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
12/10/2017 8:54 PM

Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas: Day 4

Now for something entirely different than anything we've ever had on Vital MX...a Hyper 16" Nitro Circus Motobike Kids' Bike ($79.00).

Little ones will ride off to exciting adventures on this 16-inch Moto Hyper Nitro Circus Bike. It features motocross-style fenders with authentic Nitro Circus graphics and a motocross saddle seat that adds some extra style. It is built with an oversized tube steel frame, a steel handlebar, 16-inch rims and knobby tires. This kids' moto bike also has standard size pedals and front brakes for an easy way to stop. With only one speed, there are no complicated gears to deal with. Training wheels are included for beginners who are still learning to ride. The 16-inch Hyper Nitro Circus bike can support riders up to 100 pounds. Easy to assemble, it's only available in Walmart stores and Walmart.com.


Do you want a chance to win this? Here are the easy steps for participating.

1. Check out the goods for each day.

2. Add a comment at the bottom. We'll randomly pick winners for each of the prizes.

3. Only one entry per person, for one each of the days. (That's one entry for Day 1, one entry for Day 2, etc.) But, you can enter once for each of the 12 Days. That makes 12 entries total. Got it?

4. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member to comment, but it's fast and free to join. Just click the following link: www.vitalmx.com/join

  • Walters

    12/10/2017 10:45 PM

    Nice. Would be perfect for my brother

  • Matt Fisher

    12/10/2017 10:36 PM

    Got to admit, I'll re-gift it to some kid.

  • Dajohn103

    12/10/2017 10:22 PM

    Let's see a backflip into the Grand Canyon on this!!!!!!!

  • Primetime

    12/10/2017 10:17 PM

    Uhh sure I’m in

  • jankobile

    12/10/2017 10:13 PM

    no kids!

  • neverwasfastenuf

    12/10/2017 10:06 PM

    Sweet

  • KMC440

    12/10/2017 10:05 PM

    Grandkids would flip out

  • jreed530

    12/10/2017 10:04 PM

    Looks fun

  • okieonayamaha

    12/10/2017 10:00 PM

    Looks cool

  • RonSkj

    12/10/2017 9:51 PM

    I know a little guy that would take it off a sweet jump!

  • Littlea

    12/10/2017 9:43 PM

    Wahoo!

  • Ray_MXS

    12/10/2017 9:41 PM

    First step in making my daughter a moto-head

  • mattyhamz2

    12/10/2017 9:36 PM

    My daughter and son would freak if we got this! They would love it

  • XC706

    12/10/2017 9:31 PM

    I may need stiffer springs, looks cool.

  • mxtryon231

    12/10/2017 9:31 PM

    Perfect gift for my nitro nephews

  • -MAVERICK-

    12/10/2017 9:25 PM

    Front fender is a little high.

  • Arrowangel

    12/10/2017 9:15 PM

    Swe et. M'y son would love this

  • Cal62

    12/10/2017 9:15 PM

    That thing would make my cousins day!

  • Yzf916

    12/10/2017 9:14 PM

    Met Travis at Windhams place. Cool dude. Amazing track.

  • Team Sakai Racing

    12/10/2017 9:05 PM

    Any one of my grandchildren would love this Gibby Claus!!!

